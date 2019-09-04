(Louisville) -- The Louisville Lions opened the 2019 season this past Friday with a dominant 35-0 win over Conestoga.
“Coaches always say, nothing is as ever as good or bad as it seems,” Louisville Head Coach Chase Rasby told KMA Sports. “There were some things I thought we had down, but we didn’t perform as well as I thought we would. But there were some things that surprised me.”
The defense and special teams were certainly a part of that with the punt return unit blocking a kick and returning it for a score, and the defense keeping Conestoga out of the end zone.
“We had a few at each level that really played well,” Rasby said. “Everybody had a hand in it, even the JV that played in the end.”
However, there were a few standouts to Coach Rasby. Senior middle linebacker Coby Buettner adjusted well to his new position to lead the team with nine tackles.
“(Coby) was flying all over the field,” Rasby said. “He can just run really well and is physical.”
Up front, senior Brady Knott was so dominant that Conestoga started to avoid his side of the field.
“He was constantly pressuring the quarterback,” Rasby said. “He looked really strong and was able to make some sacks and some tackles for loss. He was double-teamed, and that allowed others to come free and make plays.”
Rasby was also impressed with what he saw from his defensive backfield.
“They really came down and made a lot of plays,” he said. “They were also there for the pass breakups.”
The Lions will look to continue their defensive success on Friday when they take on Johnson County Central. The Thunderbirds lost their opening game to North Bend Central 32-21. Prolific running back Josh Bailey has graduated, so there is likely a bit of a transition this season.
“When you lose somebody like that, you never really know what to expect,” Rasby said. “But it seems like they just reload. They’ve got a lot of juniors and seniors up front that look the part. They are far bigger than us, and they have a chance of getting a push on us.”
Rasby said his team will have to look to slow down senior quarterback Eli Waring, who threw for 173 yards and rushed for 61 in their Week 1 loss.
“He’s a phenomenal athlete that gives you problems,” Rasby said. “He drops back to pass, and if he sees a seam he’s going to take it 70 yards for a touchdown. They have good receivers. I know they lost Josh, but it doesn’t seem like they fell off at all. That lineup is going to cause anybody problems with those big boys up front.”
Friday night’s game in Louisville is slated for a 7:00 start. Hear KMA Sports’ complete Week 2 coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Rasby linked below.