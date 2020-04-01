(KMAland) -- Day 16 of the blogging with no sports era. This is the 14th blog in this 16 day period, and the 10th consecutive day with a blog.
I’ve carved a pretty nice routine over the last couple weeks, rolling with some NCAA Tournament review blogs on Mondays and Wednesdays. Since it’s Wednesday, let’s do another tournament.
Today, I decided to find a random date generator to pick my year. I put in 1970 through 2019, and it popped out the 2016 tournament. Here are my previous tournament reviews.
On to 2016…
EAST REGION
No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 16 Florida Gulf Coast (83-67)
No. 9 Providence def. No. 8 USC (70-69)
No. 5 Indiana def. No. 12 Chattanooga (99-74)
No. 4 Kentucky def. No. 13 Stony Brook (85-57)
No. 6 Notre Dame def. No. 11 Michigan (70-63)
No. 14 Stephen F. Austin def. No. 3 West Virginia (70-56)
No. 7 Wisconsin def. No. 10 Pitt (47-43)
No. 2 Xavier def. No. 15 Weber State (71-53)
-These games were played in Raleigh, Des Moines, Brooklyn and St. Louis. As you can see, there were two upsets, three single-digit games and one that was decided by a single possession.
-The best way to start a blog: With a game-winning hoop. Rodney Bullock provides the fun.
-There was a major upset in the region, too, with No. 14 seeded Stephen F. Austin pretty well handling West Virginia. Do you remember the great Thomas Walkup? The dude went for 33 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals in the victory. This was Brad Underwood’s final season at SFA.
-Can I just say that I’m kind of tired of seeing Power Five teams with a double digit seed? This was and still is a great spot for a mid-major team to grab an at-large. (Of course, there is a double-digit seed in this tournament that makes my argument look like junk.) Instead, we continue to see way too many Power Five teams landing a double digit seed. Michigan was the 11 here, and they were actually winning by 12 at halftime before Notre Dame awoke from their slog. V.J. Beachem had 18 points and Zach Auguste went for 10 points and 12 boards.
-Wisconsin won an absolute slog of a game with Pittsburgh. Freshman Ethan Happ had a strong game with 15 points and nine rebounds, including a key rebound late.
-Other results: Carolina broke away from a one-point halftime lead to beat FGCU by 16 behind 18 points, eight blocks and seven rebounds from Brice Johnson, Yogi Ferrell went for 20 points and 10 assists to lead Indiana in a rout of Chattanooga, Kentucky rolled behind 19 points and seven boards from Jamal Murray and Xavier had no real trouble with Weber State, led by 18 points and 15 rebounds from reserve James Farr.
No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 9 Providence (85-66)
No. 5 Indiana def. No. 4 Kentucky (73-67)
No. 6 Notre Dame def. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin (76-75)
No. 7 Wisconsin def. No. 2 Xavier (66-63)
-Some really classic and memorable games here in the second round, especially the Bronson Koenig game. Koenig had 20 points and seven rebounds, and he shot just 6/15 from the field in the upset win for Wisconsin over Xavier. However, he will best be remembered for this amazing shot.
-Another classic game came between Brad Underwood’s Stephen F. Austin and Notre Dame. SFA was nearly just the third No. 14 seed in tournament history to advance to the Sweet 16. However, Rex Pflueger will forever live in infamy among SFA fans, as he tipped in a game-winner with 1.5 to go. Those, by the way, were his only two points of the game.
-Carolina couldn’t stop Kris Dunn (29 points), but they just had too much talent to deal with. Brice Johnson had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Joel Berry and Justin Jackson put in 15 points each.
-Indiana and Kentucky also played a pretty good game, with the Hoosiers prevailing by six in Des Moines. Thomas Bryant had 15 of his 19 points in the second half, and Indiana took control of the game with a 17-4 run with just four minutes to go. Tyler Ulis scored 27 points for UK.
No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 5 Indiana (101-86)
No. 6 Notre Dame def. No. 7 Wisconsin (61-56)
-Wisconsin was coming off back-to-back Final Four trips, but they also lost a lot of dudes over those last two years. Still, they were suddenly two wins away from another Final Four trip, and they were even leading 23-19 at the half in this one. Sconnie even led as late as 15 seconds left before Demetrius Jackson nabbed a steal and put in a go-ahead layup.
