(KMAland) -- Day 28 of blogging with no sports. This is the 26th blog in this 28-day period and the 22nd consecutive day with a blog.
The days are long, the times are hard and I still have the need and the want to write about NCAA Tournaments. I’ve been using a random date generator over the last three or four tournament review blogs, and it’s generally given me some years that I know quite a bit about. Today, that’s not quite the case.
First, here are your links for previous reviews:
Now, it’s time to go back to 1964. Of course, I wasn’t even a thought at this time. Heck, my dad was six or seven years old, and he probably didn’t even know my mother. Why would a six-year-old know a two-year-old anyway?
In ’64, we were in the heart of the Vietnam War, you could get a gallon of gas for 30 cents and a loaf of bread for 21 pennies. Martin Luther King Jr. received the Nobel Peace Prize, and President Lyndon B. Johnson signed in the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Cassius Clay beat Sonny Liston in February, Beatles hysteria was just beginning and Buffalo wings were first made at the Anchor Bar in New York.
But also in 1964 there was an NCAA Tournament. You can probably take a stab at who won the tournament, but some of the details of it might just surprise you. Before we give away everything, let’s get right into it.
First, it’s worth nothing there were just 25 teams in the tournament at this time. Teams, as far as I can find, earned their bids by winning their conference - either regular season or tournament (if they had a tournament). In all, there were 16 conferences with 15 of those leagues receiving bids.
Only three - the ACC, Southern and Ohio Valley - held conference tournaments, and the Big Sky Conference did not receive a bid. That left 10 at-large bids among the 54 independent schools. Here we go...
EAST REGION
All three of these first round games were played in Philadelphia’s The Palestra, and there weren’t any seeds. I’m sure the teams were matched up based on their perceived strength, as Duke received a bye. As you will see, only one of the three games was close.
Connecticut def. Temple (53-48)
-UConn entered the tournament with just 14 victories, but they won the Yankee Conference. Other members: Rhode Island, UMass, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire. The Huskies were coached by Fred Shabel, who won three more Yankee Conference titles and made two more NCAA Tournament trips. He posted a 72-29 record, and then decided he wanted to get out of coaching.
He later became the Athletic Director at Pennsylvania, where he hired future Detroit Pistons NBA champion head coach Chuck Daly. Then he started working with Comcast-Spectacor, and that’s what he’s been doing ever since. He doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page. I think this dude deserves a Wikipedia page.
Anyway, this was their first tournament win in eight years, as Eddie Slomcenski (13 points, 14 rebounds) and future NBA third-round draft pick Toby Kimball (12 points, 17 rebounds) both had double-doubles in the low-scoring win over Temple.
The Owls, meanwhile, were in the tournament for the first time since their Final Four trip in 1958. They were led by legendary coach Harry Litwack, who won 566 games over 21 seasons. This particular year, they went 17-8 overall and won the Middle Atlantic Conference with a 6-1 record. Other members of that league: Saint Joseph’s, La Salle, Delaware, Lafayette, Gettysburg, Bucknell and Lehigh.
Villanova def. Providence (77-66)
-Villanova – an Independent entered the tournament with a 23-3 record – rolled to a dominant win over Providence. Jack Kraft was Nova’s head coach at the time, and he would stay on until the 1972-73 season before moving on to Rhode Island. The Kraft era led into the Rollie Massimino era, which led to Steve Lappas and then to the great Jay Wright.
This particular Villanova team had two future pros in Jim Washington and Bill Melchionni. Washington had 14 points and 19 rebounds in the victory, but it was Rich Moore that really stood out with 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Providence, meanwhile, was led by a 6-foot-10 senior big man John Thompson, who averaged 26.2 points and 14.5 rebounds. He went on to a short playing career with the Celtics, but most of you probably know him as the legendary Georgetown head coach. The Friars were also an independent school and were coached by Joe Mullaney, who had a successful coaching career in college before taking the Los Angeles Lakers job after the 1969 season.
