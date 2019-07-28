Pride of Iowa Conference Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warren had four first-team selections each on the Pride of Iowa All-Conference baseball teams, released by the league on Sunday.

Mount Ayr and Central Decatur also placed two on the first team. Check out the full list of honorees below. Find the All-POI softball picks here.

FIRST TEAM 

P: Isaac Gavin, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (UNANIMOUS)

P: Brennan Sefrit, JR, Bedford

P: Isaac Grose, JR, Mount Ayr

P: Brock Kyner, SR, Southeast Warren

C: Colby Page, SR, Southeast Warren

IF: Cael Cassady, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys

IF: Haden Leymaster, SO, Central Decatur

IF: Kaleb Bauer, SR, Southeast Warren

IF: Bryce Hall, JR, Southeast Warren

OF: Carson Elbert, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (UNANIMOUS)

OF: Connor Eaton, SR, Mount Ayr

OF: Tyler Pearson, JR, Southwest Valley

UT: Cole Cassady, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys

UT: Michel Evertsen, JR, Central Decatur

SECOND TEAM 

P: Esa Johanson, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys

P: Dustin Lund, SR, Southwest Valley

P: Caelan DeVault, FR, Nodaway Valley

P: Keelan Klommhaus, JR, Mount Ayr

C: Tyler Vandewater, JR, Nodaway Valley

IF: Kasey Carter, FR, Martensdale-St. Marys

IF: Aiden Gaule, SR, Southwest Valley

IF: Cullen Wood, Lenox

IF: Joshua Hardy, SR, East Union

OF: Brady Hilpipre, SR, Nodaway Valley

OF: Cade Nelson, FR, Southeast Warren

OF: Mason Merfeld, SO, Southeast Warren

UT: Brooks Jacobsen, SR, Wayne

UT: Jack Franey, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys

UT: Bret Whitehall, JR, Wayne

HONORABLE MENTION 

Lane Dittmer, Southeast Warren

Teagan Lundquist, Southwest Valley

Trey Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys

Spencer Buban, Wayne

Briar Knapp, Mount Ayr

Cole Shike, Nodaway Valley

Colton Gordon, Lenox

Dylan Swaney, Bedford

Ethan Mitchell, East Union

David Walker, Central Decatur