-And then North Carolina absolutely blitzed Indiana. This was about the time people started to realize the Heels might be pretty unstoppable. Marcus Paige dropped 21 and had six dimes while Brice Johnson added another monster game with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Yogi Ferrell did had 25 points in his final game with Indiana.
No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 6 Notre Dame (88-74)
-This was the third meeting between UNC and Notre Dame, and it was actually the rubber match with ND winning at home and UNC winning in the ACC Tournament (by 31). This one wasn’t really close, either, with Johnson continuing his monster tournament with 25 points and 12 rebounds.
This marked the 19th Final Four trip for the Tar Heels, but it was the first for the program since 2009.
SOUTH REGION
No. 11 Wichita State def. No. 11 Vanderbilt (70-50)
No. 1 Kansas def. No. 16 Austin Peay (105-79)
No. 9 UConn def. No. 8 Colorado (74-67)
No. 5 Maryland def. No. 12 South Dakota State (79-74)
No. 13 Hawaii def. No. 4 California (77-66)
No. 11 Wichita State def. No. 6 Arizona (65-55)
No. 3 Miami (FL) def. No. 14 Buffalo (79-72)
No. 7 Iowa def. No. 10 Temple (72-70, OT)
No. 2 Villanova def. No. 15 UNC Asheville (86-56)
-Here we have a play-in game (that Wichita State never should have had to play) in Dayton plus additional games in Des Moines, Spokane, Providence and Brooklyn. There’s two double-digit seeds moving on (sorry about that, Arizona) and four single-digit games.
-First, Wichita State. The Shockers finished the year No. 13 in the KenPom rankings, and they needed to play a dang play-in game. This was a veteran team with Fred VanVleet (14 points, 7 assists) and Ron Baker (14 points, 9 rebounds), and they just crushed Vandy in the play-in. Then they got 16 points and five steals from VanVleet in housing Arizona.
-Now, Hawaii. I don’t really remember this team, but it’s almost a typical situation. A Power Five team that isn’t perennially strong has a good season, gets a high seed and then gets ousted in the first round. Just to tie this back to Wichita State: Cal finished No. 28 in the KenPom rankings in ’16. It didn’t help that Jabari Bird got back spasms before the game and couldn’t play, but the PAC-12 had a bunch of seeds that were way too high. Quincy Smith led Hawaii with a career-high 19 points.
-The best and tightest game of the first round, though, was Iowa’s two-point victory over Temple. Jarrod Uthoff put in 23 points, and Peter Jok added 16 for the Hawkeyes. However, the biggest two points came from the much-maligned Adam Woodbury, who put back a Mike Gesell airball at the overtime buzzer to win the game.
-Maryland avoided the 5/12 upset against a freshman Mike Daum (16 points, 6 rebounds) and South Dakota State. The Terps had their double-digit halftime lead whittled down to 3 before Rasheed Sulaimon nabbed a steal and dunked in the final bucket of the game in a five-point win. Jake Layman went for a career-high 27 points to lead the Terps.
-Other results: Kansas rolled Austin Peay behind a combined 44 from Svi Mykhailiuk (23 points) and Perry Ellis (21 points), UConn came back from a nine-point halftime hole to beat Colorado behind 17 points and 10 boards from Daniel Hamilton, Miami pulled away from Buffalo behind the great Angel Rodriguez (24 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals) and Villanova began their great run with a beatdown of UNC Asheville.
No. 1 Kansas def. No. 9 UConn (73-61)
No. 5 Maryland def. No. 13 Hawaii (73-60)
No. 3 Miami (FL) def. No. 11 Wichita State (65-57)
No. 2 Villanova def. No. 7 Iowa (87-68)
-I think Wichita State ran out of gas. This was their third game in a very short amount of time, and Miami was overwhelming. Or more specifically, Angel Rodriguez was overwhelming. He scored 28 points on 9/11 shooting to go with five assists and four steals. To Wichita State’s credit, they did make a game out of it late.
-Iowa fans will remember the Villanova game as a long nightmare. Nova put up 54 in the first half and made 10 of 19 from 3 for the game. Josh Hart had 19 points to lead four players in double figures.
-Melo Trimble had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Terps in a double-digit win over Hawaii.
-And UConn was no match for Kansas in the round two. Wayne Selden had 22 points and seven boards, and Perry Ellis had 21 points and eight rebounds.
