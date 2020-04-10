(Maryville) -- Maryville senior Tate Oglesby has grown up watching MIAA schools and now he'll get to play for one. Oglesby made that official on April 6th by committing to play basketball at Emporia State.
"It feels good," Oglesby said. "It's always been a goal since I started playing. Everybody knows it was a long process. To get it out of the way and get the weight off my shoulders is good for me."
Oglesby, who is also a standout football player for the Spoofhounds, says he wasn't sure whether he wanted to play football or basketball in college.
"Since my junior year I've been balancing both," Oglesby said. "Later in my senior year is when I decided basketball was the way to go. It was the thing I enjoyed the most, and I decided that if I enjoy it more, I should do it for the next four years."
Oglesby's recruiting process began during football season and carried into basketball season. He fielded basketball offers from William Jewell, Emporia State and a handful of junior colleges.
Oglesby says he chose Emporia because of the relationship he built with their current coach, Craig Doty, who won a NAIA national title at Graceland in 2018.
"They've got a great coach," Oglesby said. "He's building the program down there. He knows what he's doing."
The Hornets went 10-18 in Doty's second year.
"The players have bought in. It's a program that I can go to, where I know everyone wants to succeed," Oglesby said.
The Hornets had only one senior on their roster this season, so Oglesby is aware the first few years at Emporia State will likely be about continuing to improve his game, particularly his shooting.
"Coach Doty told me that's something we're going to work on," Oglesby said. "He sees potential for me and is committed to make me better."
When he arrives in Emporia, Oglesby hopes to keep his nose to the grindstone.
"The first thing for me is getting on the court," Oglesby said. "Going in, working everyday. I just need to go in, do my own thing, outwork everybody and get on the court as soon as I can."
As Oglesby's time in Maryville comes to a close, he's thankful for his memories.
"It was a blast," Oglesby said. "I'd do it all again if I could. Maryville is always going to be there for me."
The complete interview with Oglesby can be heard below.