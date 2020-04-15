(KMAland) -- Day 30 of blogging with no sports. This is the 28th blog in this 30-day period and the 24th consecutive day with a blog.
Forty years after UCLA won their first NCAA championship, there was another NCAA Tournament. There’s always been an NCAA Tournament. Well, ya know, every year except this year. Ugh. Thanks for the reminder, right?
Anyway, it’s time for another NCAA Tournament review/recap/rundown. Today, we go to my second year in college, when Jameer Nelson and Emeka Okafor were completely different players, yet the top two players in the country. College basketball is fun, isn’t it? Onward.
Links to previous tournament reviews:
ST. LOUIS REGION
The first two rounds were played in Columbus, Kansas City, Milwaukee and Seattle, and there was a play-in at Dayton.
Play-in: No. 16 Florida A&M def. No. 16 Lehigh (72-57)
-The Rattlers went to the 1999 tournament, when they lost to Duke by 41 points. This time, they picked up a win behind 21 points from Terrence Woods.
1st Round: No. 9 UAB def. No. 8 Washington (102-100)
-The game of the dang tournament in the opening round! Lots of scoring, lots of pace and lots of up and down. Future NBA slam dunk champion Nate Robinson topped Washington with 27 points. Brandon Roy (7 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists) also played in this game for Washington, but it was Mike Anderson’s UAB squad that emerged victorious. Demario Eddins had 26 points, five boards and five assists, and Morris Finley scored 20 points with five boards and five assists. This was the first NCAAT win for UAB since 1986. They weren’t done yet.
1st Round: No. 12 Pacific def. No. 5 Providence (66-58)
-Pacific picked up their first NCAA Tournament win since 1967 here, nabbing their 16th consecutive win. From the ESPN gamer:
"We've won 16 games in a row," said forward Guillaume Yango. “The 12 vs. 5 seed factor didn’t cross our minds.”
Yango had 18 points off the bench, and Miah Davis put in 19 with four assists and three steals for Pacific. This was the second straight year Bob Thomason’s team advanced to the NCAA second round, and it was in the midst of a three-year run of consecutive trips to the tourney.
1st Round: No. 10 Nevada def. No. 7 Michigan State (72-66)
-No, Michigan State does NOT always go to the Final Four. Like, for instance, there was this year when they lost to Nevada. Since 1999, when Michigan State first went to the Final Four under Tom Izzo, they went natty, Final 4, First Round, Elite 8, First Round, Final 4, First Round, Second Round, Sweet 16, runner-up, Final 4. That’s a pretty solid 11-year run. This one was a loss in Seattle, though, as Kirk Snyder dropped in 19 for the Wolfpack.
1st Round: No. 3 Georgia Tech def. No. 14 Northern Iowa (65-60)
-Greg McDermott’s first NCAA Tournament appearance of three in a row for the Panthers, but they came up just short against Paul Hewitt’s loaded Georgia Tech squad. Luke Schenscher had 13 points and two blocks for Tech and former Sioux City East star and then-sophomore Ben Jacobson struggled in a 2/14 shooting output.
Other results…
1st Round: No. 1 Kentucky def. No. 16 Florida A&M (96-76)
1st Round: No. 4 Kansas def. No. 13 UIC (78-53)
1st Round: No. 6 Boston College def. No. 11 Utah (58-51)
1st Round: No. 2 Gonzaga def. No. 15 Valparaiso (76-49)
-Kentucky and FAMU put up 112 total points in the first half, and it was actually a game at that point. However, Gerald Fitch had 26 points to lead five players in double figures for UK. Terrence Woods scored 24 points for FAMU.
-Kansas had no issues here, as J.R. Giddens put in 17 points. This was their last first round win in the tourney until 2007.
-Al Skinner could really recruit to BC, and Craig Smith (19 points, 8 rebounds) was one of two on this team that would go on to play in the NBA.
-No magic for Valpo here. Future Laker great Ronny Turiaf had 15 points for the Zags.
2nd Round: No. 9 UAB def. No. 1 Kentucky (76-75)
-As exciting as UAB’s win over Washington was in the opening round, the Blazers pulled the ultimate upset in taking down top-seeded Kentucky. The game-winning jumper came from Morris Finley, who had a team-high 17 points. Check out the highlights:
2nd Round: No. 4 Kansas def. No. 12 Pacific (73-64)
-Kansas stopped the Pacific win streak here, pulling away behind 18 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and three assists from Wayne Simien.
2nd Round: No. 3 Georgia Tech def. No. 6 Boston College (57-54)
-Jarrett Jack may have only scored eight points, but he also had six boards, six assists, a big steal and breakaway dunk to seal the game. From the gamer:
"This is the reason I came here," said Jack, a sophomore who
was one of the top prep point guards in the country. "This is the
point we wanted to get the program back to."
2nd Round: No. 10 Nevada def. No. 2 Gonzaga (91-72)
-Suddenly, the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds are gone from this region, following a dominant win for Nevada. Coach Trent Johnson’s team had three future NBA players, and this would be his final season with the Wolfpack before taking the Stanford job. This was also his last win. Kevinn Pinkney had 20 points, and Todd Okeson added 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds.
