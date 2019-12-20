(KMAland) -- The second annual Western Iowa Conference Wrestling Tournament goes down tomorrow and I'm super excited for it.
The WIC Duals will commence tonight and I'm excited for those, too, but I've been wanting to see a WIC Individual Tournament forever, last year there was one, but we weren't there. This year, KMA Sports will be in Audubon for the WIC Tournament and you can hear the finals on KMA-FM 99.1 Saturday afternoon.
Now, there is a growing opinion from some people in the sport that conference tournaments should no longer exist because many larger schools don't want to participate.
I understand the argument from the larger schools. Many of these schools face the same teams every week and they have the resources to find way more competitive tournaments. But the stigma that nobody really cares about who wins conference championships is misguided.
First off, I care. But I'm not the only one. Conference tournaments might not mean jack to schools like Southeast Polk, Fort Dodge or Waverly-Shell Rock, but in conferences like the Hawkeye Ten, Pride of Iowa and Western Iowa, those tournaments mean quite a bit. They mean bragging rights over your friends in the conference, putting a trophy in the display case and to some schools, that's a huge deal.
Like in 2017, when Atlantic-CAM was so dang proud of their first Hawkeye Ten title since 1980 or in 2018, when former Glenwood Coach Brad Asche promised to buy his whole team ice cream if they won the tournament. Guess what they did? They went out and dominated the tournament because they wanted free ice cream. They also had a really good team that year.
I've interviewed many coaches this season and basically all them have told me they have goals within their conference, whether it was to win it, place well, or just be competitive. These tournaments give teams the opportunity to set goals, they create exciting wrestling and bragging rights that do indeed exist (at least at the small school level). But, that's just my two-cents as somebody who covers these small-conference tournaments and loves them.
Anyway, it's time to dive into the preview of what promises to be a fun 48 hours in Audubon.
DUALS
There are three certainties in life: Death, taxes, and Logan-Magnolia putting together state tournament caliber dual teams and being the favorite to win the WIC Duals. This year is no different. Lo-Ma is eyeing their fifth conference dual tournament title in six years and they will be the favorite. The Panthers are 8-0 on the dual season and have already notched wins over conference foes AHSTW, Missouri Valley, and Riverside. Can anyone dethrone them?
Underwood is the No. 2 seed and is probably the most likely candidate. The Eagles are loaded from 106-152. Assuming it's a Lo-Ma/Underwood finals, there will be some insane dual matches or an intense lineup-arranging chess-match between Underwood Coach Joe Stephens and Lo-Ma Coach Dan Thompson. Should be fun.
Those appear to be the top two teams, but everything else is a crapshoot after that. Missouri Valley and Treynor both only have one loss in dual action this season, AHSTW's 1-4 dual record is misleading because they've scheduled tough and been battling injuries, Riverside has also good in dual action and Tri-Center has a dual win over 3A Denison-Schleswig.
The dual tournament is going to be blast, so is the individual tournament. Speaking of which....
106 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A #1 Gable Porter (Underwood)
I'm not sure if you've heard, but Porter is the real deal, or at least he looks that way at the moment. The freshman superstar is coming off an impressive championship performance at the Council Bluffs Classic. If you're not familiar with that tournament, trust me when I tell you it's loaded with talent, so winning it as a freshman is a big deal.
Porter, who is now ranked number 1 in 1A-106 by IAWrestle, will be the hands-down favorite to win the tournament, but Logan-Magnolia's Jacob Downey and Treynor's Ayden Sengmany may have say, too.
113 Pounds
This one has my interest piqued. Three wrestlers in this bracket have been ranked at some point this season, but none currently are. Logan-Magnolia's Sean Thompson is coming off a strong showing at the Riverside Invite, where he defeated fellow conference championship contenders John Schroder (Riverside) and Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) en route to the title in Oakland. Can Thompson run the gauntlet again?
120 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 2 Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 1A No. 10 Jace Rose (Riverside)
Logan-Magnolia's Hagen Heistand is IAWrestle's top-ranked wrestler at 1A-120, but he's been wrestling at 1A-120. Which technically makes Barnes the top-ranked grappler at 120. The sophomore lost in the 106 finals to Heistand a year ago, so you can bet he's hungry to claim gold.
Heistand might not be at 120 for Lo-Ma, but Wyatt Reisz is and he's good. The freshman major decision a then-ranked wrestler from West Sioux in the semis at Riverside and followed it up with an impressive win over Jace Rose (Riverside). He should be ranked, but that's just my opinion. He is ranked 6th in my 106-145 KMAland Power Rankings, and those are the only rankings that matter. Again, just my opinion.
Seeing where Reisz stands against Barnes is enticing, but that's assuming they both get past Rose, who is a defending conference champion and is not going to give up his crown easily.
126 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 1 (120) Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia)
This is the weight class where Heistand will likely wrestle this weekend. The KMAland 106-145 No. 4 ranked Heistand is coming off a runner-up finish at Riverside, where he narrowly lost to three-time state champion Adam Allard (West Sioux). Heistand looked comfortable in that match against a dude who has made many wrestlers look silly, I have a feeling that match made him a better wrestler. We'll get the chance to figure that out this weekend when he tries to defend his conference crown.
Tri-Center's Connor Atkisson is off to a strong start with a 7-2 record. Atkisson was a WIC runner-up last season and a former state medalist. This is his last crack at it and he's never wrestled Heistand. So, this could be fun.
132 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers 1A No. 6 Zane Ziegler (Underwood), 1A No. 7 Joel Sampson (AHSTW)
If there was a KMAland award for Most Improved Wrestler (and maybe there will be?), Ziegler would be an early candidate for the award. He was a state qualifier last year, but has appeared to make leaps and bounds early this season. This week will be a good measure of how far he's come along this season.
