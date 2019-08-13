(Cedar Rapids) -- The Loras men's soccer team joined the women's side as the favorite for the upcoming American Rivers Conference season.
The Duhawks edged Luther five to four in first-place votes and 60 to 59 in total points to earn the preseason nod as the favorite.
Wartburg (48 points), Simpson (43) and Central (36) round out the top five while Nebraska Wesleyan (29), Dubuque (26), Coe (12) and Buena Vista (11) make up the rest of the order.
View the complete release from the American Rivers Conference here.