Sweet Sixteen: No. 4 Kansas def. No. 9 UAB (100-74)
-Kansas gets a No. 4 seed, and they get to play their regional semifinal and final in St. Louis. And they get to do it in a bracket without a No. 1 or 2 seed. What could go wrong? Nothing here. Wayne Simien had 30 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Aaron Miles added 13 points and 10 dimes. I almost forgot this was Bill Self’s first year as head coach:
"We haven't punched the ticket yet. Hopefully this is the year
we cash in," Self said. "I would say there's been far less
fanfare with this team than the other two. I haven't been to the
Final Four, but they have."
Sweet Sixteen: No. 3 Georgia Tech def. No. 10 Nevada (72-67)
-Cinderella died again in the Sweet Sixteen, but this wasn’t nearly as easy as Kansas routing UAB. Tech was trailing by five at halftime, and a lot of that was probably due to losing leading scorer B.J. Elder to a sprained ankle in the first few minutes. Despite the absence, Marvin Lewis dropped in 23 points and was the only Tech player in double figures.
Elite Eight: No. 3 Georgia Tech def. No. 4 Kansas (79-71, OT)
-This sure seemed all set up for Kansas to make a Final Four trip in Bill Self’s first season, but that’s just not how it turned out. Tech won a virtual road game in overtime and without their leading scorer. Jarrett Jack (29 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals), though, did have a huge game. I don’t know why some Tech fans haven’t put this beauty on YouTube, but it’s nowhere to be found. Here’s a nice quote from AP Sports Writer Nancy Armour’s story, though:
“A lot was on the line,” said Jack, who scored eight of his career-high 29 points in overtime. “B.J. being out, we all knew we had to step up. I just really got it going and kept attacking until the game was over.”
For Georgia Tech, it was their first trip to the Final Four since 1990, and they haven’t really been close since. Their last Sweet 16 was also 2004, and they’ve only been to the NCAAT three times since (2005, 2007, 2010). They did nearly win the NIT in 2017, though.
ATLANTA REGION
Blowout city in this region’s opening round with games played in Raleigh, Columbus, Denver and Orlando. And not a single lower seed winning in that opening round. There were just two single-digit games.
First Round: No. 8 Seton Hall def. No. 9 Arizona (80-76)
-This was the tail-end of Lute Olson’s career, and you have to wonder what he would have done in his younger years with a roster that had Hassan Adams, Channing Frye, Salim Stoudamire, Andre Iguodala and Mustafa Shakur on it. This was a complete choke by Arizona, too, as Seton Hall rallied from a 14-point deficit and got 24 points and 14 rebounds from Kelly Whitney in the win.
First Round: No. 4 Cincinnati def. No. 13 East Tennessee State (80-77)
-This was during a pre-Steve Forbes era at ETSU. Future interim UCLA head coach Murry Bartow had the Bucs cruising in his first year as head coach. Meanwhile, this was the penultimate season of Bob Huggins’ tenure at Cincinnati. Tony Bobbitt (15 points) hit a late 3 to give the Bearcats the lead, and the great Tim Smith (26 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals) didn’t have an answer. The rest of the first round:
First Round: No. 1 Duke def. No. 16 Alabama State (96-61)
First Round: No. 5 Illinois def. No. 12 Murray State (72-53)
First Round: No. 6 North Carolina def. No. 11 Air Force (63-52)
First Round: No. 3 Texas def. No. 14 Princeton (66-49)
First Round: No. 7 Xavier def. No. 10 Louisville (80-70)
First Round: No. 2 Mississippi State def. No. 15 Monmouth (85-52)
-Shavlik Randolph led Duke with 20 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
-First year of the Bruce Weber tenure at Illinois saw the Illini roll behind 21 points from Dee Brown.
-Carolina, basically playing on the road in Denver against Air Force, came back from a five-point halftime deficit to win by 11. First year of the Roy Williams era.
-Brandon Mouton had 23 points and six boards for Texas, which trailed by 3 at half.
-Xavier was down by 11 at half, but Lionel Chalmers (25 points) and Romain Sato (24 points) combined for 49.
-Lawrence Roberts had 19 points in a blowout for second-seeded Mississippi State.
Second Round: No. 1 Duke def. No. 8 Seton Hall (90-62)
-Some expected Coach K vs. Lute Olson. They got Coach K vs. Louis Orr instead. J.J. Redick had 21 points on 10 shots, Shelden Williams went for 13 points and 11 rebounds and Luol Deng added 20 and seven for the Devils. Next.
Second Round: No. 5 Illinois def. No. 4 Cincinnati (92-68)
-Another dominant win. Deron Williams went off for 31 points and seven assists while shooting 10/13 from the field, 6/8 from 3 and 5/7 from the free throw line. Roger Powell added 22 points.
