(KMAland) -- The Hawkeye Ten Conference is one of the state’s best conferences, and each year KMA Sports (me) has measured the league across all sports to hand out the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup.
I break this exercise down into four parts based on the fall, winter, spring and summer seasons. With the fall season having finished weeks ago, you might feel like I’m a little behind. But some publications are still giving out awards from the fall, so….actually, you’re right. This is really late. My apologies.
Despite that, on we go…
First, a quick reminder on our previous winners:
2018-19: Glenwood
2017-18: Lewis Central
2016-17: Glenwood
2015-16: Glenwood
2014-15: Creston
2013-14: Harlan
2012-13: Harlan
On to the 2019-20 season…
FOOTBALL
We enacted some scoring changes over the last couple years when it comes to football. Fact is, it’s very hard to compare since there is no conference football in the state of Iowa. And that’s good, too, since this conference ranges from Class A on up to the upper rungs of Class 3A. In order to rank these teams, I use BCMoore Rankings as a tool, although I could move teams up or down based on head-to-head or other discretionary matters.
1 – Lewis Central (10-2): A great season for the Titans that ended in the UNI Dome, and even with a loss to Harlan, we can’t overlook the ultimate finish to the season for this group. (11 points)
2 – Glenwood (7-3): This might cause some controversy, but both Glenwood and Harlan advanced to the same round of the playoffs, they had the same record and their BCMoore rankings are close enough to make it a tough call. The Rams’ head-to-head win over the Cyclones gives them a very slight edge. (10 points)
3 – Harlan (7-3): This is tough, considering their impressive win over Lewis Central – and a tight loss to a tough Dallas Center-Grimes team in the playoffs. Still, Glenwood holds the head-to-head, as mentioned. (9 points)
4 – Denison-Schleswig (5-4): The Monarchs posted a winning season despite losing quarterback Charlie Wiebers during the mid-point of the year. They were 1-1 against fellow H-10 teams (lost tight to Harlan and beat Kuemper by 30). (8 points)
5 – Creston (2-7): The Panthers have to be one of the top two-win teams in the history of high school football. It’s not something you typically want to be, but it’s something. They beat Atlantic by 22 and played Glenwood tight this season. (7 points)
6 – Clarinda (5-4): Clarinda beat Shenandoah, Red Oak and Atlantic, posting a 3-0 record against fellow Hawkeye Ten teams. (6 points)
7 – Atlantic (4-5): Atlantic takes this spot thanks to their two-point win over Kuemper Catholic, which we will talk about in a very short second. (5 points)
8 – Kuemper Catholic (3-6): The Knights took a 27-3 win over St. Albert to open the season, which slots them into this spot. (4 points)
9 – St. Albert (5-4): They played just one Hawkeye Ten team – the aforementioned loss to Kuemper – but BCMoore actually likes them as the seventh-best team in the conference. With my own discretion, based on head-to-head results, they have to fall here. (3 points)
10 – Shenandoah (2-7): The Mustangs nabbed a pair of wins this season. The most important of them – for these purposes – was a 42-0 win over Red Oak. (2 points)
11 – Red Oak (0-9): The Tigers showed up each week and played hard. There’s no doubt they (and the coaches) deserve credit for that. (1 point)
VOLLEYBALL
Now, we get to the sports that figure themselves out during the course of the season. However, this year’s volleyball season actually gave us tri-champions. So, it’s not easy, and this will be controversial.
1 – Lewis Central (9-1): The Titans take the top spot as they were the only team to win in less than five sets against one of the other two conference champions. They beat Kuemper in four sets and lost to Red Oak in five. (11 points)
2 – Kuemper Catholic (9-1): Kuemper actually had a worse record in sets against the other two than Red Oak, but they did beat the Tigers twice this season. (10 points)
3 – Red Oak (9-1): Full disclosure. I seriously considered going Kuemper and Red Oak 1-2 since Red Oak also had a pair of wins over Lewis Central this season. However, one was in a weekend tournament, and I threw those results out the window and went purely on best-of-fives. It still doesn’t feel completely right to have them here. (9 points)
4 – St. Albert (7-3): The Saintes – last year’s Hawkeye Ten champion – lost to the three teams directly ahead of them. (8 points)
5 – Glenwood (6-4): The Rams joined Kuemper and Red Oak at the state tournament, and I’m sure they would take that fact over scoring a few extra points here. (7 points)
6 – Harlan (5-5): The Cyclones were a very, very good team this year, including sweeping Kuemper at a weekend tournament. (6 points)
7 – Denison-Schleswig (4-6): The Lady Monarchs jump from the No. 10 spot last year to No. 7 this year. (5 points)
8 – Clarinda (3-7): The Cardinals also finished in the No. 8 spot last season, and I would consider that a win, considering they lost one of their great setters ever. (4 points)
9 – Creston (1-9): Creston wins based on point differential. They had a +20 in their two matches with Atlantic and Shenandoah – all three of the matchups went to five sets. (3 points)
10 – Shenandoah (1-9): The Fillies had a -1 point differential in the two matches with Atlantic and Creston. (2 points)
11 – Atlantic (1-9): The Trojans ended their Hawkeye Ten losing skid, but they had a -19 point differential in those two five-set battles with Creston and Shenandoah to land here. (1 point)
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
These are based on the results from the Hawkeye Ten meet earlier this fall.
