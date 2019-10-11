(Tabor) — Seth Malcom rushed for a whopping 458 yards and eight touchdowns to lead Fremont-Mills to a 58-21 blowout win over East Mills in Tabor Friday night.
The junior tailback Malcom’s monster performance comes just one week after he racked up over 330 rushing yards and six scores on the ground against Bedford. In the last two games, he’s carried the ball 65 times for 794 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.
“I always got to give props to the offensive line,” Malcom said in a postgame interview with KMA Sports. “That was our game plan, just run the ball until they quit. And, that’s what we did.”
“I didn’t know those stats, but obviously that is great,” Fremont-Mills head coach Jeremy Christiansen said after the win about Malcom’s night. “Our offensive line did a very good job of being physical at the point of attack. They moved that collision three or four yards down the field to give creases.”
F-M, who is 4-1 overall and 3-0 in Class 8-Man District 7, jumped out to an early 16-0 lead in the first quarter behind Malcom’s first two scores of the night. A Nic Duysen kickoff return for a touchdown later in the first quarter brought East Mills within 16-6.
The Knights opened the second quarter with a solid drive that culminated in Malcom finding the end zone from eight yards out, making the FM lead 24-6. However, East Mills came back and found themselves trailing just 24-21 heading into halftime after a pair of Michael Schafer touchdowns, one though the air and one on the ground.
The second half was a completely different story as the FM defense shut out East Mills, and went on to outscore the Wolverines 34-0 in the third and fourth quarters. Another standout performance for the Knights came from defensive back Daniel Vanatta as he picked off three of Schafer’s passes in the game.
“I think in the first half we were in control, but then we got a little too cute for ourselves there,” Christiansen said. “At halftime we just talked about sticking with the game plan. We tried to reduce the number of overall plays for the game, so we were using the clock there in the first half. For our offensive and defensive lines, we wanted to control the line of scrimmage.”
The Knights now have sole control of Class 8-Man District 7 as they are the only remaining unbeaten team in district play. They travel to Sidney next week to take on the Cowboys, who lost to Stanton/Essex 42-28 Friday night.
East Mills dropped to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the district. Schafer threw for 248 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions in the loss. Nic Duysen found the end zone twice in the game, once on his kickoff return touchdown and the other on a six yard reception in the second quarter.
Video interviews with Coach Christiansen, Malcom, and Vanatta can be found below.