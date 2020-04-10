(KMAland) -- Day 25 of blogging with no sports. This is the 23rd blog in this 25-day period and the 19th consecutive day with a blog.
It’s Football Friday! It was going to be Football Friday last week, too, until Brent Barnett came up with a great idea. Either way, today is the second Football Friday. Two weeks ago, I looked at the top 50 games of the upcoming KMAland football season. Today, thanks to yesterday’s Twitter poll, it’s a look at the top-returning quarterbacks among those in the KMAland conferences.
As a reminder, the KMAland conferences are the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass. Today’s list has the top 33 returning passers. There are 26 I would consider the team’s primary starter from this past season, and then there are seven others that were in a timeshare or got thrust into starting due to injury.
There are other names out there, like Carter Edney, Jaxon Johnson, Jake Malcom and Alex Ravlin that are the assumed heirs apparent for former senior QBs. They are not included here, but will be in a future blog. Anyway, here they are. The top 33 returning passers in the area.
William Amfahr, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (Class 8-Man District 6)
This is one of two Blue Devils quarterbacks you will find on this list, as Amfahr split time with Jack Franey. He threw for 767 yards and eight touchdowns during his sophomore season. This dynamic duo should make for plenty of success in 2020, as they drop from 11-man into 8-man football.
Cory Bantam, Junior, Woodbine (Class 8-Man District 8)
How does one replace a record-breaking quarterback? Well, it helps if you already have experience in doing it. Bantam stepped into an unfortunate situation when Wyatt Pryor was injured this past year. And with plenty of weapons at his disposal, Bantam threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 136 and two (he also had two receiving scores).
Zack Belden, Sophomore, Murray (Class 8-Man District 6)
Murray was pretty excited to see what their freshman quarterback could do last season, and he proved to be the No. 2 freshman passer in the area. Belden finished with 525 yards through the air and 10 touchdowns while also rushing for 191 and three more scores. The Mustangs had several freshmen contributors last year, and the fact that one was their QB1 should mean good things for the future.
Matthew Benedict, Junior, Sidney (Class A District 9)
For the first time in a generation, Sidney will play 11-man football. And they will have an experienced signal-caller under center leading them. He threw for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns last season in 8-man football. Benedict had a pair of rushing scores, too, including one on a 43-yard scramble. While Sidney hasn’t played 11-man in a while, it’s a positive to have someone with experience at quarterback leading them into it.
Matthew Boothe, Junior, Central Decatur (Class 1A District 7)
Boothe split some time under center last year with Cole Pedersen, but he was able to get enough experience during his sophomore year to make for a strong 2020. Boothe had nine touchdowns against just two interceptions while tossing for 782 yards in leading the Cardinals into the postseason. Pedersen will be at Iowa State next fall while Boothe takes over a strong CD program.
Lennx Brown, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (Class 4A Group 1)
One of the most physically imposing returning quarterbacks, the 6-foot-3 Brown is laced with talent. He showed it plenty last year in throwing for 913 yards, rushing for 323 more and accounting for 11 total touchdowns. The Lynx finished 2019 with back-to-back wins and will look to ride that momentum into 2020.
Dallas Clark, Junior, Twin Cedars (Class 8-Man District 4)
No, not that Dallas Clark. But when you’ve got a name like that, you are probably expecting someone that catches passes rather than throws them. This Clark, though, tossed for 963 yards and six touchdowns last season. He also had 85 yards rushing and two touchdowns for a one-win Sabers team that had just four seniors. Clark ranks among the top five returning junior quarterbacks in KMAland conferences.
Brigham Daniel, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (Class 8-Man District 8)
I don’t know for sure if Daniel will actually play quarterback, but I do know that he did a bit last year. Actually, a lot of dudes did for the Wildcats, as they kept defenses guessing by moving Daniel and several others around the formation. Daniel had 301 yards passing, but he led the team with 723 yards receiving (and 11 TDs). Where he ends up in 2020, only the Glidden-Ralston staff knows at this point. Regardless, I think he deserved a spot here.
Brayden DenBurger, Senior, Twin Cedars (Class 8-Man District 4)
Dallas Clark was Twin Cedars’ regular quarterback, but DenBurger did get a little bit of time behind center. He had 223 yards passing and four touchdowns, and he also led the team with 362 yards on the ground. He could potentially play a similar role in 2020.
Tanner Dierking, Senior, Southeast Warren (Class 8-Man District 6)
Dierking started last season in a timeshare with Rick Harvey. It was game three when he began to take the bull (the season) by the horns, and he went on to a fantastic year. He had 1,091 yards and 23 touchdowns passing (tops among returning QBs) while rushing for another 636 and 10. The Warhawks narrowly missed the playoffs last year, but with Dierking returning to the fold they are going to be really tough to stop in 2020.
