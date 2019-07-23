(Creston) -- They made it dramatic in the seventh inning, but the Martensdale-St. Mary's baseball team return to it's defacto second home next week---Principal Park.
The Blue Devils punched their ticket to the the state tournament for the third time in a row and ninth time in 10 years with a 4-3 victory over St. Albert in a Class 1A substate final heard on KMA 960.
"That is our goal every year." Martensdale-St. Mary's head coach Jon Fitzpatrick told KMA Sports. "To win a conference championship and then to get to this game and win it."
The Blue Devils scored all four of their runs in the first inning, three of which came off St. Albert ace Ethan Bernard before he could register an out.
"We've put up lots of runs in the first inning all postseason long." Coach Fitzpatrick said, "I'm not sure what got into them, but they've been hopping on pitchers early and they just locked in."
St. Albert left the bases loaded in the first, coming up empty handed in one of their best scoring opportunities of the game.
"We were taking our big hacks," St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said, "We probably should have cut back on our swings and swung like they did."
St. Albert kept the deficit at 4-0 going into the seventh inning. Jeff Miller grounded out to start the inning, Bennett Heisterkamp reached on a single, then Lance Wright Struck out to bring the Falcons to their final out.
Cy Patterson made contact with a routine fly ball to right that appeared to clinch the victory for Martensdale, but the outfielder bobbled it and allowed two runs to score on the error, pushing the score to 4-2 and advancing Patterson to third.
A passed ball on the next at bat scored Patterson to bring the score to 4-3, but Martensdale sealed the victory when Bernard grounded out to first to end the game.
"Everything we talk about is not letting one play effect one another," Fitzpatrick said. "We focus on the present moment and I thought we did a really good job, especially with the adversity in the seventh."
Isaac Gavin picked up the win on the mound for the Blue Devils. Gavin threw six innings and allowed just four hits in the victory. Martensdale's offense was paced by three hits from Jack Franey. Cole Cassady, Carson Elbert and Kasey Carter each had two hits apiece.
St. Albert's four hits included two from the nine-hitter Heisterkamp and one apiece from Patterson and Isaac Sherrill.
The Falcons season comes to a close at 24-14 and ends with a one-run loss to Martensdale-St. Mary's for a second consecutive season, The Falcons fell to the Blue Devils 3-2 in a state quarterfinal last year.
"It's been a tough season." Duncan Patterson said, "But they beat my expectations for this year."
Coach Patterson's team bids farewell to a pair of senior starters; Bernard and Reed Miller.
"Reed and Ethan have really guided this team and been really good leaders." Duncan Patterson said.
Martensdale-St. Mary's will set their sights on the state tournament. The Blue Devils will play either Friday or Saturday against an opponent to-be-determined.
"We're there and any of eight teams can win it once you get there." Fitzpatrick said.
Complete video interviews with both coaches can be found below.