Sampson will be in the mix, too. The Vikings senior is a former state qualifier and has yet to wrestle Ziegler this season. Logan-Magnolia's Brady Thompson could play spoiler in the Sampson vs. Ziegler matchup.
138 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 2 Logan James (Underwood)
The accomplished James has never won a WIC crown, but that's because this is just the second year of the tournament and he was dealing with a knee injury at the time, so he didn't wrestle. He will wrestle this weekend and have his sights on the crown. Lo-Ma's Gavin Maguire is a defending conference champion, but he's been out the past few weeks with injury, so his status for Saturday is in peril. Treynor's Nolan Niesen has been wrestling well lately and Riverside's Nolan Moore could have a say, too, but taking down James is not easy.
145 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 1 Nick Hamilton (Underwood)
Hamilton is coming off a championship performance at the Council Bluffs Classic where he defeated a trio of state-champion caliber wrestlers from three different states. I'm guessing that his confidence has to be sky-high after this weekend (not that Underwood wrestlers ever have any problems with confidence). He'll look to build off last week as well as defend his conference crown.
Outside of Hamilton, this class seems wide open. Lo-Ma's Briar Reisz is ranked No. 2 at 145, but he's wrestling at 152. But he told me he's giving up quite a bit of weight to opponents at 152, so maybe goes back down to 145? I'd be down for that.
152 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 2 (145) Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 1A No. 2 (152) Blake Thomsen (Underwood), 1A No. 7 Jaedan Rasmussen (AHSTW)
This bracket has three ranked wrestlers, five state medals, two state runner-up finishes and two of the top three wrestlers in the 152-285 KMAland Rankings. Yes, please. I'd love to see Reisz at 145 for Reisz vs. Hamilton, but Reisz vs. Thomsen also gets me excited, assuming they get past Rasmussen, who has been wrestling well lately.
This tournament is going to have some epic finals matches and this weight class could be one of them.
160 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 9 Denver Pauley (AHSTW)
Denver--the cousin of two-time state champion Gabe Pauley-- is coming off a solid showing at Riverside, where he made his way to the tournament finals and pinned a ranked wrestler from Nebraska in the semis. Pauley's recent performances has rightfully earned him a spot in IAWrestle's 1A rankings. He'll be the favorite this weekend. Treynor's Chase Reber also resides in this weight class along with Logan-Magnolia's Jordan Kerger along with Riverside's Austin Kremkoski
170 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 5 Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center), 1A No. 7 Seth Kiesel (AHSTW)
Hey look, another weight class with at least two ranked wrestlers. Kiesel did not wrestle last weekend, but he will be a go for the Vikings' this weekend and is 6-2 on the season.
Freeberg is a defending conference champion at 160 and has been on fire to start the season with a 10-0 start to the season. Eight of those victories have come by first period fall. Can Freeberg continue his dominant ways or will Kiesel, Jon Johnson (Missouri Valley), Carson Burhenne (Treynor) or Carter Davis (Underwood) have something to say.
182 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 5 Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley)
Haynes did not wrestle at Council Bluffs last weekend, but he will wrestle this weekend and he's been dominant when he wrestles. Haynes is 11-0 this season with six victories by fall. He took the title at 170 last year and will be favored to repeat but don't sleep on Gaven Heim (Tri-Center), who is 9-2 on the season. Other participants in this bracket are likely to be Kaiden Hendricks (Riverside), Michael Shiffer (AHSTW), Colben Chase (Logan-Magnolia), Cooper Nielsen (Audubon) and Logan Young (Treynor)
195 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 10 Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW)
Fischer's 8-4 record isn't indicative of his abilities. He's a former state qualifier, who has rightfully received some love in the rankings. His four losses are to state-ranked Carter Maynes (Red Oak), Sam Chapman (Creston/O-M), Kyler Bak (West Sioux) and a state runner-up for Missouri. All four of his losses happened last week, so I'm guessing he's not too happy and that's bad news for everyone else.
Treynor's Corey Coleman will likely be in the mix, too, along with Caleb Hiatt (Logan-Magnolia)
220 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 3 Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia), 1A No. 9 Luke Mosinski (Audubon)
I said earlier that Ziegler is likely the front-runner for Most Improved Wrestler, but Johnson also appears primed to have a case. Johnsen was an AAU state champion at the junior high level, but failed to qualify for state last season. He's been a machine so far this year and has gone rather unscathed.
Mosinski and Johnsen met in the semis of Riverside last week and Johnsen pinned Mosinski. Will we see a rematch this week? I'd say the odds are in favor of it, but Underwood's Chris Gardner could be the spoiler.
285 Pounds
Ranked Wrestlers: 1A No. 3 Barret Pitt (Logan-Magnolia), 7. Brady Canada (AHSTW)
Pitt has been a dude this season. The Lo-Ma senior has hardly been touched this season and has his eyes set on another state medal. He didn't have the opportunity to compete at WIC last season because he was recovering a football injury. He'll get his shot Saturday.
Canada finds himself in the same situation Pitt was in last season. He's yet to wrestle this season, but I've been told his return is near, but his availability for this week is uncertain.
THE TEAM RACE
Like the dual tournament, the individual tournament will likely come down to Underwood and Logan-Magnolia. Underwood has more hammers, but Logan-Magnolia has more nails. Make sense? What I'm trying to say is: Underwood has five or six guys that could win it all. Lo-Ma has three or four, but they have about five or six guys that are going to grind and score points the Lo-Ma. The Underwood/Lo-Ma battle is going to be fun. So is the battle for third between Riverside, AHSTW, Treynor and Missouri Valley.
You can hear the finals of tomorrow's fun on KMA-FM 99.1 with myself and Steve Baier.