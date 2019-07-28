(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warren had four first-team selections each on the Pride of Iowa All-Conference baseball teams, released by the league on Sunday.
Mount Ayr and Central Decatur also placed two on the first team. Check out the full list of honorees below. Find the All-POI softball picks here.
FIRST TEAM
P: Isaac Gavin, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (UNANIMOUS)
P: Brennan Sefrit, JR, Bedford
P: Isaac Grose, JR, Mount Ayr
P: Brock Kyner, SR, Southeast Warren
C: Colby Page, SR, Southeast Warren
IF: Cael Cassady, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys
IF: Haden Leymaster, SO, Central Decatur
IF: Kaleb Bauer, SR, Southeast Warren
IF: Bryce Hall, JR, Southeast Warren
OF: Carson Elbert, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (UNANIMOUS)
OF: Connor Eaton, SR, Mount Ayr
OF: Tyler Pearson, JR, Southwest Valley
UT: Cole Cassady, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys
UT: Michel Evertsen, JR, Central Decatur
SECOND TEAM
P: Esa Johanson, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
P: Dustin Lund, SR, Southwest Valley
P: Caelan DeVault, FR, Nodaway Valley
P: Keelan Klommhaus, JR, Mount Ayr
C: Tyler Vandewater, JR, Nodaway Valley
IF: Kasey Carter, FR, Martensdale-St. Marys
IF: Aiden Gaule, SR, Southwest Valley
IF: Cullen Wood, Lenox
IF: Joshua Hardy, SR, East Union
OF: Brady Hilpipre, SR, Nodaway Valley
OF: Cade Nelson, FR, Southeast Warren
OF: Mason Merfeld, SO, Southeast Warren
UT: Brooks Jacobsen, SR, Wayne
UT: Jack Franey, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys
UT: Bret Whitehall, JR, Wayne
HONORABLE MENTION
Lane Dittmer, Southeast Warren
Teagan Lundquist, Southwest Valley
Trey Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys
Spencer Buban, Wayne
Briar Knapp, Mount Ayr
Cole Shike, Nodaway Valley
Colton Gordon, Lenox
Dylan Swaney, Bedford
Ethan Mitchell, East Union
David Walker, Central Decatur