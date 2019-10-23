(Logan) -- Wins have been hard to come by this year for Logan-Magnolia, but Head Coach Matt Straight is happy with the improvement his team is making week-to-week.
The Panthers (2-6, 1-3) are coming off their second win of the season last week, beating West Monona 28-20. Logan-Magnolia fell behind 8-7 in the second quarter, tied things up at 14 in the third and scored two more times to pull away for the win.
"We've shown improvement throughout the year, especially our younger kids," said Straight. "We're playing quite a few sophomores on the field, and their growth has been pretty remarkable the last few games. It's really helped us on both sides of the ball. Our older kids continue to work hard, do the things we ask them to do and they've shown improvement as well."
Despite the 2-6 record, the Panthers have remained competitive in every district game this season, losing by a combine 10 points to Westwood and Lawton-Bronson. Logan-Magnolia was also locked in a scoreless tie at halftime with district champion Woodbury Central before losing 27-0. Straight says it was good to finally come out on top in a close game.
"We can scrap with the top teams, we just haven't shown that we can finish the second half really well," said Straight. "It was really big to get a win last. Obviously, the last couple years almost every game we've been in tight going into the third quarter and even late into the third quarter sometimes and can't seem to find a way to make a play to get a win. Sometimes when that happens, your confidence gets shot, and I think ours has a little bit. I think we doubt ourselves at the end of games, but we have made some nice plays at the end of this last. Our kids felt good about it."
The Panthers close their 2019 campaign with a road trip to Neola to take on red-hot Tri-Center (5-3, 3-1). Since losing three straight to teams who are a combined 20-4 this year, the Trojans have rattled off three straight wins by an average margin of 29 points.
"Not only do they have the skill guys that you read about in their quarterback, receivers and (Trevor) Carlson at running back, they have a couple nice linemen," said Straight. "I think they are pretty physical, especially on the defensive side of the ball and could cause some problems for us. In the middle of the year, they lost a couple and we thought they might start fading away, but they certainly didn't. They've gotten stronger, which is certainly a compliment to their team and coaches."
Tri-Center has shown the ability to put up points and break big plays all season, scoring over 32 points per game and averaging 346 yards each time out. Straight says his defense will need to find a way to limit big plays.
"That seems to be what gets us in trouble against these kinds of teams," said Straight. "We've played some top-end teams and the theme seems to be their athletes getting in open space in the second half when we get a little more fatigued. We need to prevent that. They have several kids who will be able to create some things if we give them enough space to do so. Somehow we need to contain that."
Part of the defensive effort could also be playing keep-away. The Panthers have averaged 234 yards per game on the ground.
"Obviously, we need to move the ball on the ground. Our best defense is when our offense is getting first down and eating up clock. That's our recipe for a win Friday night."
Jesse Schraft will be in Neola providing reports as part of several games you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA.
Hear the full interview with Straight below.