Mullaney lasted just three years with the Lakers before moving to the ABA and coaching teams in Kentucky, Utah, Memphis and St. Louis. He was back in the NBA for the 75-76 season with the Buffalo Braves, lasted two years there and then eventually went back to college at Brown (1978-81) and Providence again (81-85). He didn’t have nearly as much success then and was replaced after four years by…Rick Pitino.
Thompson scored 18 points amidst foul trouble. He fouled out of the game, and Providence was out of the tournament.
Princeton def. VMI (86-60)
-And finally, there was a blowout victory for Princeton over VMI. The Tigers were a dominant 12-2 in the Ivy League under Butch van Breda Kolff, who was in his second year with Princeton. He also had a stint with Lafayette before Princeton and New Orleans, Lafayette (again) and Hofstra after Princeton. Further, he also coached the Lakers for two seasons (Mullaney actually took over for him) before stints with the Pistons, Suns, Memphis Tams and New Orleans Jazz.
The bigger bit of news about Princeton, though, is their star player. Bill Bradley averaged 32.3 points and 12.4 rebounds in his junior season. He went on to a Hall of Fame NBA career, and then served three terms as a United States Senator in New Jersey. Good guy all the way around, really, and I believe my father’s favorite player (for the Knicks, not for Princeton).
Bradley nearly posted a triple-double in this one, finishing with 34 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to completely dominate a Cinderella VMI team. The Keydets were just 7-7 in the league and finished well behind regular season conference champion Davidson. However, they made a run in the Southern Conference Tournament to earn the automatic bid.
This was the final year of the Weenie Miller era at VMI. Miller then went on to entire private business for the next 20 years and eventually did some work as a color commentator for VMI in the 70s and 80s. VMI has since been to just two more NCAA Tournaments (1976, 1977). They didn’t have to face Bill Bradley in those tournaments and won three combined games.
Duke def. Villanova (87-73)
-The top seed in the region, Duke, put one on Villanova as the region moved to Raleigh, North Carolina. The Blue Devils had two future NBA players – Jeff Mullins and Jack Marin – on their roster and were coached by the legendary Vic Bubas, who was in the midst of four-straight ACC championships. While his career didn’t finish on a high note (15-13 in 68-69 season), there was a lot of success in Durham during his tenure.
Mullins dropped a big 43-point bomb (with 12 rebounds) on Nova in this one, as the Devils shot 50 percent from the field and cruised to the win. Wally Jones and Bill Melchionni scored 18 points apiece for Nova.
UConn def. Princeton (52-50)
-The tightest game of the region was one of the major upsets of the tournament. UConn took down Bill Bradley and Princeton to win a second tournament game for the first time in a single tournament (note: they would have more). From the New England Historical Society:
If Huskymania can be traced to a single moment, it would probably be March 13, 1964, when UConn Huskies guard Dom Perno snatched the basketball from Princeton Tigers star Bill Bradley with 32 seconds left in the game.
Bradley did have 22 points and 10 rebounds, but he shot just 6/15 from the field and was out-played by Toby Kimball (16 points, 13 rebounds). There would be better days ahead for Bradley – the Most Outstanding Player of the ’65 tournament.
Duke def. UConn (101-54)
-Sometimes too much hysteria can be a bad thing, especially when you have to play a really talented Duke team one day later. Duke was up by 35(!) at halftime and rolled to the dominant win behind another 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists from Mullins. For the Blue Devils, this was their second Final Four in school history and in a row.
MIDEAST REGION
Michigan and Kentucky received byes into the second round. Here were the first round games:
Loyola (IL) def. Murray State (101-91)
-Long before Sister Jean was famous, Loyola basketball was scoring 91.3 points per game in a non-shot clock era. Future NBAer Les Hunter averaged 21.4 points and 15.3 rebounds per game while fellow senior Ron Miller averaged 21.9 and 9.3.
