(Creston) -- For the first time in school history, the Martensdale-St. Marys boys basketball team is headed to the state tournament. The Blue Devils punched their ticket to Des Moines with a thrilling 46-41 victory over Mount Ayr in a Class 1A substate final held at Creston High School and heard on KMA-FM 99.1
"Amazing," Coach Joe Franey said, "It's 20 years coming. We've gone through some rough times and this is just amazing."
The Blue Devils have had some really good teams come through in years' past, but have failed to reach Des Moines....until now.
"This is a special group," Franey said. "I've been coaching these guys with Coach Baker since they were in third grade, and to do it with these guys, and to the be the first to do it is awesome."
Martensdale led 14-8 after one quarter and held a 26-18 lead going into the half. Mount Ayr and Martensdale traded buckets early in the third quarter with Martensdale eventually pushing their lead to 11.
Mount Ayr slowly mounted a comeback and came into the fourth down 33-26. The Raiders then scored 10 of the next 13 to tie it at 36 with just under four minutes remaining. Martensdale regained the lead with a pair of free throws to take a 38-36 lead, but Mount Ayr tied it at 38, but Martensdale responded and took a 40-38 with a minute remaining.
Mount Ayr had a chance to tie it or take the lead, but turned the ball over. Martensdale-St. Marys then converted three free throws to extend their lead to 43-38 with less than 30 seconds to go. Cayden Lambert gave the Raiders hope with a deep three to cut the deficit to 43-41 with less than 20 seconds to go, but Martensdale scored the final three points to escape with the 46-41 victory.
"They're just mentally tough," Franey said of his team's finish. "They just go get it."
Junior Trey Baker and senior Isaac Gavin paced the Blue Devils Saturday night with 12 points apiece.
"My teammates were just feeding me the ball and I just tried to finish the best I can," Gavin said.
"We all set out for a goal to get here," Baker said. "We've all been playing together for a long time. Nothing feels better than this."
The Blue Devils' state tournament appearance comes one year an 18-3 season that ended with a devastating loss to Earlham in a district semi.
"This year we wanted to play every game like it was our last and bring it out every night," Baker said.
Jack Franey scored eight for Martensdale and hauled in several key rebounds. Carson Elbert posted seven points and Hogan Franey also added five.
Mount Ayr was led in the defeat by 10 points apiece from Wheeler and Jaixen Frost. Isaac Grose chipped in nine for the Raiders. Mount Ayr's season comes to an end at 21-3 with two of their three losses coming to Martensdale. Saturday night marked the final game in Mount Ayr uniforms for Lambert, Grose, Kolben Klommhaus, Dawson Frost, Dalton Elwood and Cole Clymer. In total, Mount Ayr's senior class went 56-12 in their final three years, won a conference title and reached a substate final.
"Mount Ayr's one of the top ten teams in the state," Franey said. "They deserve to go as much as we do. I truly believe they're one of the top ten teams."
Martensdale will now await to see who they will face in a Class 1A state quarterfinal on Monday, March 9th. While the Blue Devils will likely enter Des Moines with lofty goals, Coach Franey and his team are going to bask in the thrill of the program's first trip to state.
"Right now, we're going to go and celebrate this one," Franey said.
Complete video interviews with Gavin, Baker and Coach Franey can be viewed below.