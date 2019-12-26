(Nebraska City) -- One year removed from the program's first state tournament appearance in nearly two decades, the Lourdes Central Catholic girls are motivated to return and have raced to a 5-1 record.
"We had a good summer," Lourdes Coach Clay Carlton told KMA Sports, "They've put a lot of work into it. I would say that their motivation has been high since that state tournament appearance last year."
This year's team has relied on production by committee. With nobody averaging more than eight points per game but many who average between three and eight points per contest.
"It's been a team effort," Carlton said, "We play nine or ten in our rotation every night, so we just get scoring from a lot of different places, no one is really standing out in that category."
Carlton believes his teams' depth and balance are some of its' biggest strengths.
"I think it's important to have some balance like that," he said, "I do think it makes it difficult when you aren't looking at one or two players to stop every night and got to worry about what everyone can bring to the table."
Libby Baumert is Lourdes' leading scorer. Gina McGowan and Brianna Fulton have also been vital in the Knight's fast start that includes victories over Omaha Duchesene Academy, Yutan, Falls City Sacred Heart, Humboldt-TRS, and Pawnee City.
However, it's their lone loss that Coach Carlton is hoping his team focuses on: a 35-24 defeat by Archibishop Bergan Friday.
"I think it should be a big eye-opener to us that everyone is going to give us their best shot," Carlton said, "I didn't think we brought our best effort Friday night, so hopefully it motivates us to continue to work and bring our best every night."
Lourdes will look to bring their best when they travel to Adams to play in the Freeman Tournament along with Freeman, Falls City Sacred Heart, and Syracuse. The four teams have a combined record of 20-5, with Sacred-Heart and Lourdes having one loss apiece and Syracuse coming into tournament action 6-0.
Coach Carlton and his team is well aware of the challenge ahead of them this weekend.
"I just want to see a lot of effort and competitiveness. It's going to come down to a lot of effort things---rebounding and defense. Hopefully, we bring that effort and get the job done."
The Knights will play Freeman Friday and then play either Sacred Heart or Syracuse Saturday in the finals/consolation game. The complete interview with Coach Carlton can be heard below.