No. 1 Kansas def. No. 5 Maryland (79-63)
No. 2 Villanova def. No. 3 Miami (FL) (92-69)
-Neither game ended up close, but Kansas/Maryland was a pretty good game a lot longer than Nova/Miami. I remember the KU/Maryland game as one where Mark Turgeon was completely tied to the auto bench. Diamond Stone and Robert Carter picked up fouls when they shouldn’t have and spent large amounts of time on the bench. And Kansas took advantage. But at least Stone and Carter didn’t foul out.
Anyway, KU’s Perry Ellis had another terrific game with 27 points, and Landen Lucas added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Wayne Selden also had a solid game with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Nova/Miami was actually a six-point game at half, but it didn’t stay close much longer. Ryan Arcidiacono and Kris Jenkins had 21 points apiece, and the Wildcats kept their hot shooting with 10 3-pointers on 15 attempts.
No. 2 Villanova def. No. 1 Kansas (64-59)
-Villanova did not shoot well in this one. They were just 4/18 from 3, but this team was good enough to win any way that you asked them to. Bill Self did terrific in this game to not auto bench Devonte’ Graham, who was in serious foul trouble throughout. But he was the best player on the floor that night, and he had to keep playing. He finished with 17 points and seven boards before fouling out late. They needed all of his 35 minutes.
Nova had four guys in double figures with Josh Hart, Ryan Arcidiacono and Kris Jenkins all going for 13 points apiece. Gosh, that was a fun team.
This was the Villanova’s fifth Final Four team and their first since 2009.
WEST REGION
No. 16 Holy Cross def. No. 16 Southern (59-55)
No. 1 Oregon def. No. 16 Holy Cross (91-52)
No. 8 St. Joseph’s def. No. 9 Cincinnati (78-76)
No. 12 Yale def. No. 5 Baylor (79-75)
No. 4 Duke def. No. 13 UNC Wilmington (93-85)
No. 11 Northern Iowa def. No. 6 Texas (75-72)
No. 3 Texas A&M def. No. 14 Green Bay (92-65)
No. 10 VCU def. No. 7 Oregon State (75-67)
No. 2 Oklahoma def. No. 15 Cal State Bakersfield (82-68)
-These games were in Dayton (play-in), Spokane, Providence and Oklahoma City. There were three more double-digit seeds advancing to the second round with five single-digit games. Pretty, prettaaaay good.
-Holy Cross was a fun story. Bill Carmody’s team won four straight road games in the Patriot League Tournament to just get into the NCAA tournament. They were 14-19 and had to play their way in. So, they did. The win was their first tournament victory in 63 years.
-Northern Iowa’s win is one you might remember. Man, when the Panthers win games in the NCAA Tournament they sure do it in heroic ways. I just rewatched this thing, and it’s still unfathomable an NCAA game ended this way.
Here’s a full video of highlights from the game:
-Yale was another upset special. Makai Mason, who later played at Baylor, beat up on the Bears with 31 points, six rebounds and four assists. Taurean Prince led Baylor with 28 points. Highlights:
-The last double-digit seed to advance out of the first round was VCU – there’s that team again – getting it done against Oregon State. JeQuan Lewis scored 21 points and had eight assists and seven rebounds. That dude could ball.
-There was another tight game that came down to the wire in this region, too, with Saint Joseph’s edging past Cincinnati. Isaiah Miles’ 3-pointer with just seconds remaining was the difference:
DeAndre Bembry had 23 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in one of the finest lines of the first round. Jacob Evans, who was an absolute stud, had 26 points and nine boards for the Bearcats.
-Other results: Top-seeded Oregon had no issue with Carmody’s Holy Cross behind 20 points from Chris Boucher, Duke trailed UNC Wilmington at half before a strong second half helped them to the win in a game Grayson Allen had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, A&M got 20 from Danuel House in a rout of Green Bay and Buddy Hield poured in 27 points for OU in beating Cal State Bakersfield.
No. 1 Oregon def. No. 8 St. Joseph’s (69-64)
No. 4 Duke def. No. 12 Yale (71-64)
No. 3 Texas A&M def. No. 11 Northern Iowa (92-88, 2 OT)
No. 2 Oklahoma def. No. 10 VCU (85-81)
-Well, this might still be too soon for UNI fans, but A&M’s comeback is still one of the most epic comebacks in tournament history. Or even basketball history. The Aggies were down by 12 with 44 seconds left and by 10 with less than 30 seconds to go. In the gamer, this is touted as the greatest comeback (or collapse) ever.
