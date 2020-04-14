(KMAland) -- Day 29 of blogging with no sports. This is the 27th blog in this 29-day period and the 23rd consecutive day with a blog.
Three teams won at least 14 matches and two qualified for the state girls soccer tournament last year in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. As it usually is, it figures to be strong again in 2020. Let’s take a look at some of the top returnees for each team in our Hawkeye Ten Conference girls soccer preview.
Note: Red Oak is again playing junior varsity soccer this year with a co-ed team. They will not be previewed here since they are not yet (nor required to) on QuikStats.
Lewis Central Titans – Last Year: 14-5 overall, 7-0 conference
Coach: Chris Von Mende
The Titans return three of their four first-team honorees and two others that have been honored in the same manner in the past. From last year’s team, leading goal-scorer Jayden Cross (20 goals) and top defenders Rachel Cushing (1 goal, 3 assists) and Hadley Hill (1 goal, 2 assists) are all back. In addition, Division I recruits Grace Guidry (Iowa State) and Isabella Smith (Drake) are expected back after spending a year in the developmental academy.
Lewis Central also has two other returning second-team All-Conference picks with Malena Beezley (7 goals, 4 assists) and Caitlyn Hanafan (1 goal, 2 assists) coming back for their senior seasons. Further, senior Gracie Bernard (2 goals, 1 assist) and junior Taylor Gregory (2 goals, 6 assists) were honorable mentions a year ago. Seniors Madison Albers, Callie Gillett, Claire Gilman and Callie Stephens and juniors Haley Bach, Hannah Estrada (4 goals, 1 assist), Taylor Gregory (2 goals, 6 assists), Khia Hilton (3 goals, 2 assists), Hope Jensen and goalkeeper Hannah Lucy (0.684 GA AVG) all played in at least nine games last year.
Final word: The fact of the matter is, the Titans are loaded -- again. They have won the league championship every year dating back to 2013, and they haven’t lost a conference match since May 8th, 2012. They are the easy favorite to win this league, and I would say they are the easy favorite to win their fourth state title in five years.
St. Albert Saintes – Last Year: 14-8 overall, 6-1 conference
Coach: Chris Hughes
St. Albert returned to the state tournament for the first time since 2016 last year, and they will bring back two of their four first-team All-Conference choices. Unanimous picks Makenna Shepard (25 goals, 16 assists) and Ellerie Tarbox (24 goals, 8 assists) are both back after prolific seasons. Second-team choice Veronica Svajgl is also back in goal after a strong year as a junior, and seniors Jordyn Blaha (2 goals, 5 assists) and Olivia Barnes both picked up honorable mention All-Conference nods.
Regular contributors in seniors Macy Higginbotham, Ava Reisz, Izabella Shaw and Keely Socha; junior Maddie Estell and sophomores Mallory Daley and Lillia Williams are also coming back for Coach Chris Hughes. And you know the guy has a great mind if he’s dropping Undertaker references in a recent interview with KMA.
Final word: The Saintes are locked, loaded and looking for more big things this year, as they try to return to Des Moines. There are some other fine teams in Class 1A in the area, but St. Albert might be the best of them.
Glenwood Rams – Last Year: 7-10 overall, 5-2 conference
Coach: Rebecca Bardsley
Both of Glenwood’s first-team picks are back with two-time All-KMAland goalkeeper Kendall Bardsley leading the charge after earning a unanimous honor last year. The other is junior Avery Blasdel, who scored 13 goals and had five assists – both team-leading numbers. In addition, senior Zoie Brown was one of the top defenders on the team and was an honorable mention All-Hawkeye Ten choice.
Three other senior contributors are back with Lillian Becker (1 goal), Brooklyn Hanshaw (4 goals, 4 assists) and Kari Schuppan (2 goals, 3 assists) having solid years. The junior class is also strong with Kelly Embray (5 goals, 4 assists) and Larissa Pelley (4 goals, 3 assists) leading a crew that also includes Erin Schultz (1 assist), Jaylin Woodward (12 starts) and Cameryn Young (3 goals, 1 assist). Sophomores Maddison Barrett (4 assists) and Lauren Roenfeldt (13 matches, 1 start) are also returning to the fold.
Final word: They aren’t scared to play the toughest of the tough, as their losses last year came to AL, DCG, Spencer, ADM, Pella, TJ, St. Albert, SC East and LC (twice). They took some bumps last year, but they have a team this year that is more likely to give out the bumps.
Kuemper Catholic Knights – Last Year: 14-5 overall, 4-3 conference
Coach: Aleasha Bibler
Kuemper had one of their finest seasons last year, and it came behind a pair of seniors – Courtney Schenkelberg and Kayla Venner – that earned first-team All-Hawkeye Ten. Their two second-team picks and one of their two honorable mention choices are also gone. That leaves senior defensive midfielder Bethany Schleisman (1 goal) to lead a team that must replace 10 seniors.
That said, Schleisman is hardly alone with regular starter Maci Wittrock and Kira Parkis (6 starts) returning for their senior seasons. The junior class this year is led by Kylie Feilmeier (14 starts, 2 assists), Mckenna Schlichte (4 starts at GK) and Julia Mikkelsen (16 matches, 2 assists), but it’s the sophomore class that could really make a mark. As freshmen, Kenya Prescott (9 goals, 3 assists), Karly Baumhover (17 starts, 3 goals), Kora Thomsen (17 starts, 1 goal) and Kiley Trecker (12 starts, 1 goal) were highly productive.