Jack Franey, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (Class 8-Man District 6)
One of the top passers in basketball is also one of the top passers in football. I’m really excited to see the Blue Devils in 8-man for the first time, and Franey is a big reason for that. He threw for 1,128 yards and 14 touchdowns in 11-man last year while also rushing for 111 yards and three scores. Take three additional defenders off the field, and Franey figures to be one of the top 8-man QBs in the area. Note: He also accumulated these numbers while sharing time and playing in just seven games.
Grant Gilgen, Senior, West Harrison (Class 8-Man District 8)
Gilgen is the top-returning rushing quarterback in KMAland’s Class 8-Man. He had 744 yards and five touchdowns a season ago with the Hawkeyes while also throwing for 531 yards and five more scores. West Harrison will lose nine seniors, including their top receiver, but they are in good hands with Gilgen.
Gavin Hauge, Senior, Sioux City North (Class 4A Group 1)
The top-returning passer among KMAland’s Class 4A schools, Hauge threw for 1,241 yards during his junior year. The Stars went just 1-8, but with the changes that were made in Class 4A and Hauge’s development, improvement and progression, things definitely look to be in solid shape in 2020.
Blake Holst, Senior, AHSTW (Class A District 9)
Holst took over the reins of one of the most successful and consistent programs in the area, and he led the Vikes to a winning season. There was a lot of upheaval from 2018 to 2019 with a strong senior class graduating, but they will bring back a terrific nucleus in 2020. Holst threw for 1,065 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for another 175 and five. Watch for a big year from Holst.
Brendan Knapp, Junior, Southwest Valley (Class A District 9)
The top-rushing quarterback on this list, Knapp had 748 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in leading the Timberwolves in his sophomore year. He rushed for 6.2 yards per carry, directing the SWV offense in an efficient manner. He also threw for 585 yards and three touchdowns, making him the top-returning dual-threat quarterback in the area.
Cooper Kock, Junior, Ar-We-Va (Class 8-Man District 8)
Ar-We-Va played in a ridiculously tough district the past two years, and last year – during a rebuilding/reloading phase – was a tough time to be in that league. They will still be in a tough district in 2020, but they will have more experience. That includes at QB, where Kock threw for 686 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 412 and another nine scores.
Austin Kremkoski, Junior, Riverside (Class A District 9)
The Bulldogs leaned on Kremkoski plenty last year, as he nearly threw for 1,500 yards (1,476 is the exact total) and rushed for over 500 yard (506 to be exact). He was also worth 16 total offensive touchdowns. That kind of experience is going to be invaluable for the Bulldogs signal-caller in the next two seasons.
Steven Krpan, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (Class 8-Man District 6)
The 6-foot-2 Krpan does not wear a quarterback number (42), but he does have quarterback skills. He threw for 809 yards, rushed for 243 and accounted for 19 total touchdowns for a two-win Melcher-Dallas squad. They lose just five seniors from that team and will be led by a strong, solid and experienced QB in 2020.
Luke Longval, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 3A District 1)
Longval wasn’t expected to jump into a starting position last year, but an injury to Brant Hogue began his starting career a little earlier than was imagined. He ended up playing well in throwing for 1,069 yards and 10 touchdowns, although the inexperience came through with 12 picks and a 43.8 completion percentage. They took some lumps last year, but they might be all the better for it in 2020.
Garrett McLaren, Junior, Atlantic (Class 2A District 9)
McLaren’s first year of starting for the Trojans led to a four-win season, but 2020 is going to look a lot different than 2019. Tyler Moen will be at Iowa State, and that means our KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year takes 212 carries and 1909 yards with him. McLaren did have plenty of good moments, throwing for 612 yards and six touchdowns. I’d expect he will get more chances to toss it around in his junior season.
Augustin McNeill, Senior, East Union (Class 8-Man District 7)
One of the big reasons I’m high on East Union is McNeill, who enters his senior season after a strong dual-threat junior year. The Eagles signal-caller had 640 yards passing, 331 yards rushing and 20 total offensive touchdowns. A cutback on the INTs (11), which should come with experience, will mean good things for East Union in 2020.
Tyler Petersen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Class 8-Man District 8)
One of the most consistently successful 8-man programs in the area, Exira/EHK went just 4-5 in 2019. Good news: They’ve got their quarterback returning and look primed for a bounce back in 2020. Petersen threw for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for another 136 yards.
