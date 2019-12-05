(KMAland) -- After 47 years of coaching in the area, Dan Schleisman is hanging up the whistle.
“I thought about it at the end of last year,” the Treynor head cross country coach told KMA Sports. “I wasn’t really happy with how the season ended, so I wanted to go through this cross country season.”
The Cardinals had a strong year in both girls and boys with the boys qualifying for the state meet.
“There was a great nucleus on both the girls’ and boys’ side, so I thought it was the right time to do it,” Schleisman added.
Schleisman tells KMA Sports he plans to move closer to his aging parents, which live in Marshalltown. With that said, this is a career that is certainly worth remembering, honoring and knowing.
Schleisman has coached at nearly every single level in nearly every single sport and with many legends, namely Gail Hartigan at Treynor and Frank Nelsen in Avoca. His rearing and developing has led to many successful seasons at Shelby-Tennant, A-S-T and Treynor. He also held a short stint in the Underwood softball program.
Schleisman says he was especially proud of his long tenure and commitment to the junior high level.
“It was outstanding,” Schleisman said. “I had some great kids to work with. At the junior high level, you need stability. You need someone that will be there awhile. I did softball for about 10 years and girls basketball between 20 and 25 years (at Treynor). I just think that helps your high school program.”
A career that started nearly 50 years ago spawned simply from his interest in sports – and lack of interest elsewhere.
“I started out in business at Iowa, but that was just way too dry,” Schleisman said. “Sports was always my big thing so I moved into a physical education major. I did some coaching for softball in the summer for a rec league, and I always liked (coaching).”
And the rest, as they say, is history. Hear much more from Schleisman on his career, his decision and his new haircut linked below.