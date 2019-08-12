(KMAland) -- Major League Baseball released the 2020 regular season schedule on Monday.
Opening Day is slated for March 26 and all 30 teams will be in action on the opening day of the season.
The 2020 season will also have special events like the Little League Classic and Field of Dreams game.
The Royals will open at the White Sox with their home opener against the Mariners on Thursday, April 2nd. The Cardinals open at Cincinnati with their hope opener also on the 2nd against the Orioles.
View the complete release and links to all 30 schedules here.