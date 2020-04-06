(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia's Barret Pitt knew he wanted to continue his football career. He just didn't know where. Now he does, recently committing to Iowa Central Community College.
"At the end of last season, I told myself it couldn't end here," Pitt said. "I wanted to continue to play football somewhere, just didn't know where."
Pitt admits that playing collegiately has long been on his mind.
"When you grow up, you dream of playing college ball," Pitt said. "I knew I wanted to get there, but it's hard to believe it's finally there.
Pitt was also a state medalist wrestler last season, taking fourth at 285 pounds in Class 1A, his second consecutive state tournament medal. His recent successes on the wrestling mat led to interest from college coaches and a decision for Pitt.
"I could have went a lot of places to wrestle," Pitt said, "but I knew football was where I loved the game so much. Football kind of just overrode wrestling. I had a really good year wrestling, but it was always going to be football."
Pitt says he instantly knew Iowa Central was where he wanted to be.
"I went up there on a college visit, and just going up there, you just kinda know sometimes when it's the right place for you," Pitt said. "It's the perfect spot for me. It's two hours away from home, so I can come home if I want. It's just the perfect spot."
The Tritons posted a 7-6 record in 2019 under the tutelage of first-year coach Jesse Montalto.
"They have a lot of history," Pitt said. "They struggled for a little while, but they're starting to bring the program back."
While going the junior college route gives Pitt the option of potentially playing elsewhere after his two years at Iowa Central, he's not thinking about that yet.
"I think it's kind of play the two years and see what happens," Pitt said.
Pitt was a two-way player at Logan-Magnolia and is unsure where he'll wind up in Fort Dodge.
"They're kind of short on defensive lineman," Pitt said. "I've also talked to the offensive coach, so right now is just see where they put me and fit into the role. Their weight program is really good, so I'll just work hard on getting stronger."
Before he arrives in Fort Dodge, Pitt is hopeful that he'll get an opportunity for a baseball season. However, with the season in limbo, he's aware that he might have played his last high school event as a Panther.
"It's amazing what sports can do for a small-town kid," Pitt said. "I made something special out of sports."
The complete interview with Pitt can be heard below.