George Ireland was in the middle of his long run as head coach at the school (1951-1975), and they were actually the defending national champions. That 1963 team was the first Division I team to break racial barriers and had four African-American players in the everyday lineup. Many of them were on this roster, too.
Jim Coleman (27 points), John Egan (24 points) and Miller (21 points) all had at least 21 points while Vic Rouse (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Hunter (13 points, 22 rebounds) had double-doubles in their high-scoring win over Murray State.
The Racers won the regular season and tournament championships in the Ohio Valley to earn their way into the tournament. Jim Jennings led the team with 19.4 points and 14.9 rebounds per game while future three-time ABA All-Star Stew Johnson averaged 16.3 and 14.1.
Coach Cal Luther won 241 games from 1958-1974, and this was their first NCAA Tournament trip in school history. Luther had other tenures at Longwood, UT Martin and Bethel (TN), and he was coaching as late as 2000. He's living (92 years young) to this day.
Jennings scored 24 points and pulled in 19 rebounds in a losing effort.
Ohio def. Louisville (71-69, OT)
-Ohio won the MAC on the final day of the season, beating Toledo in overtime to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament. And then they won in overtime over Louisville to open the tournament. It was actually the third time the two teams played after a regular-season split.
This Ohio team was coached by Ohio alum James “Gentleman Jim” Snyder, who built the Bobcats up from the ground and qualified for seven NCAA Tournaments between 1949 and 1974. Don Hilt had 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead the win.
Louisville was led by long-time coach Peck Hickman, who coached the Cardinals from 1944 through 1967. Hickman doubled as the team’s athletic director, too, and made one final BIG hire before retiring in bringing Denny Crum in from UCLA to take over in the 1971-72 season.
John Reuther scored 27 points and had seven rebounds for Louisville in the defeat, and Ohio was moving on to the regional semifinal round in Minneapolis.
Michigan def. Loyola (84-80)
-Michigan stopped the hard-charging, high-scoring Ramblers behind Bill Buntin (26 points, 13 rebounds) and future No. 1 draft pick and NBA All-Star Cazzie Russell (21 points, 7 rebounds).
Dave Strack was the coach of the Big Ten champions and ended up with 124 wins over eight years with the Wolverines. This was their first NCAA Tournament trip under his direction and their first appearance overall since 1948 when he was an assistant.
Loyola’s Les Hunter had 25 points in the defeat.
Ohio def. Kentucky (85-69)
-Ohio was determined to take down the entire state of Kentucky it appears. The Bobcats jumped out to a huge lead on Adolph Rupp’s team, and there was no stopping the snowball the rest of the way.
Jerry Jackson led Ohio with 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Paul Storey added 19 points and nine rebounds. Here’s Jackson in a story from the Ohio athletics website:
"After the game against Kentucky, I remember Adolph Rupp coming into the locker room and telling us how well we played. That was really something I'll always remember."
And here was Rupp:
"There is no defense designed that I am aware of to beat a fired-up team like Ohio. They did everything too well."
I figure you know the story of Adolph Rupp, but he won 876 games at Kentucky from 1939 through 1972, winning four NCAA championships. Not this year.
Michigan def. Ohio (69-57)
-Even if it wasn't Ohio State, I'm sure Michigan fans got their blood boiling for this one. All-Americans Cazzie Russell (25 points, 6 rebounds) and Bill Buntin (15 points, 10 rebounds) were strong again in the Elite Eight, leading the Wolverines to their first Final Four in school history and ending the magical run by Ohio.
MIDWEST REGION
Kansas State and Wichita State received a bye to the regional semifinals in Wichita, Kansas while the opening round games were played in Dallas.
Creighton def. Oklahoma City (89-78)
-Let’s start with Creighton. They were a 21-win independent team that were led by the legendary Red McManus. McManus made the jump from St. Ambrose Academy (now Davenport Assumption) to Iowa assistant to Creighton head coach/athletic director. By 1962, he was leading the Jays on a solid three-year run of two NCAA Tournaments and three wins.
