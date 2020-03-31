(KMAland) -- The streak continues with our ninth consecutive blog, as well as the 15th in the past 17 days. Sorry about those two days I missed.
Today, it’s another dive into a spring sport with a look at the returning girls KMAland tennis players. I kind of just started listing names based on their posted records on QuikStats. If an athlete had at least four recorded matches at a spot, they were eligible to be written about. The names are mostly listed in order of winning percentage last season.
NUMBER 1 SINGLES
-Sophie Walker, Senior, Red Oak: The outstanding multi-sport athlete, Walker had a tremendous junior year, finishing with a 13-1 match record and a 17-2 set record. She also won the Hawkeye Ten No. 1 singles championship, placed third at the state tournament and was named the KMAland Player of the Year.
-Nichole Gilbert, Senior, Shenandoah: An All-KMAland choice, Gilbert is another senior from the Hawkeye Ten that also serves as one of the best all-around players in the state. Last season, Gilbert was 11-4 in matches and dropped just seven sets all season before teaming with her twin sister Natalie to claim third at state in No. 1 doubles.
-Presley Rodenburg, Senior, Lewis Central: Rodenburg slid into the No. 1 spot for the Titans last season. She more than held her own in a very tough area for experienced No. 1s. Her major highlight came at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament when she fought through the back of the bracket to claim a fifth-place finish. She was also the city champion at the spot.
-Riley Holmstrom, Senior, Clarinda: Clarinda’s Holmstrom is another that maybe got bumped around a bit with the experience and talent in the area atop each team’s lineup. She ended up teaming with teammate and classmate Jayden Eickemeyer at the Hawkeye Ten meet and claimed 8th place in No. 1 doubles.
-Hana Holtz, Senior, Atlantic: Holtz also figured or figures to take a step after playing in the No. 1 spot in her junior season. Holtz was 5-14 in singles at No. 1 and ended up with an 8th place finish at the H-10 No. 1 singles tournament.
-Jenna Midkiff, Senior, Thomas Jefferson: I don’t have accurate win-loss records for Midkiff, as QuikStats was not updated last year. However, she played in a tough spot in No. 1 singles at the city meet and finished in third place.
Other returnees: Elise Juhl, Senior, Harlan; Jentry Schafer, Senior, Southwest Valley
NUMBER 2 SINGLES
-Natalie Gilbert, Senior, Shenandoah: Gilbert would/will be the top No. 2 singles player in the area, and if you get down to it, she might be one of the best in the state. You don’t normally see this kind of experience and talent at the No. 2 spot. Gilbert was an All-KMAlander, posted a 13-1 record at No. 2 singles, teamed with Mariah Munsinger to win the No. 1 doubles title and then got third in the state with her sister Nichole.
-Samantha Schwarte, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Schwarte was 6-1 at No. 2 singles while splitting the spot with graduated former teammate Elise Janson. She was also a member of the fourth-place No. 1 doubles team with Abby Boes at the H-10s.
-Alexa Heitman, Senior, Sioux City East: Heitman had a strong junior season on the No. 2 doubles side, posting a 7-2 match record and placing third in the MRC at the spot. She would/will likely make the move to the top spot with the graduation of Jordyn Zahner.
-Natalie Driver, Senior, Lewis Central: Another senior coming off a strong junior season at her respective spot. Driver was 6-2 in recorded No. 2 singles matches on QuikStats and finished fourth in the Hawkeye Ten at the spot. In addition, she won the city championship at No. 2.
-Haley Plambeck, Senior, Red Oak: The Red Oak lineup had some shuffling throughout the course of the season, and Plambeck answered when her number was called at No. 2 singles. She posted a 5-2 record at the position, including an impressive run through the H-10 tournament, where she took runner-up in a three-set battle with the graduated Brielle Smith (Glenwood). She was also 7-1 at No. 3 singles.
-Maddie Frey, Junior, Creston: Frey had a winning sophomore season at the No. 2 singles spot, finishing the year at 5-4. She had a tough draw at the Hawkeye Ten meet, but she was still able to fight through the back bracket to claim sixth. She was also 1-0 at No. 3.
-Kathleen Dam, Senior, Sioux City North: Dam went 4-1 at No. 2 singles at the Missouri River Conference Tournament last season.
-Reegan Wolford, Senior, St. Albert: Wolford went 3-4 in matches recorded on QuikStats at No. 2 singles last year.
-Gene Martinez, Junior, Atlantic: Martinez was 5-7 at No. 2 singles a year ago for the Trojans. She also played a bit at No. 4 and 5 before working her way up the lineup.
