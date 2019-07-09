(KMAland) -- There’s an old saying once invented by someone that couldn’t get something done on time. It goes, better late than never. Many subscribe to this theory. I don’t really love it, because things should be done on time.
However, in this world of non-stop high school athletics – and especially when it comes to the transition from spring to summer sports – it’s just a credo we have to live with once in awhile. Today, I give you the better-late-than-never third installment of the 2018-19 KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup.
BUT FIRST…
Let’s look back at where we stood following the winter sports season:
1 – Lewis Central (83 points) – 9.22 FPS
2 – Harlan (75 points) – 8.33 PPS
3 – Glenwood (58 points) – 8.29 PPS
4 – Denison-Schleswig (63 points) – 7.00 PPS
5 – Red Oak (53 points) – 5.89 PPS
6 – Atlantic (40 points) & Kuemper Catholic (40 points) – 5.71 PPS
8 – Creston (43 points) – 4.78 PPS
9 – St. Albert (42 points) – 4.67 PPS
10 – Shenandoah (33 points) – 3.67 PPS
11 – Clarinda (22 points) – 2.44 PPS
So, Lewis Central had the lead heading into the spring. A spring where they won a state championship and competed in another state tournament in soccer. Let’s see how it holds up.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
The CHAMPS are here! Glenwood was really good this year if you didn’t remember. Even better than last year when they won every single meet they entered.
1 – Glenwood (193 points) – 11 points
2 – Atlantic (115 points) – 10 points
3 – Harlan (97 points) – 9 points
4 – Creston (88 points) – 8 points
5 – Denison-Schleswig (73 points) – 7 points
6 – Lewis Central (58.5 points) – 6 points
7 – Shenandoah (35 points) – 5 points
8 – Clarinda (22.5 points) – 4 points
9 – Kuemper Catholic (21 points) – 3 points
10 – St. Albert (19 points) – 2 points
11 – Red Oak (18 points) – 1 point
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Another team trophy for Atlantic and another Hawkeye Ten championship for the Trojans.
1 – Atlantic (145 points) – 11 points
2 – Glenwood (125 points) – 10 points
3 – Harlan (114 points) – 9 points
4 – Lewis Central (104 points) – 8 points
5 – St. Albert (68 points) – 7 points
6 – Denison-Schleswig (51 points) – 6 points
7 – Shenandoah (39 points) – 5 points
8 – Red Oak (37 points) – 4 points
9 – Kuemper Catholic (31 points) – 3 points
10 – Clarinda (25 points) – 2 points
11 – Creston (1 point) – 1 point
GIRLS GOLF
Listed below is the order of finish, their score at the conference meet and their accumulated KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup standings points.
1 – Creston (362): 11 points
2 – Atlantic (369): 10 points
3 – Glenwood (406): 9 points
4 – Kuemper Catholic (411): 8 points
5 – Lewis Central (411): 7 points
6 – Clarinda (415): 6 points
7 – Harlan (424): 5 points
8 – Shenandoah (426): 4 points
9 – Red Oak (429): 3 points
10 – Denison-Schleswig (454): 2 points
11 – St. Albert (WD): 1 point
This was the second straight conference title for the Panthers.
BOYS GOLF
1 – Atlantic (314): 11 points
2 – Glenwood (315): 10 points
3 – Kuemper Catholic (321): 9 points
4 – Lewis Central (326): 8 points
5 – Denison-Schleswig (340): 7 points
6 – St. Albert (344): 6 points
7 – Harlan (344): 5 points
8 – Clarinda (347): 4 points
9 – Creston (347): 3 points
10 – Shenandoah (372): 2 points
11 – Red Oak (413): 1 point
Funny story – I almost started typing in the results from 2018. I opened the page and saw that Ryan Leath won, and then I quickly realized I better make sure I have the right year. You know, since he won the dang title three times.
GIRLS TENNIS
There were three ELITE teams in the girl’s league this year. If I could give them all 11 points, I would. But I can’t. Those aren’t the rules.
1 – Red Oak (30 points) – 11 points
2 – Shenandoah (28 points) – 10 points
3 – Glenwood (26 points) – 9 points
4 – Kuemper Catholic (18 points) – 8 points
5 – Lewis Central (15 points) – 7 points
6 – Creston (11 points) – 6 points
7 – Clarinda (7 points) – 5 points
8 – Denison-Schleswig (4 points) – 4 points
9 – St. Albert (3 points) – 3 points
10 – Atlantic (2 points) – 2 points
11 – Harlan (0 points) – 1 point
BOYS TENNIS
No matter which way you score it, Clarinda had the top team in the league this season.