The previous NCAA record for coming back from a deficit in the last minute was 11 points, done by UNLV in 2005 and Canisius in December.
Of course, my guy Alex Caruso (The Carushow) had his hands all over it with 25 points and nine rebounds, and House put in 22 with eight boards. UNI’s Jeremy Morgan was terrific in playing 49 minutes, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. If you wish, here is how it all went down:
-The other three games also had single-digit finishes, although not nearly as exciting or wild as the UNI/A&M game.
Oregon was down by seven with five minutes to go, but the Ducks leaned on Dillon Brooks (25 points) and Elgin Cook (18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists) to survive. Duke was up by 23 at half and then held off a late Yale run, getting 29 from Allen and 25 from Brandon Ingram. Oklahoma also had a big lead and nearly lost it in surviving VCU by four. Hield had 36 points and seven boards.
No. 1 Oregon def. No. 4 Duke (82-68)
No. 2 Oklahoma def. No. 3 Texas A&M (77-63)
-The fireworks ended in Anaheim with two blowouts in the regional semifinals (and then another in the regional final). The Ducks pulled away behind 22 points, six assists and five rebounds from Dillon Brooks. Ingram led Duke with 24 points, but he needed 20 shots to get there. I think this is the game where Coach K acted like a sore loser after a late Oregon dunk.
-The Sooners led by 19 at half, and it was never close from there. Hield had another 17 and 10 rebounds, but Jordan Woodard was on fire in finishing with 22 points on 8/11 shooting.
No. 2 Oklahoma def. No. 1 Oregon (80-68)
-And the beat kept on going here with the Sooners starting hot and leading by 18 at halftime in another game that was never close. Hield put in 37 points on 8/13 from 3 to lead the way.
This is Oklahoma’s last Final Four trip, as well as their fifth total and first since 2002.
MIDWEST REGION
No. 1 Virginia def. No. 16 Hampton (81-45)
No. 9 Butler def. No. 8 Texas Tech (71-61)
No. 12 Little Rock def. No. 5 Purdue (85-83, 2 OT)
No. 4 Iowa State def. No. 13 Iona (94-81)
No. 11 Gonzaga def. No. 6 Seton Hall (68-52)
No. 3 Utah def. No. 14 Fresno State (80-69)
No. 10 Syracuse def. No. 7 Dayton (70-51)
No. 15 Middle Tennessee def. No. 2 Michigan State (90-81)
-Games in Raleigh, Denver and St. Louis, and we got some real madness here. There were FOUR double-digit seeds and five lower-seeded upsets in this region. Only two of them were decided by single digits.
-We have to start with one of the greatest upsets in NCAA Tournament history. This was right up there with UMBC over Virginia. Michigan State, despite the 2 seed, was actually one of the biggest favorites to win the NCAA Tournament. And Middle Tennessee put it all to rest in one afternoon.
Reggie Upshaw had 21 points, Giddy Potts added 19 points and five boards, and Perrin Buford finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The final game of the great career for Denzel Valentine finished with 13 points on 13 shots, 12 assists and six turnovers.
The Blue Raiders were just the eighth No. 15 seed to advance in the NCAA Tournament. It was also the last.
-The next-biggest upset was Little Rock taking down a really nice Purdue team in the 5/12 game. Chris Beard was the head coach of Little Rock at this time. They won 30 games in his one year as head coach. The year before Beard they won 13. The year after Beard they won 15. Dude can coach.
Josh Hagins had 31 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. He made a 3 from dang-near halfcourt to force overtime and hit a floater to force a second overtime. This was all part of a 13-point comeback in the final 3:33.
-Gonzaga as an 11 seed? You know they were about to get down. This is a team that finished the year 21st in KenPom, so you know they were criminally under-seeded, and that’s unfortunate for Seton Hall. Domantas Sabonis had 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead the way.
-And lastly, Butler put an end to the Tubby Smith era and opened up the Chris Beard era with an “upset” here, too. Kellen Dunham had 23 points to lead the win.
-Other results: Top-seeded Virginia rolled over Hampton behind 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Anthony Gill, Georges Niang (28 points, 6 rebounds) and Monte Morris (20 points, 8 assists) combined for 48 in a win over Iona, Utah didn’t have an issue with Fresno State as Jakob Poetl had 16 points and 18 rebounds and Syracuse – which probably shouldn’t have been in the tournament – rolled over Dayton behind 21 points from Malachi Richardson.
