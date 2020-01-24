(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr will both look to gain the upper-hand in the race for the Pride of Iowa boys' title when they clash tonight in Mount Ayr on KMA-FM 99.1.
The Blue Devils enter the road contest with a 10-1 record but it hasn't been smooth-sailing to this point.
"We've been far from healthy," Coach Joe Franey tells KMA Sports. "That's kind of been our story all year. I think we've had four games where we've had our starting five out there together."
While the injuries and illnesses are obviously something Coach Franey doesn't want to see from his team, the team's ability to overcome the challenges have been promising.
"It's a negative, obviously, having kids hurt and everything, but its' turned out to be a positive," Franey said. "The kids on the bench have had a chance to prove themselves and have stepped up. It's added more depth to us. We didn't think we've had much this year. The kids have been challenged and risen to the challenge so far."
The Blue Devils hold victories over Interstate 35, Wayne, East Union (twice) Southwest Valley, Nodaway Valley, Southeast Warren, Ankeny Christian, Wayne and Lenox. Their lone loss came on December 5th to one-loss Woodward-Granger. Their successes have earned them a No. 10 ranking in Class 1A by the Associated Press.
Trey Baker, Isaac Gavin, Carson Elbert and Hogan Franey are all averaging double figures so far this season. Baker and Gavin have controlled the paint for the Blue Devils. Baker averages 19 points per game and leads the team in rebounds with 87 while Gavin is averaging 12 points per game and has tallied 56 rebounds and a team-high 13 blocks.
Elbert, Hogan Franey, Jack Franey and JT Archibald have also been efficient with all four average between eight and 13 points per game.
"It gives us everything We can shoot the ball from outside, we can take it inside," Franey said. "Having five capable guys out on the court opens up a lot of stuff for us."
The Blue Devils are the defending Pride of Iowa Conference champion but their lone conference loss last year came against tonight's opponent: Mount Ayr. The Raiders enter tonight's contest 12-0 on the season and ranked No. 9 in Class 1A.
"They're really good," Franey said. "From what I've seen around the state, I think they're one of the best teams throughout the whole state."
The conference title likely won't be decided tonight, but the winner will have an upper-hand in the race for the conference title.
"There's a lot of games left, so I'm not going to say the winner will win the conference, but it would definitely be an advantage. It will go a long way in determining it, but it's not going to be the end-all." Franey said.
So, how does Martensdale-St. Mary's try to end Mount Ayr's undefeated season?
"I don't think we can stop them, we'll try to slow them down a little bit," Franey said. "We've got kids that have played a lot of basketball, so hopefully they can adapt to their style."
Trevor Maeder will be in Mount Ayr for the call of tonight's doubleheader on KMA-FM 99.1 beginning with the girls game at 6 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Franey can be heard below.