1 – Harlan (40 points): The Cyclones repeat as conference champions, scoring 11 fewer points from last year in the process. (11 points)
2 – Glenwood (70 points): Glenwood was also in this spot last season, although they lost by just one point in 2018. (10 points)
3 – Creston (90 points): A one-spot jump up the standings for the Panthers lands them in the No. 3 slot. (9 points)
4 – Atlantic (111 points): Atlantic and Creston simply flip flop from last year’s results. (8 points)
5 – Lewis Central (121 points): The Titans were also fifth in last year’s XC meet. (7 points)
6 – Clarinda (179 points): Clarinda couldn’t even post a team score last season, so this is a big move for the Cardinals. (6 points)
7 – Shenandoah (180 points): The Fillies also placed seventh last season. (5 points)
8 – Red Oak (196 points): This is a modest one-spot jump up the XC standings for the Tigers. (4 points)
9 – Denison-Schleswig (201 points): The Monarchs lost quite a bit off of last year’s team, dropping them from the sixth position to the ninth. (3 points)
10 – Kuemper Catholic (312 points): Kuemper Catholic did not post a team score last season. (2 points)
11 – St. Albert (NTS): No team score this season for the Saintes, as they had just two competitors at the Hawkeye Ten meet. (1 point)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
These are also based on the results from the Hawkeye Ten meet earlier this fall.
1 – Lewis Central (83 points): The Titans repeat as Hawkeye Ten champions, but they needed to go to the sixth runner to do so. Great battle. (11 points)
2 – Harlan (83 points): Harlan moves from No. 4 to the No. 2 spot and were just one place away from Hawkeye Ten title. (10 points)
3 – Atlantic (87 points): The Trojans were right there in the race, as well, placing in the same spot they did last season. (9 points)
4 – St. Albert (110 points): The Falcons take a one-spot move up to No. 4 behind conference champion Bennett Heisterkamp. (8 points)
5 – Red Oak (133 points): The Tigers continue to finish well in the boys race, moving from No. 6 last year to top five this year. (7 points)
6 – Glenwood (137 points): The Rams dropped from the No. 2 spot last season on down to No. 6 after the graduation of a strong senior class. (6 points)
7 – Kuemper Catholic (157 points): The Knights saw improvement from No. 9 on up to No. 7 this year. (5 points)
8 – Clarinda (182 points): Like the girls, the Cardinals improved from last season’s position. They were 10th in 2018. (4 points)
9 – Denison-Schleswig (206 points): The Monarchs fall down two pegs from last year’s seventh-place finish. (3 points)
10 – Creston (264 points): Creston had 271 points last year, so they improved on the total points, but they are in the same position. (2 points)
11 – Shenandoah (269 points): Shenandoah did lose some solid senior runners, as they drop from last year’s 8th-place spot to 11th. (1 point)
COMPLETE STANDINGS
Here is where things stand after Part 1….
1 – Lewis Central (40 points)
2 – Harlan (36 points)
3 – Glenwood (33 points)
4 – Atlantic (23 points)
5 – Creston, Kuemper Catholic & Red Oak (21 points)
8 – Clarinda & St. Albert (20 points)
10 – Denison-Schleswig (19 points)
11 – Shenandoah (10 points)
Notes…
-Lewis Central held down the top spot after last fall, too, but they scored three fewer points. They’re on a better pace this season.
-Harlan and Glenwood were also No. 2 and 3 last year. Harlan had the exact same total (36 points) while Glenwood’s pace is one point higher.
-Atlantic scored the same number of points this year as last fall, but they move from No. 5 to No. 4.
-Creston, Kuemper Catholic and Red Oak slot in a tie for fifth right now. The Panthers and Tigers were tied in 7th last fall while Kuemper was ninth. All three schools had an improved fall season this year.
-Speaking of improving, Clarinda was 11th with just 9 points last fall. They are 11 points ahead of the pace. St. Albert, meanwhile, is seven points behind last year’s pace and moves from No. 4 to No. 8.
-Denison-Schleswig had a drop from No. 6 to No. 10, although they are only three points behind last year’s pace.
-There’s a long way to go, but Shenandoah is six points off their 2018 pace and down a spot from last fall. Reminder: This is a marathon, not a sprint!
Type at you at the end of the winter season.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.