One of his biggest moves was recruiting a guy by the name of Paul Silas, who averaged 18.5 points and 21.8 rebounds per game in his senior year. Silas, who played and coached in the NBA for many years, set the NCAA record for total rebounds over a three-year span. He had 15 points and 27 rebounds against Oklahoma City and was backed by Elton McGriff (25 points, 10 rebounds) and Fritz Pointer (23 points, 7 rebounds).
Oklahoma City was an independent with a 15-10 record and were headed by Abe Lemons, who led OKC to seven NCAA Tournaments before moving to Pan American and later Texas. He came back to Oklahoma City in 1983 for a two-season stint. Eventually, OKC dropped to NAIA. Anyway, they were one and done here.
Texas Western def. Texas A&M (68-62)
-And then we have the battle for Texas, with Texas Western edging past A&M behind a big 42-point, 19-rebound output from Jim “Bad News” Barnes. He was the first overall pick in the 1964 draft by the Knicks and went on to play for the Bullets, Lakers, Bulls and Celtics during a solid NBA career.
The coach for Texas Western (now UTEP), as you may or may not have expected, was a young Don Haskins, who was in his third year with the Miners. This was their second straight NCAA Tournament and were a couple years away from writing a story that would be played out by Josh Lucas in Glory Road.
A&M was the Southwest Conference champion and were appearing in the tournament for the first time in 14 years. Shelby Metcalf was in his first season as coach. That would turn into a 27-year career at A&M, including 756 wins. That long career ended midway through the 1989-90 season when Metcalf and AD John David Crow had a disagreement. Per Wikipedia:
"I made a comment that I didn't think John David was all that bright. And I thought I was being generous."
Kansas State def. Texas Western (64-60)
-The Big Eight champions were led by Tex Winter, who would gain fame as Phil Jackson’s right-hand man in winning 11 NBA championships between the Bulls and Lakers. This was the most legendary run in K-State hoops history, as they were in a streak of seven NCAA Tournaments in nine seasons.
In this particular game, future NBAer Willie Murrell dropped in 24 points and had 11 rebounds while Roger Suttner added 16 and 14 in the victory. Charlie Banks topped Texas Western with 20 points while Jim Barnes was held to just four points on five shots before fouling out.
Wichita State def. Creighton (84-68)
-Long before Wichita State haunted Creighton fans in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Shockers ended the Jays’ 1964 NCAA Tournament run. The MVC champs were led by future Iowa and Oregon State coach Ralph Miller.
This was just one of 657 career wins for Miller, who had a future No. 3 overall draft pick Dave Stallworth on his team. Stallworth terrorized Creighton with 22 points and 23 rebounds to out-duel Silas (22 points, 17 rebounds).
Kansas State def. Wichita State (94-86)
-This wouldn’t be the first Kansas State Final Four team, but it is the last. They also went in 1948, 1951 and 1958, and this particular qualification was despite a monster game from Stallworth, who had 37 points and 16 rebounds.
Willie Murrell had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats, sending Tex Winter to another Final Four and Ralph Miller to Iowa.
WEST REGION
On to the West, where opening round games were played in Eugene, Oregon and regional semifinals and finals were played in Corvallis. UCLA and San Francisco received byes. You might recognize a few of the players on those teams.
Seattle def. Oregon State (61-57)
-Seattle was a bit of a regional power at this time, as they were making their ninth NCAA Tournament appearance in 12 years. Bob Boyd was the head coach for this particular team, and he was in first year before jumping one year later to USC.
Ralph Heyward, Greg Vermillion and Charlie Williams all scored in double figures for the Redhawks. They took down the Beavers, who were led by 7-foot-0 future Celtics NBA champion Mel Counts (27 points, 19 rebounds) and guided by Coach Slats Gill. Gill was in his 36th and final season as the Oregon State head coach. He won 992 career games, stepped into administrative role after the season and then died two years later.
