(Nebraska City) -- Lourdes Central Catholic’s Clay Carlton is leaving the school and his positions as head coach of football and girls basketball.
Carlton, who accepted the girls basketball job at Yutan, will be replaced as the football coach by Jon Borer. He spent nine seasons as the girls basketball coach and four as head football.
Lourdes football made the state playoffs all four seasons under Carlton, including the state quarterfinals in 2016. In basketball, the Knights won 133 games and made it to state in the 2018-19 season.