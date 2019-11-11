(Council Bluffs) -- The four-year build by Katie Darrington has Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln volleyball making a very familiar trip.
The Lynx went to five state tournaments between 2007 and 2014 and five others between 1990 and 2001. They also took trips in 1976 and 1977, but their last appearance was followed by an 11-35 season.
That’s when Coach Darrington was brought in to begin the rebuild. At the same time, a freshman class full of talent and ambition was just beginning their high school careers. They won 14 times in 2016, 23 in 2017 and then 31 with a regional final loss in 2018.
This season has simply been a dream come true for the seniors and Coach Darrington, as they clinched a 13th state tournament with a swift sweep of defending champion Ankeny Centennial last week.
“I just love these girls so much,” Coach Darrington said. “It just means so much because they worked so hard and put in so much effort to make sure everyone in the lineup feels included. The kids on the bench make sure the starters know they believe in them, and I wanted it so bad for them.”
The seniors have made their mark in all corners of the court. Elaina Bohnet leads the team with 3.87 kills per set and is fifth with 3.49 digs per set. Julia Wagoner is third in kills (2.21 per set) and second in digs (3.84).
Setter Sam Christiansen has passed out 9.67 assists per set – the second-best average in the Class 5A tournament. And libero Taylan Keefer leads AL and the 5A field with 5.68 digs per set.
“The kids have all the ability in the world,” Coach Darrington said. “The biggest thing we have been working on is their mental toughness. They really showed that strength against Centennial. We talked about (Wisconsin commit) Devyn (Robinson) getting kills, but not letting others do it. They really responded to the game plan.”
Other standouts in the lineup include middles Kayla Schleifman and Baylie Girres. Schleifman – a junior – averages 2.43 kills per set while the sophomore Girres is at 1.85 kills per set. Another junior Jillian Shanks has averaged 1.92 kills and 3.67 digs per frame. At the net, Schleifman has a team-best 113 blocks while Girres has 96.
“We’ve been talking about the state tournament since last year’s regional final loss,” Darrington said. “We have things in our locker room – a road to state map with all the games we had to play. We’ve constantly been talking about it. We wanted to make sure we were mentally prepared for it.”
After disposing of Ankeny Centennial in the regional final, they will take on another Ankeny school in a state quarterfinal on Tuesday at Noon. The Ankeny Hawkettes (36-5) are coached by the legendary Dave Whims, who began his coaching career at Bedford.
The offense is reliant on balance with sophomore Ava Reynolds (2.43), senior Isabelle Vacek (2.14), junior Phyona Schrader (2.08) and senior Malea Daugherty (2.02) all averaging over two kills per set this season.
“They’ve got a couple really nice players,” Coach Darrington said. “We just need to come out and play our game. We stress to our kids to just have fun. Sports are competitive fun, and the kids really feed off of each other when they have smiles on their face and getting hyped up.”
Hear the play-by-play on KMA-FM 99.1 on Tuesday at 2:00 PM with Derek Martin and Brian Bertini. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Darrington below.