-Allisa Schubert, Senior, Thomas Jefferson: Schubert was a solid second-place finisher at the No. 2 singles spot at the city meet last year. Her QuikStats record (1-0) is incomplete.
Other returnees: Jayden Eickemeyer, Senior, Clarinda; Josie Knudson, Junior, Harlan
NO. 3 SINGLES
-Kennedy Korner, Senior, Lewis Central: Korner is yet another returnee for the Titans, which had a solid season a year ago. Korner went 5-3 at No. 3 singles and then teamed with Paityn Sparr to place fifth at No. 1 doubles in the Hawkeye Ten. She also went 1-1 at No. 2 and was the No. 3 singles champion at the city meet.
-Allison Narmi, Sophomore, St. Albert: Narmi has great bloodlines (the mother that is) and had a strong debut season in posting a 4-3 record at No. 3 singles. Narmi was likely (or is likely) to move into the No. 2 spot for her sophomore season.
-Mandy Meyers, Senior, Sioux City West: Meyers had a 2-2 recorded record at No. 3 singles and then teamed with Brianna Lambing to place third in the No. 2 doubles tournament at the MRC meet.
-Heylee Shields, Senior, Creston: Shields, who went 1-0 at No. 2 singles, finished last year 3-6 at the No. 3 position. She was also a member of the sixth-place No. 1 doubles team.
-Rylee Jacobs, Senior, Southwest Valley: Jacobs enters her senior season after a 2-4 mark at No. 3 singles as a junior.
-Olivia Poole, Senior, Thomas Jefferson: Another incomplete record on QuikStats, but another that had a solid second-place finish at the city meet last year.
Other returnees: Liz Devine, Junior, Harlan; Harper Snead, Junior, Abraham Lincoln
NO. 4 SINGLES
-Lexi Bird, Senior, Glenwood: Bird was a member of a really talented and really experienced Rams team, and she had a really strong year at No. 4 singles. Bird posted a 6-0 record and went 48-19 in sets before teaming with Joslyn Lewis to place third at No. 2 doubles at the Hawkeye Ten. She was also 3-2 at No. 5 singles.
-Elle Sneller, Senior, Sioux City East: Sneller is a multi-sport standout at Sioux City East, and she was one of the top No. 4 singles players among KMAland conference athletes. She posted a 7-2 mark at the position and teamed with Allyssa Sitzman to win the MRC No. 1 doubles championship. She was likely to move into the No. 3 spot this season.
-Kylie Shackelford, Senior, Clarinda: Shackelford was one of the most successful players in the Clarinda lineup. The senior went 7-3 during her junior season in matches and 80-50 in sets. She teamed up with Bryn Morgenstern to place fourth in the Hawkeye Ten No. 2 doubles tournament.
-Kaylee Philby, Senior, Red Oak: Philby was primed for a big senior season, as well, posting a 5-3 mark at No. 4 singles last year. Philby even played up to No. 3 last year and went 2-0 in matches. In addition, she teamed with Chloe Johnson to form the Hawkeye Ten No. 2 doubles champion.
-Olivia Nelson, Junior, Sioux City North: Nelson put together a strong sophomore season for the Stars, finishing with a recorded 4-3 mark. She teamed with Jeanie Le to placed third in the No. 2 doubles spot at the MRC Tournament.
-Anna Schewe, Junior, St. Albert: Another strong St. Albert youngster, Schewe went 4-3 at No. 4 singles last season. She was third at the spot at the city tennis meet.
-Paityn Sparr, Senior, Lewis Central: I’m getting the feeling this would have been (or still will be) a pretty special season for the LC girls tennis team. Sparr was 4-4 at No. 4 singles and 1-1 at No. 3. She won the city championship at No. 4 and teamed with Korner to place fifth at No. 1 doubles in the Hawkeye Ten.
-Karly Calvin, Junior, Creston: Calvin picked up plenty of experience at the No. 4 singles spot last season during her sophomore year. She finished the year with a QuikStats record of 4-6 and was one-half of the No. 1 doubles team that placed sixth at the H-10s.
Other returnees: Natalie Clark, Senior, Thomas Jefferson; Nellie Grooms, Junior, Atlantic
NO. 5 SINGLES
-Chloe Johnson, Senior, Red Oak: The top returning No. 5 singles player is one that could probably do pretty well at a number of spots in the lineup. Johnson went a perfect 7-0 overall and was 72-17 in games at the spot. She was also 1-1 at No. 3 and 2-0 at No. 4 before making up one-half of the No. 2 doubles champion at the Hawkeye Tens.