1 – Clarinda (24 points) – 11 points
2 – Atlantic (23 points) – 10 points
3 – Denison-Schleswig (21 points) – 9 points
4 – St. Albert (20 points) – 8 points
5 – Kuemper Catholic (14 points) – 7 points
6 – Glenwood (11 points) – 6 points
7 – Lewis Central (10 points) – 5 points
8 – Harlan (9 points) – 4 points
9 – Red Oak (6 points) – 3 points
10 – Shenandoah (4 points) – 2 points
11 – Creston (2 points) – 1 point
GIRLS SOCCER
Another strong season for Lewis Central, who won the league, and advanced to state along with St. Albert. (I’m using the same 11-10-8-6-4-3-2-1 scoring system as last year.)
1 – Lewis Central (7-0) – 11 points
2 – St. Albert (6-1) – 10 points
3 – Glenwood (5-2) – 8 points
4 – Kuemper Catholic (4-3) – 6 points
5 – Atlantic (2-5) – 4 points
6 – Denison-Schleswig (2-5) – 3 points
7 – Harlan (2-5) – 2 points
8 – Creston (0-7) – 1 point
Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig and Harlan all split their games against one another this year. The Trojans, though, had the best goal differential (+2) while Denison-Schleswig was at +1 and Harlan at -3.
BOYS SOCCER
The CHAMPS are also HERE! Lewis Central actually split the conference title three ways, but there was no splitting that state title.
1 – Lewis Central (6-1) – 11 points
2 – Harlan (6-1) – 10 points
3 – Denison-Schleswig (6-1) – 8 points
4 – Glenwood (4-3) – 6 points
5 – Kuemper Catholic (3-4) – 4 points
6 – Creston (2-5) – 3 points
7 – Atlantic (1-6) – 2 points
8 – St. Albert (0-7) – 1 point
So, I didn’t run the same configuration with the three-way tie here as I did in the girl’s fifth place spot. I think the state championship kind of speaks for itself, and since Harlan and Denison-Schleswig split this year, I went with the Cyclones since their win came in the postseason. I hope you respect it.
LET’S ADD IT ALL UP!
Again, this is grouped by point per sport. There are 17 official Hawkeye Ten sports, and some of them only offer 15. So, that’s the best way to do this – until all of you wise up and just sponsor bowling and soccer. Right……??
COMPLETE STANDINGS
1 – Lewis Central (146 points, 17 sports) = 8.59 PPS (Winter Ranking: 1)
2 – Glenwood (127 points, 15 sports) = 8.47 PPS (Winter Ranking: 3)
3 – Harlan (120 points, 17 sports) = 7.06 PPS (Winter Ranking: 2)
4 – Denison-Schleswig (119 points, 17 sports) = 7.00 PPS (Winter Ranking: 4)
5 – Atlantic (100 points, 15 sports) = 6.67 PPS (Winter Ranking: 6)
6 – Kuemper Catholic (88 points, 15 sports) = 5.87 PPS (Winter Ranking: 6)
7 – Red Oak (76 points, 15 sports) = 5.07 PPS (Winter Ranking: 5)
8 – St. Albert (80 points, 17 sports) = 4.71 PPS (Winter Ranking: 9)
9 – Creston (77 points, 17 sports) = 4.53 PPS (Winter Ranking: 8)
10 – Shenandoah (61 points, 15 sports) = 4.07 PPS (Winter Ranking: 10)
11 – Clarinda (54 points, 15 sports) = 3.60 PPS (Winter Ranking: 11)
THOUGHTS
-Lewis Central holds things down in the top spot and with their baseball team winning the conference championship that can only help secure what would be a second straight Cup.
-Glenwood makes a move behind terrific consistency. They scored at least six points in all of their spring sports, including six with at least eight or five with at least nine.
-Atlantic had a heck of a spring. Along with Glenwood (69 points) and Lewis Central (63), they were one of three schools to score at least 60 points (they scored exactly 60) in the conference.
-Even while Red Oak dropped a couple spots. I’m continually impressed with their scoring in the Cup year by year. They are one of the smaller schools in the league, and they generally finish within the top eight. While there are certain numbers-based sports they may struggle in, they are strong in a number of others.
-We’ll have the summer rundown and the final piece of this puzzle very soon.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.