(Council Bluffs) -- For over three quarters, it appeared Abraham Lincoln’s stay in the postseason would be a short one.
Thanks to an 8-0 run to open the fourth, it’ll last a bit longer. The Lynx moved to 21-1 with a 42-35 4A substate semifinal win over Urbandale (10-13) on Friday — a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
“It was a tough grind-it-out win,” Coach Jason Isaacson said.
Good looks were hard to come by and possessions were few and far between in a style made famous - or infamous - by Urbandale’s CIML conference.
While AL is familiar with the style, having gone 2-0 against the CIML in the regular season, it was an adjustment in such a high stakes game.
“We told the guys at half to take an every-possession mindset,” Isaacson said. “Grind it out one possession at a time in the second half.”
The 8-0 sequence proved to be a game changer and was capped by Kaden Baxter’s four-point play that tied the game and then gave the Lynx the lead.
“Kaden was big,” Isaacson said. “Not only tonight. All year he’s done so many good things. He’s our leading assist guy, a great defender and he does a lot of things you don’t see in the stats. He’s one of our better shooters, and we told him to let it fly.”
Josh Dix had a team-high 15 points while Christian Tidiane added 14, including four clutch free throws in the fourth.
“I missed my first (free throw),” Tidiane said. “I was OK with it, because I knew I had to stay confident and get the next one.”
Baxter added seven points and a team-best five assists in the victory. Urbandale’s Cal Watson finished with 15 points to lead the J-Hawks.
AL, though, had just enough to advance one step closer to a 17th state appearance. They will look for their first since 2016 on Tuesday when they meet Dowling Catholic.
“They’re a really good team,” Isaacson said. “For a lot of our guys, (Friday) was a new environment for them. Our fans were awesome, and so it will be nice to have one game under our belts. We’re excited to play (Dowling). We’re the underdogs, but we’re excited about it.”
The 4A substate final between AL and Dowling is set to begin at 7:00 from Iowa Western’s Reiver Arena. Hear the call on AM 960.
View complete interviews with Coach Isaacson, Dix and Tidiane below.