Utah State def. Arizona State (92-90)
-The other game in Eugene was a tight, high-scoring win for Utah State over Arizona State. Coach Ladell Anderson had USU in the tourney for the third straight year. Anderson would grow to be a legend in Utah, coaching the ABA’s Utah Stars and BYU before scouting for the Utah Jazz. He was believed to be the man behind the John Stockton selection.
Anyway, Wayne Estes had 38 points and Troy Collier went for 22 points and 13 rebounds in the victory over ASU. For the Sun Devils, Art Becker had 29 points and nine rebounds, and Joe Caldwell scored 25 to go with 15 grabs. Both guys went on to great professional careers in the ABA and NBA, respectively.
Since I love researching this stuff, Ned Wulk was the coach at the time, since 1957 and through 1982. Along with a tenure at Xavier, he won 837 career games and was fired after a 13-14 season in 1982. That was just two years after winning the PAC 10 Coach of the Year award. Tough crowd.
UCLA def. Seattle (95-90)
-Walt Hazzard, Jack Hirsch, Gail Goodrich, Keith Erickson. And oh, John Wooden. The Wizard of Westwood had been coaching at UCLA since 1948, but he did not have a championship to this point. They had only been to one Final Four (two years earlier), and he only took the Bruins to the NCAAT three times in his first 13 years. Do you think he would last in the current climate? Not a chance.
Hazzard had 26 points and seven rebounds, Hirsch put in 21 and grabbed 13 and Goodrich finished with 19 points to lead UCLA past John Tresvant (20 points, 20 rebounds) and Seattle.
San Francisco def. Utah State (64-58)
-The other game was also tight, but there was a lot less scoring involved. USF was rolling along at this time and into their sixth NCAA Tournament in a 10-year span. They were led by Ollie Johnson, who had 26 points and 17 rebounds to lead them into a regional final. Troy Collier had 22 and 14, and Wayne Estes went for 21 and 11 to lead USU.
UCLA def. San Francisco (76-72)
-Yet another close game for Wooden’s warriors, and they even trailed by eight at halftime. Heck, maybe that whole dynasty doesn’t even get off the ground if they don’t come back and win. Hazzard had 23 points for UCLA while Johnson scored 22 and grabbed 13 for USF. This was just the second Final Four trip in school history. And not the last.
FINAL FOUR
The Final Four was played in Kansas City at the Municipal Auditorium for the ninth and final time. Kemper Arena got the next one in Kansas City (1988), and they haven’t returned since. They should return.
UCLA def. Kansas State (90-84)
-Another tight win for UCLA, which got 28 points and 10 rebounds from Keith Erickson and 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds from Walt Hazzard. Willie Murrell kept K-State around with 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Jeff Simons added 24 points and seven boards.
Duke def. Michigan (91-80)
-Duke shot 47 percent from the field and got 25 and 14 from Jay Buckley. Jeff Mullins also had 21 points and eight rebounds, and Hack Tison scored 12 and grabbed 13. That was enough to hold off Cazzie Russell (31 points, 8 rebounds) and Big Blue.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP/THIRD PLACE
Michigan def. Kansas State (100-90)
-They used to play third-place games. Bill Buntin led Michigan with 33 points and 14 rebounds, and Bob Cantrell had 20 points. Cazzie Russell didn’t play, and they still won. Willie Murrell and Roger Suttner had 20 points each for K-State.
UCLA def. Duke (98-83)
-UCLA spent the entire tournament working to get over the hump. They won by five and then they won by four and then they won by six. The championship, though, was all Bruins. Gail Goodrich had 27 points, and Kenny Washington, he of the 6.1 PPG average, came off the bench to go for 26 points and 12 rebounds. Duke’s Jeff Mullins needed 21 shots to get to 22 points in the loss.
This completed a perfect 30-0 season for UCLA, which would then go on to win additional championships in 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973 and 1975. But it all started here in 1964. Thanks, random date generator.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.