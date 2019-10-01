(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln has a laundry list of reasons why they’re the top ranked team in KMAland’s 3A/4A/5A division. The 5A state No. 8 Lynx (23-3) showed many of those on Tuesday in a 25-16, 25-22, 25-21 win over KMAland 1A/2A No. 2/state 1A No. 2 St. Albert (13-7).
In the third and final set, they mostly showed their depth. In what proved to be the most competitive set of the night, junior Jillian Shanks had kills on the 19th, 21st and 23rd points - her fourth, fifth and sixth kills of the frame.
“We’ve always known Jillian could be a big threat out there,” Coach Katie Darrington said. “Sam (Christiansen) was doing a great job of getting her the ball right where she needed it, and Jillian came through. I’m so proud of her. She’s been due for a big game.”
Shanks, who averages 1.96 kills per set, finished with eight kills on the evening - one shy of her season-best.
“When the energy is up and we’re playing as a team, I just feel ready to go and pumped up,” Shanks added.
Shanks’ third-set performance helped the Lynx finish the sweep, but there were plenty of kudos to go around.
Elaina Bohnet had a team-high 17 kills while Christiansen passed out 35 assists. Baylie Girres recorded six kills and four aces, Kayla Schleifman had six kills of her own and Julia Wagoner had five winners. And all of them joined libero Taylan Keefer on another night of terrific defense.
“We talk about (defense) everyday,” Darrington said. “If we’re not getting touches on the block then let’s dig every ball. We’ve got to frustrate people as much as we can. Our kids do a great job of covering for each other.”
The Lynx took early control of the first set with 12 points in the first 18 and cruised to a tone-setting victory. The second set broke open when Girres ran off four consecutive aces to push the AL advantage to 10.
St. Albert found their best play in the latter stages of the second set, rolling for nine of the final 13 points to make the set respectable. That led into a fierce final set with the teams sharing seven ties before a 6-2 Lynx run ended the match.
“I’m super excited, because this is our first regular season win in the four years I’ve played here,” Keefer said. “It feels so amazing to be in their place and beat them today.”
Allie Petry led the Saintes with a match-best 21 kills while Olivia Barnes had 30 assists. Jordyn Blaha pitched in six kills and two aces, and Lauren Williams finished with five kills for St. Albert.