-Jessica Sun, Sophomore, Shenandoah: Sun had a special freshman season with a terrific 9-1 match record and a 95-26 mark in games. Sun was also adept at doubles, finishing as one-half of the No. 2 doubles runner-up at the H-10 tourney.
-Joslyn Lewis, Senior, Glenwood: A dream senior season for Lewis, who helped her volleyball and basketball teams advance to state. What did/does she have in store for the tennis season? She went 5-1 in matches and 44-15 in games at No. 5 singles last year. She was also 4-1 at No. 6 singles and teamed with the aforementioned Bird to place third in H-10 No. 2 doubles.
-Abby Barnes, Senior, St. Albert: Another strong returnee for the Saintes, as Barnes was 5-2 at the No. 5 singles position last year. Barnes also won the city championship at this spot.
-Teya Stickler, Junior, Clarinda: The Clarinda junior went 5-6 last year and always seemed to play tight in her matches, as she finished with a 56-58 record in games. Stickler also took on the tough task of moving all the way up to No. 1 singles in the Hawkeye Ten Tournament.
-Morgan Driskell, Sophomore, Creston: A strong freshman season for Driskell, who ended up 4-5 in matches at No. 5 singles. Driskell also had a strong showing with Sam Dunphy in placing sixth at the H-10 No. 2 doubles tournament.
-Maddi Parker, Junior, Lewis Central: Parker’s QuikStats record was 3-4 at No. 5 singles and went on to place second in the city tournament. She was also 1-1 at No. 4 and was one-half of a seventh-place No. 2 doubles team at the H-10s.
-Tessa Grooms, Junior, Atlantic: Grooms was 2-4 at No. 5 singles and ended up on the eighth-place No. 2 doubles team at the H-10 tourney.
Other returnees: Faith Christensen, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson; Josie Knudson, Junior, Harlan
NO. 6 SINGLES
-Rhenn Rolenc, Junior, Red Oak: Rolenc is a big piece for last year’s successful Red Oak team, which was as deep as anybody. She posted a 6-1 record at No. 6 singles and was 76-21 in games. Rolenc, who went 2-0 at No. 5 and 1-1 at No. 4, was one-half of the No. 1 doubles runner-up at the Hawkeye Ten tournament.
-Markie Madsen, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: More often than not, Madsen was Kuemper’s No. 6 singles player. And more often than not, she would win. She posted a 5-1 record in matches and a 46-15 record in games. She also went 1-0 at No. 5 and placed fifth in No. 2 doubles at the H-10s.
-Jordan Schwabe, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic: Schwabe got a few opportunities in the varsity lineup last season. She ended up going 3-0 at No. 6 singles and should get plenty more chances in the future.
-Ashley Goy, Junior, Glenwood: Goy was really strong at No. 6 singles, finishing the year with a 5-2 overall record and going 53-36 in games. With some graduation on the Rams, she was likely (or is likely) to get more chances in the varsity lineup this season.
-Samantha Dunphy, Junior, Creston: Another Creston returnee that had a bit of success last season, Dunphy went 4-4 on the year and an even 49-49 in games. She was on the sixth-place No. 2 doubles team with Driskell.
-Olivia Engler, Junior, Atlantic: Engler ended up going 3-3 at No. 6 singles during her sophomore season. More opportunities to come this year.
-Rylie Morgenstern, Sophomore, Clarinda: Morgenstern made a Cinderella run at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament at No. 2 singles, finishing in eighth place to cap off a solid freshman season. She spent most of the year at No. 6, though, finishing with a 5-6 mark.
-Ashley Hipnar, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: While Hipnar’s QuikStats numbers are not accurate, I do know she had a solid season, concluding with a terrific city championship at No. 6 singles.
-Chloe Alley, Junior, Thomas Jefferson: Alley had a nice runner-up finish at the No. 6 singles spot at last year’s city meet.
Other returnees: Regan Halbrook, Senior, Lewis Central; Maddie Howard, Junior, Lewis Central; Makayla Houck, Junior, Southwest Valley; Ashley Rivas, Senior, Denison-Schleswig; Bobbie Schechinger, Senior, Harlan; Alivia Van Otterloo, Junior, LeMars; Ainsley Wolford, Junior, St. Albert
That’s a little bit of a rundown of what we could have or can expect from the upcoming girls tennis season. I did my best to include as many as I could – or as many as QuikStats allowed me to. I hope this gives you a general idea of the KMAland girls tennis season.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.