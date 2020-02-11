(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia wrestling will be looking for their 16th trip to state duals in 19 years when they hit the mat for a Class 1A Regional Dual tonight on KMA 960.
"It's certainly the team goal and kind of the school goal/expectations," Coach Dan Thompson said. "We're hoping to fulfill that and have a good performance tonight."
The Panthers are coming off a strong showing at their sectional in Missouri Valley, where they qualified 10 for districts: Jacob Downey (106), Sean Thompson (113), Hagen Heistand (120), Wyatt Reisz (126), Brady Thompson (132), Gavin Maguire (138), Bryce Hudnut (145), Briar Reisz (152), Rex Johnsen (220) and Barret Pitt (285). All of Lo-Ma's district qualifiers claimed individual titles, allowing them to also claim the sectional team title.
"We were happy with 10 and to have 10 champions puts us into a real good spot going into the district tournament," Thompson said.
The Panthers' successes this season have come despite multiple wrestlers missing pieces of the season with injuries, however, Thompson says his team is ready to go for tonight's regional dual and Saturday's district meet at MVAOCOU.
"We're kind of where we would hope to be at a full lineup and we're as close to healthy as we've been in a long time," Thompson said.
Sean Thompson has been a pleasant surprise for the Panthers at 113 pounds. The sophomore is currently 38-4 on the season and has been ranked at points this season.
"Sean's been super for us," Thompson said. "You see a different level of maturity for him from last year. It was a tough weight cut for him to get down there, but he's handled it great and been awesome for us."
Freshman Wyatt Reisz has had a stellar high school debut, posting a 40-3 record and earning a No. 7 ranking by IAWrestle at 126 pounds.
"You never exactly what to expect from a freshmen, but he's a well-seasoned, well-tested kid," Thompson said. "He has a motor on him and he's been awesome for us this year."
The Panthers have become a fixture at the state dual tournament since 2002, missing out on just three state tournaments since. Tonight, the Panthers will look for yet another trip when they host Interstate 35, Missouri Valley and Bedford-Lenox in a Class 1A Regional Dual. The Panthers will face I-35 in the first round, a team they beat in a regional final last season.
"I think I-35 started the year off a little slow and didn't have a full lineup, but they've put together a good year." Thompson said. "Definitely going to have to be ready to roll in that first round."
Trevor Maeder and former Clarinda Coach Josh Porter will be in Logan tonight for the call of Tuesday's regional dual on KMA 960 beginning shortly before 6 p.m.. The complete interview with Coach Thompson can be heard below.