No. 1 Virginia def. No. 9 Butler (77-69)
No. 4 Iowa State def. No. 12 Little Rock (78-61)
No. 11 Gonzaga def. No. 3 Utah (82-59)
No. 10 Syracuse def. No. 15 Middle Tennessee (75-50)
-The Cinderellas got BEAT. DOWN. Iowa State rolled thanks to another 28-point, 6-rebound effort from Niang. Virginia probably had the toughest time and trailed at halftime, but Malcolm Brogdon finished with 22 points, five boards and five assists in the victory.
Gonzaga was all over Utah, taking advantage of the Poeltl auto-bench and foul trouble throughout the game. Eric McClellan had 22 points and Sabonis added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Poeltl had five points in 24 minutes. And then there was Syracuse, which (again) shouldn’t have been in the tournament, routing MTSU. Michael Gbinije had 23 points.
No. 1 Virginia def. No. 4 Iowa State (84-71)
No. 10 Syracuse def. No. 11 Gonzaga (63-60)
-Yep, Syracuse should have never made the tournament, but now they’re on to the dang Elite Eight! Michael Gbinije scored 20 points and made the game-winning layup while Tyler Roberson kept things rolling in a great tournament with 9 points and 12 boards. Sabonis was terrific again for the Zags with 19 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks.
-The other Sweet Sixteen game saw Mike Tobey’s emergence. He scored 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench for UVA while Anthony Gill added 23 points and eight rebounds. Now, Niang did have 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists for ISU, but he gave a bunch back on defense as UVA rolled on.
No. 10 Syracuse def. No. 1 Virginia (68-62)
-AHHHH!!! One of the worst Final Four teams in the history of the tournament. This just goes to show that the world of college basketball can be a weird cat. And it didn’t have to be this way. Virginia was up by 14 at half and by 16 at one point before Syracuse came storming back.
Malachi Richardson scored 23 points and had seven rebounds, and Gbinije stayed hot with 11 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals. The familiarity of playing your conference rival probably helped the Orange here, but they only played once earlier in the year (an 8-point win for Virginia).
For Syracuse, it made them the first No. 10 seed to advance to the Final Four. It was their sixth trip as a program and their second in four seasons. It’s also the last time Coach Jim Boeheim has advanced a team this deep in the tournament.
FINAL FOUR
So, this is a pretty good group of Final Four teams with a 1, two 2s and a 10. It would have been a lot more fun for Virginia and Carolina to match up as two 1 seeds, but we take what we can get.
No. 2 Villanova def. No. 2 Oklahoma (95-51)
No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 10 Syracuse (83-66)
-Oklahoma had been blowing teams out leading up to the Final Four, and this time it was Villanova’s turn to flip that script. The 44-point win in Houston proved to be the largest blowout in Final Four history. Nova shot 11/18 from 3 and 35/49 (71.4%) overall. Insane.
-The other game wasn’t much, either. Carolina led by as many as 17, and while Syracuse did trim it down to seven, that was as close as they would get in a 17-point win for the Heels. They just ripped them up inside, as Brice Johnson had 16 and 9 and Kennedy Meeks finished with 15 and 8. This was UNC’s third win of the season over Syracuse.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 2 Villanova def. No. 1 North Carolina (77-74)
-As bad as the Final Four games were, this game and the finish made up for it. It was kind of a microcosm of the tournament, too, as there were so many terrific games and wild finishes. If you like college basketball, you know how it ended.
Marcus Paige made a ridiculous circus shot from way downtown to tie the game, and then Kris Jenkins secured his place in NCAA history forever with a game-winning 3-pointer at the horn.
Villanova had another hot-shooting night with eight 3s on 14 attempts and made 28/48 (58.3%) from the field overall. They looked to have it secured before Paige’s miraculous shot. Fortunately, the better team won the game. Phil Booth – yes, Phil Booth! – emerged with 20 points off the bench to lead the champs. Paige, in his final game, scored a game-high 21.
Full highlights:
Full game:
The tourney saw some major upsets, a 10 seed making history in advancing to the Final Four, an incredible swan song (before the last game) for one of college basketball’s greatest players in Buddy Hield and plenty more. In the end, we will all remember it for Kris Jenkins’ heroic shot. One Shining Moment:
