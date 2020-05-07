(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Marys senior Cole Cassady knew he wanted to wrestle in college. Now, he'll get to do so at the Division I level. Cassady made it official Tuesday morning, committing to South Dakota State.
"I've really wanted to do that," Cassady said. "Obviously, I don't have as many offers as a lot of kids do, but South Dakota State is a really good school. It kind of all worked out real nicely."
Cassady is no stranger to South Dakota State. He's visited the campus a few times and has an uncle that serves as a professor in the Animal Science Department.
"They looked at their roster cap," Cassady said. "They called me and offered a roster spot. About five days later, I decided to go with it."
Cassady says many things drew him to South Dakota State, academically, socially and athletically.
"They've got a good natural resource management program, which is something I'm interested in," Cassady said. "Brookings as a town is real small for a university town. It's kind of like home."
The Jackrabbits have recently taken advantage of their proximity to Iowa. Eight wrestlers on the 2019-20 roster came from Iowa including former state champions Cade DeVos (Southeast Polk), Daniel Kimball (Don Bosco), Skyler Noftsger (Ballard), Spencer Trenary (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) and Tanner Sloan (Alburnett).
"They've got a lot of Iowa kids up there," Cassady said. "They want Iowa kids. It's nice to know they want me."
The Jackrabbits, coached by two-time NCAA National Champion Damion Hahn, were 12-6 in dual action last season, placed fourth in the Big 12 Championships and had four qualifiers for the 2020 NCAA National Tournament before it was canceled.
"They're on the rise and they've been on the rise for a couple years now," Cassady said. "They beat UNI last year. Everything about them right now just seems to be perfect."
Cassady, who was a state runner-up at Class 1A 132 pounds and a KMAland All-Wrestling Team selection, is now set on getting himself in prime shape for his transition to college.
"I'm just going to condition myself as much as possible over the next few months," Cassady said. "This isn't high school anymore. I think being in shape is very key. It's one of things I can at least control. Hopefully, I'll be in the best shape of my life and ready to roll."
When he arrives in Brookings, Cassady plans to take things one step at a time.
"I'd like to earn a starting spot," Cassady said. "It may not be this first year, maybe a couple years. Who knows. I'm going to work my butt off."
The complete interview with Cassady can be heard below.