(Martensdale) -- For the first time in nearly a decade, the Martensdale-St. Marys girls are in the state tournament.
"It does feel really good," Coach Tim Baker said. "These kids have worked really, really hard the last several years and it has been dream of theirs to get here, and to see their dreams realized was a lot of fun to watch."
The Blue Devils entered their regional final at 17-8 and unranked but that didn't stop them from upsetting 1A No. 3 ranked North Mahaska 41-39 to punch their first ticket to state since 2011. During the victory, the Blue Devils got off to an unusually fast start, racing to a 15-8 lead after one quarter.
"A lot of times this year, we've kind of struggled to get off to a strong start," Baker said. "In this particular game, we came out right away knocking down shots. Got off to a really, really good start."
North Mahaska soon came back, but Martensdale was able to hold on and take the 41-39 victory. Baker feels his team's defensive prowess was the difference maker in the win.
"The kids all had different things they were trying to do," Baker said. "They tried to take some certain things away, and for the most part, those things that they picked up they wanted do held pretty true. All their outside shots were contested."
The path to Des Moines has not been completely smooth for the Blue Devils----who lost six games in a nine-game span in late January/early February. They sat at 12-8 after their February 7th loss to Central Decatur, but responded with a win over state-ranked Panorama to set a five-game winning streak in motion.
"Those were learning opportunities for us," Baker said. "We did not get what we wanted at this time, but I think we realize that we got what we needed."
Jensen Archibald has paced the Blue Devils this season with 18 points per game. Archibald has also shot 46 percent from the field and 36 percent from three. Skylyr Stewart and Maddy Stott are also averaging double figures with 11.3 and 11 points per game respectively. Sophomore Anna Parrot has controlled the rebounding efforts with 237 rebounds, 106 of which have been offensive.
The Blue Devils will follow up their upset of 1A's fourth-ranked team with a date against third-ranked Bishop Garrigan Wednesday evening at 6:45. The Bears enter the contest at 23-1 and are led by the duo of Audi Crooks and Molly Joyce---who average 22.9 and 18.2 points per game respectively. Crooks has also hauled in 275 rebounds, the third-most in Class 1A.
"They're an extremely talented team," Baker said. "They have a lot of size. We'll come up with something and be ready for that whenever it gets here. Right now, we're enjoying the accomplishment."
The complete interview with Coach Baker can be heard below.