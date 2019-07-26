(Des Moines) -- The Martensdale-St. Marys baseball team plays in the Class 1A state tournament for the ninth time in 10 years Saturday afternoon.
The No. 3 seed Blue Devils will face sixth seeded St. Mary's, Remsen at 1:30 p.m. from Principal Park in Des Moines. Martensdale-St. Marys earned their spot following a 4-3 substate final win over St. Albert Tuesday night. Head coach Jon Fitzpatrick says St. Mary's, Remsen -- like the Blue Devils -- is a powerhouse baseball school that has recent tradition of making the state tournament.
"We've watched them the last couple of years at state," Fitzpatrick said on KMA's Friday Sports Feature. "I feel like they have the best pitcher in all of 1A on their team. I think this is also the fourth straight year that they've been to state. They are kind of in the same boat as us. When you get there year after year, even your younger guys don't have the nerves."
St. Mary's, Remsen is currently 26-7 overall, while the Blue Devils are 34-6. Coach Fitzpatrick says his players are keeping business as usual heading into Saturday's state quarterfinal.
"Honestly, it will be the same as we've been this last week heading into St. Albert," he said. "That was kind of a state tournament game in our mind. We know that we'll get good pitching night in and night out. We'll look to make routine plays and come up with a few timely hits."
Other teams in the Class 1A bracket include No. 1 Newman Catholic, No. 2 Alburnett, No. 4 Don Bosco, No. 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard, No. 7 South Winneshiek, and No. 8 Pekin. Martensdale-St. Mary's game with St. Mary's, Remsen is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m first pitch Saturday. Derek Martin will provide live updates on Twitter: @d2mart.
Listen to Coach Jon Fitzpatrick's full interview below.