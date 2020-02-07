(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert graduate and long-time assistant Jake Driver will live his dream coaching job this fall.
The school announced Driver will take over the head football coaching position after 13 years in the program, spent shifting from position coach duties to defensive coordinator.
“I started as a linebacker coach in our back-to-back state championship years,” Driver said. “After Coach (Jim) Duggan left, I took over the defense and had been working with (Coach Kevin Culjat) for a number of years. I helped a little bit last year, but when this opportunity opened up we were excited to give it a shot.”
Driver, a 1998 graduate of St. Albert, was the defensive coordinator for nine of those 13 years as an assistant. During that time, the Falcons made trips to the state championship game five times, winning titles in 2006, 2007 and 2009.
“I actually applied for the position as a young guy in 2005,” Driver said. “I kind of just kept stepping up the ladder and learned from the guys in front of me. It’s kind of surreal (when I was hired), and now we want to buckle down and go to work. I’m excited, but we have things we have to do to get where we want to go.”
Driver will take over for Pat Ryan, who went 10-8 in two years as the head coach. While Driver takes over the program as the head coach, his staff will have plenty of familiarity with the program.
Kevin Culjat, who graduated from St. Albert in 1982 and had a 93-16 record and a state title in nine years as the head football coach, will be the co-defensive coordinator with 2011 graduate Jake Gentile.
Culjat’s son Tucker – a 2014 graduate of the school – is the co-offensive coordinator with Driver. Tim Book is the special teams coordinator, Joe Kennebeck will lead the offensive and defensive lines and former head football coach Marshall Schichilone will join the staff as an advisor.
With the staff in place, Driver hopes to return St. Albert to its reputation as one of the most successful small school football programs in the state. In order to do so, Driver says he will lean on some of the teachings and mentorship he received from two of St. Albert’s most successful head coaches.
“I was fortunate in my playing and coaching career to be surrounded by some tremendous coaches,” Driver said. “The two guys that had the most impact are Coach Duggan and Coach Culjat. They are two guys that shaped how I view the game, how I call the game and our preparation for everything.”