Nolan Ramsey, Junior, IKM-Manning (Class A District 10)
Ramsey helped the Wolves to a terrific finish and a postseason berth last season, leading them back from an 0-3 start to a six-game win streak and a district title. The IKM-Manning offense was typically run heavy, but you have to be a good leader to play quarterback in this program. Ramsey also threw for 538 yards and four touchdowns. He’ll bring back his dynamic duo (the Rasmussen brothers) in the backfield so look for more of the same this fall.
Gavin Reineke, Senior, Boyer Valley (Class 8-Man District 8)
This is the top-returning passer in KMAland 8-Man football and fourth overall. Reineke had a strong season last year, throwing for 1,461 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for two scores. He will lose a couple of his top targets, but there are still several out there that will make the Bulldogs formidable in another loaded league.
Nathan Russell, Junior, Nodaway Valley (Class A District 8)
The top-returning passer in the area, Russell threw for 1,886 yards and 20 touchdowns in his sophomore breakout campaign. Russell, though, will be playing for a new coach this season after Flynn Heald left for an assistant job at Des Moines Lincoln. It doesn’t appear there has been a hire just yet (correct me if I’m wrong), but whomever it is will be happy to have Russell under center.
Austin Schubert, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (Class 4A Group 3)
One thing I did not expect to see from a Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson program heavy on the run is a QB throw for nearly 1,000 yards. Coach Brant Anderson, though, adjusted his system to Schubert’s talents, and they were on display during their first year post Cameron Baker. Schubert threw for 966 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 44 and one more. The running attack was still solid, but they have really found something in the arm of Schubert.
Michael Shull, Senior, Clarinda (Class 2A District 9)
Shull is one of the top dual-threat 11-man guys in the area after throwing for 365 and rushing for 357 while accounting for 12 total touchdowns. Shull has been the QB for two years now and in two different systems. Now that he gets a second year in Coach Collin Bevins’ program that should lend itself to some even better numbers (and even more wins) in 2020.
Gavin Smith, Junior, Audubon (Class 8-Man District 8)
While others had bigger numbers than Smith last season, I think it would be a fair statement to say this is the best returning 8-man QB in the area. And maybe overall. Smith, in his sophomore season while sharing time with last year’s KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Skyler Schultes, threw for a team-high 846 yards and 14 touchdowns (against just five picks). He also rushed for 217 yards and 11 scores. This is his team now, and they are again going to play one of the toughest schedules in the state. Last year’s state runner-up has a new standard, and they could do a lot worse than turning to Smith to lead those expectations.
Brody Tuttle, Sophomore, Seymour (Class 8-Man District 6)
The top-returning sophomore quarterback on this list, Tuttle threw for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns in his freshman campaign. Seymour took their lumps throughout the season, but that’s probably something you would expect under this scenario. Tuttle is obviously talented, as he also rushed for 127 and another touchdown, and I would look for bigger and better things for he and the Warriors in the near future.
Payton Weehler, Senior, Mount Ayr (Class 1A District 7)
Weehler is the No. 2 ranked returning passer in the area. The senior standout threw for 1,511 yards and 15 touchdowns last year in leading the Raiders back to the postseason. He also led the team in rushing with 308 yards and five touchdowns. Mount Ayr co-coaches Delwyn Showalter and Derek Lambert have retired and resigned, so the new head coach is going to have a very experienced QB to lead the team in 2020.
Carter Wessel, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (Class 3A District 9)
Wessel didn’t expect to be on this list this year. He was definitely going to be the starting quarterback in the 2020 season, regardless, but he got thrown to the wolves sooner than expected with an unfortunate injury to senior Charlie Wiebers. Wessel ended up playing well with 372 yards passing and five total offensive touchdowns in five games.
Cullen Wood, Senior, Lenox (Class 8-Man District 7)
Wood took over at quarterback last season, and the 6-foot-1, 180-pound passer really did a solid job for an 8-win Tigers team. In an offense with two 1,000-yard rushers, Wood took advantage of his 62 pass attempts, completing 27 for 677 yards (25.1 yards per completion) and 14 touchdowns against just three picks. Wood also added 191 yards rushing, which is a number I predict will go up considerably in 2020 with the loss of those two 1k rushers.
Zayne Zwickel, Senior, Shenandoah (Class 2A District 9)
And we end the list with another soon-to-be senior quarterback that got thrust into action due to an injury. The All-District kicker can also sling it around a bit, as he proved during his junior year in throwing for 335 yards. With last year’s experience under his belt, it’ll be intriguing to see what Zwickel can do in 2020.
These are just the top 33 returning quarterbacks in passing yardage from last year. That does not preclude anyone from jumping up and making the top 33 in the actual season. Regardless, we sure are looking forward to seeing many of these (and others) in action.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.