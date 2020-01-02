14th Annual Jennie Ed MAC Shootout
Photo: Methodist Jennie Edmundson

(Council Bluffs) -- The 14th Annual Jennie Ed Sports Med MAC Shootout is slated for Friday, January 10th and Saturday, January 11th.

There are 14 games scheduled over the two-day event at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

The schedule and full release can be read below.

Friday, January 10th 

4:00 PM — Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood (G)

5:30 PM — Thomas Jefferson vs. Louisville (B)

7:00 PM — Glenwood vs. Shenandoah (G)

8:30 PM — Glenwood vs. Shenandoah (B)

Saturday, January 11th 

10:00 AM — Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood (B)

11:30 AM — Thomas Jefferson vs. Plattsmouth (G)

1:00 PM — Treynor vs. St. Albert (G)

2:30 PM — St. Albert vs. Ankeny Christian (B)

4:00 PM — Lewis Central vs. Millard South (G)

5:30 PM — Lewis Central vs. Millard South (B)

7:00 PM — Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West (G)

8:30 PM — Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West (B)