(KMAland) -- Day 26 of blogging with no sports. This is the 24th blog in this 26-day period and the 20th consecutive day with a blog.
Have you grown tired of slamming your head against the wall after reading the outdated and inaccurate “just the flu” posts? Are you feeling worn out with those dense “it’s a 98% survival rate!” people? And have you just had enough with those more worried about the economy than saving lives? Well, I’ve got a story for you.
A story of a two-time All-KMAland goalkeeper that suddenly has a lot of time on her hands as she waits for — and hopes for — her senior season of soccer. A story of someone that is correctly taking isolation seriously while also trying to maintain her skills leading into that possible season.
Those of you in Glenwood know who I’m talking about. It’s Kendall Bardsley. One of the best goalkeepers in the entire state — and by our call, the best in the area the past two seasons — is doing the best she can with an increasingly frustrating time.
This was supposed to be the bounce back year for the Glenwood girls soccer team and one final elite season from their star three-year starter at keeper. The Rams went 7-10 a year ago against one of the toughest schedules in the state, and with 11 players with starting experience back there was a good chance they were more than going to turn that around. Instead, they’re just waiting.
Well, that’s not entirely accurate. Bardsley is waiting on the soccer season, but she’s also finding ways to not go stir crazy while she stays home in isolation. Just as my three self-isolators of the week from last week, Bardsley is doing her part to “flatten the curve.”
As it turns out, she’s more than just a talented goalkeeper. In fact, her talents run really deep. Check out this 3D wall art that she made out of tape.
She’s also been working extensive hours on a diamond painting she say she’s only 1/4 of the way done with. I think it looks pretty great already!
And of course, she is trying to stay sharp in soccer. With soccer put on hold and the fields shut down, she’s made her own makeshift goal, using two trees and a net.
Bardsley’s mother, Rebecca, is the Glenwood girls coach this season, too, so she’s had plenty of contact with the coach, who has been sending workouts via email to the rest of the team. She’s also keeping busy with school, practicing her Spanish, working on leadership class and taking Iowa Western courses. And, oh yeah, she’s also binged four seasons of The 100 in two weeks! Now, that’s getting it done.
So, when you see another social media post from someone with no medical license downplaying the coronavirus, don’t waste your time on them. Practice the “unfollow” or the “mute” button, or you could get real crazy and go for the “block” button. Then just smile and shake your head. After all, that’s just the loud minority. There are smart and talented people like Kendall Bardsley out there doing their part to lead the right way.
Know any other good isolation stories or have one of your own? Email dmartin@kmaland.com with your story and pics!