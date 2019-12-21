(Audubon) -- It came down to the final match of the night, but Logan-Magnolia is still king of the Western Iowa Conference wrestling world. The Panthers edged a stacked Underwood team by 4.5 points to win the WIC Tournament for the second consecutive year in a row.
"It really puts us on the map," Logan-Magnolia heavyweight Barret Pitt told KMA Sports, "I think there was a lot of questions going in...Underwood, Missouri Valley or Logan and I think we put ourselves above those other teams,"
Pitt was one of four conference champions for the Panthers Saturday along with Sean Thompson (113), Briar Reisz (152) and Rex Johnsen (220). Johnsen's championship tournament culminated with a victory by fall over Audubon's Luke Mosinski, who pinned Johnsen Friday night at the WIC Duals.
"I just learned that I can't make mistakes, come out wrestle my match and wrestle my neutral offense," Johnsen said, "Being down, I didn't want to be down. I got a lucky throw. Didn't go as the best match but whatever works."
The runner-up: Underwood received championships from Gable Porter (106), Stevie Barnes (120), Nick Stephens (126), Logan James (138) and Nick Hamilton (145).
Missouri Valley placed third as a team and received a championship performance from Nick Haynes at 182 pounds.
Riverside finished fourth as a team. The Bulldogs did not have a conference champion but did have runner-up finishes from John Schroder (113) and Nolan Moore (138).
AHSTW finished fifth but received a trio of championships: Joel Sampson (132), Denver Pauley (160) and Gavyn Fischer (195). Pauley's championship performance came with a pin over Chase Reber (Treynor ) in the finals. Less than 24 hours after Reber had pinned Pauley in dual action.
"He pinned me last night in a fluke incident and it felt pretty good to go get it today," Pauley said.
Tri-Center's day was highlighted by a championship from Bryson Freeberg at 170 pounds. Freeberg---the No. 5 ranked wrestler in Class 1A--- defeated Jon Johnson (Missouri Valley) by decision in the finals.
"It's pretty good feeling earlier in the year getting a good tournament win. I had some good competition this year," Freeberg said
Treynor and Audubon rounded out the team race with respective finishes of seventh and eighth. Complete video interviews with Pauley, Freeberg, Pitt, and Johnsen as well as a complete list of champions and team scores can be viewed below.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Gable Porter (Underwood)
113: Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia)
120: Stevie Barnes (Underwood)
126: Nick Stephens (Underwood)
132: Joel Sampson (AHSTW)
138: Logan James (Underwood)
145: Nick Hamilton (Underwood)
152: Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
160: Denver Pauley (AHSTW)
170: Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center)
182: Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley)
195: Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW)
220: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia)
285: Barret Pitt (Logan-Magnolia)
TEAM SCORES
1. Logan-Magnolia (206.5)
2. Underwood (202)
3. Missouri Valley (187.5)
4. Riverside (158.5)
5. AHSTW (146.5)
6. Tri-Center (104)
7. Treynor (88)
8. Audubon (32)