Final word: A lot of seniors are gone, but the future lies in that sophomore class, which was already highly productive in their first varsity action. Losing a first-team GK is never easy, but Schlichte did get some time so they aren’t completely starting over there.
Atlantic Trojans – Last Year: 5-11 overall, 2-5 conference
Coach: Jordan Newberg
Only four seniors are gone from last year’s team, but they were pretty productive seniors. That said, their lone first-team All-Conference choice is back. Junior Tatum Grubbs had a terrific season with 23 goals and four assists. Senior second-team pick McKenzie Waters was also a productive goal-scorer in finishing with 15 goals and three assists. And goalkeeper and senior Corri Pelzer had 184 saves in 320 goalie minutes to pick up an honorable mention nod.
The senior class is pretty big and productive, too, with other regular starters like Chloe Davis (15 starts, 1 goal), Kayla Mauk (6 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist), Reagan Pellett (13 starts, 1 assist), Katie Saluk (16 starts, 1 goal) and Emma Templeton (16 starts, 1 goal, 4 assists) all expected back. Juniors Hannah Carlson (5 starts) and Maycie Waters (12 starts) and sophomore Jaci Smith (9 matches) are all coming back, as well.
Final word: They lose 44 starts from their senior class, but there is a ton of talent returning to the fold. And it’s the right talent, too, with three of their four All-Conference choices coming back to the pitch. Atlantic should be in line for some of the most improvement in the league this year.
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs – Last Year: 6-9 overall, 2-5 conference
Coach: Nick Bradley
One of the most prolific goal-scorers in school history (or THE most prolific scorer?), Alex Mohr, has graduated. So has another really prolific scorer in Vanessa Gunderson. Those two combined on 34 of the team’s 39 goals last year, and they were first and second-team picks. Even their honorable mention and goalkeeper Kailey Pick has graduated.
So, who is back? The senior class is light. Like, non-existent light. There weren’t any juniors on the roster in 2019. This year’s juniors should do the leading with regular contributors Mariela Alfaro (14 starts), Yesenia Altamirano (2 starts, 1 goal), Anna Meyer (13 starts) and Anna Villa (14 starts, 2 goals) all expected back. Sophomores Bailey Gibbons (14 starts, 1 goal, 3 assists), Vanessa Guardado (14 starts, 1 goal), potential keeper Olivia Gunderson (5 starts), Alyssa Strubbe (12 matches) and Magaly Villa (10 starts, 3 assists) were other regulars last year.
Final word: How do you replace Alex Mohr, Vanessa Gunderson and five other seniors? That’s not an easy question to answer, and it’s not going to be an easy action, either. The Monarchs were pretty tough when everybody was there last year, but this year the group that made them that way will no longer be around. It’s a rebuilding situation right now.
Harlan Cyclones – Last Year: 10-8 overall, 2-5 conference
Coach: Jarod Boysen
Last year’s Harlan had plenty of success outside of the conference and finished with a strong 10-win year. They welcome back leading scorer and sophomore Raegen Wicks, who burst on to the scene last year with 16 goals and four assists to earn honorable mention H-10 honors. Another honorable mention in senior Anna Shelton (3 goals, 5 assists) returns to the fold as well.
There are seven seniors that will need to be replaced, but there are plenty of producers from last year that also return. For instance, another sophomore Kaia Bieker (10 goals, 3 assists) was terrific, and senior Dani Arkfeld (1 goal), juniors Hannah Bissen (4 goals) and Madison Parman (1 goal) and sophomores Lexi Musich and Claire Schmitz (1 goal) all started between 14 and 17 matches. Further, senior Ashley Sonderman (10 matches) is joined by four other sophomores – Jordan Heese (9 starts), Brynn Klaassen (15 matches, 1 assist), Sydney O’Neill (11 matches) and Vanessa Schechinger (18 matches, 1 assist) – with plenty of experience from last year.
Final word: Harlan took a step last year with a 10-win season, and I think the next step is coming with this year’s group. They should make a climb in the conference, and it’s possible they might battle for the No. 2 or 3 spot in the league. If not this year, then definitely next year.
Creston Panthers – Last Year: 3-12 overall, 0-7 conference
Coach: Megan Kinkade
Creston returns their first-team All-Conference choice in defensive standout Kara Kinsella, who had a goal and an assist and was a stonewall in the back of the field for the Panthers. However, they lose their two honorable mention choices and 20 of their 25 goals.
Kinsella is joined in the senior class by Lexi Rounds, who had three goals and an assist in 15 matches last year. Juniors Kaci Abildtrup (12 starts), Lauryn Christensen (13 matches), Jurnee Harvey (8 matches), Chloe Marlin (14 starts) and Madison McCoubrey (14 starts, 1 goal) will also be key parts of this year’s Creston nucleus.
Final word: There were nine seniors on last year’s Creston squad and many of them were key pieces of that team, including five that started all 15 matches. They will be in good shape on the back end with Kinsella and GK McCoubrey returning to the fold. Still, the senior class will be difficult to replace.
CONCLUSION: Lewis Central will be very difficult to beat. Heck, it will be very difficult to stay within three goals. After that, St. Albert is in good shape while Atlantic, Glenwood, Harlan and Kuemper could definitely be in the mix for the No. 3 or even 2 spots.
Hopefully, you enjoyed a little rundown of the girls Hawkeye Ten Conference. Stay tuned for plenty more soccer previews in the near future.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.