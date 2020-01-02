(Council Bluffs) -- The 14th Annual Jennie Ed Sports Med MAC Shootout is slated for Friday, January 10th and Saturday, January 11th.
There are 14 games scheduled over the two-day event at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
The schedule and full release can be read below.
Friday, January 10th
4:00 PM — Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood (G)
5:30 PM — Thomas Jefferson vs. Louisville (B)
7:00 PM — Glenwood vs. Shenandoah (G)
8:30 PM — Glenwood vs. Shenandoah (B)
Saturday, January 11th
10:00 AM — Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood (B)
11:30 AM — Thomas Jefferson vs. Plattsmouth (G)
1:00 PM — Treynor vs. St. Albert (G)
2:30 PM — St. Albert vs. Ankeny Christian (B)
4:00 PM — Lewis Central vs. Millard South (G)
5:30 PM — Lewis Central vs. Millard South (B)
7:00 PM — Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West (G)
8:30 PM — Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West (B)