(Nebraska City) -- One year removed from their first state tournament appearance in nearly two decades, the Lourdes Central Catholic girls are back in a district final and on the cusp of a repeat trip to state.
"It means a lot," Coach Clay Carlton said. "How far these girls have come. They've all spent a ton of time. It means a lot to our girls, it means a lot to our school and it means a lot to our program and the growth it has shown over the past couple years."
The Knights enter their district final showdown with Ponca at 20-5 and fresh off a 42-31 victory over Elmwood-Murdock in a subdistrict final.
"Offensively we only turned it over six times," Carlton said. "Got shots almost every possession and just executed what we were trying to execute."
While the offense has clicked recently, the defense has been their bread-and-butter all season. The Knights are only allowing 29 points per game, something they attribute to their depth.
"We just play really hard defensively," Carlton said. "We are sound defensively. We have a ton of capable players on our team."
Gina McGowan leads the Knights in scoring and rebounding. Elaina Madison, Libby Baumert, Aspen Meyer and Brianna Fulton have been key this season, too.
"We don't have a true standout," Carlton said. "Our leading scorer averages eight a game and we just get points from everywhere. We get a lot of girls contributing for us, so it's tough to talk about a standout, but it's pretty special to see what they can do."
The only thing standing between Lourdes and a second trip to state is a Friday evening showdown with Ponca in Hooper. The Indians enter Friday at 20-4 on the season and have two players averaging double figures.
"They have a couple girls back from the state tournament last year," Carlton said. "They just very hard. Very physical in their man defense. Should be a fun matchup for us. I like to see how far we've come. We've struggled against some of that in the past and we'll see how far we've come against that."
The complete interview with Coach Carlton can be heard below.