Second Round: No. 3 Texas def. No. 6 North Carolina (78-75)
-Finally a close game. Even here Texas led by double digits for a large portion of the game and were able to hold off a late UNC rally. They had 36 points in the paint and got 17 points, five boards and four assists from Royal Ivey. Rashad McCants scored 27 points for UNC to foreshadow what was to come for the Heels in 2004-05.
Second Round: No. 7 Xavier def. No. 2 Mississippi State (89-74)
-And here’s your sizable upset, although folks that have seen Xavier play in the NCAAT over the years may not have been surprised. This was Thad Matta’s final season at Xavier (after only three years). He parlayed that into the Ohio State job, and they turned out to be pretty, pretty good. They were good here, too, with Lionel Chalmers going for 31 points, and Dedrick Finn scoring 22 off the bench.
Sweet Sixteen: No. 1 Duke def. No. 5 Illinois (72-62)
-Chris Duhon only scored four points in this one, but he was the key. He held Deron Williams to 3/13 shooting, he had eight assists and he even grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory. And he did it with some injured ribs.
"It feels like I just keep getting stabbed -- over and over and
over," he said. "That's just how it is right now."
Sweet Sixteen: No. 7 Xavier def. No. 3 Texas (79-71)
-And then Thad Matta did the dang thing again. Romain Sato dropped in 27 points, and the Muskies continued their unbelievable run that began in the Atlantic 10 tournament by housing then-undefeated Saint Joseph’s.
Elite Eight: No. 1 Duke def. No. 7 Xavier (66-63)
-Xavier actually led for a large portion of this game, but freshman Luol Deng hit a game-tying 3-pointer and then nabbed an offensive rebound and found J.J. Redick for a go-ahead 3. They wouldn’t trail the rest of the game. Deng scored 19 points and seven boards, but Duhon was awesome again. He had six points, five boards and five assist while helping to hold the X backcourt of Chalmers and Sato to 8/26 shooting.
Coach K, though, gave a lot of credit to a halftime speech from Deng:
"Luol got very emotional," Krzyzewski said. "He was crying
and he just stood up and expressed his feelings to the team, that
we needed to play outside of ourselves. For a freshman to do that,
I think it had a tremendous impact on our team."
This moved Coach K to 10-1 in regional finals, making for his 10th Final Four and and the program's 14th overall. Crazy to think, but they’ve only been to two since (both natties).
EAST RUTHERFORD REGION
Opening round games were played in Buffalo, Raleigh, Milwaukee and Kansas City with one upset and three games decided by single digits.
First Round: No. 8 Texas Tech def. No. 9 Charlotte (76-73)
-Bob Knight’s final game at Indiana was in Buffalo. His first NCAA Tournament game at Texas Tech was also in Buffalo. Tech was up by 14 at half before Charlotte came charging back. Not enough, though, as Andre Emmett had 20 points, six boards and three steals, including one that led to the game-clinching breakaway dunk.
First Round: No. 12 Manhattan def. No. 5 Florida (75-60)
-I remember this being a very, very popular 12 over 5 pick. It seemed too easy, but it actually was that easy. Manhattan rolled behind 26 points from Luis Flores, and the Jaspers landed their first tournament win since 1995.
First Round: No. 4 Wake Forest def. No. 13 VCU (79-78)
-Some dude by the name of Chris Paul was terrific in this win, leading the Demon Deacons with 22 points, seven assists and three rebounds. He also made 12 of 15 from the free throw line, including plenty of those late to keep VCU away from an upset win.
First Round: No. 3 Pitt def. No. 14 UCF (53-44)
-The first year of the Jamie Dixon era at Pitt was quite successful, including a low-scoring slog of a win over Kirk Speraw’s UCF. Carl Krauser had 20 points, and Chris Taft finished with six points, 16 rebounds and three assists for Pitt.
First Round: No. 1 St. Joseph’s def. No. 16 Liberty (82-63)
First Round: No. 6 Wisconsin def. No. 11 Richmond (76-64)
First Round: No. 7 Memphis def. No. 10 South Carolina (59-43)
First Round: No. 2 Oklahoma State def. No. 15 Eastern Washington (75-56)
-St. Joseph’s lost for the first time in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, still nabbed a No. 1 seed and rolled behind 33 from Jameer Nelson.
-Wisconsin trailed by 7 at half, but they were able to come back for the win behind their fans in Milwaukee. Michael Wilkinson had 18 points and five boards.
-Another low-scoring game, but Rodney Carney (26 points, 10 rebounds) was unaffected by it.
-Ivan McFarlin had 20 points, 10 boards and four blocks for Okie State.
Second Round: No. 1 St. Joseph’s def. No. 8 Texas Tech (70-65)
-More from Jameer Nelson, who had 24 points to help St. Joe’s avoid the upset. Tech actually tied the game at 60 with about five minutes to go, but the Hawks kept finding answers, including a go-ahead 3 from Pat Carroll.
Second Round: No. 4 Wake Forest def. No. 12 Manhattan (84-80)
-More Chris Paul here. He had 29 points, eight boards, six assists, three steals and two blocks to push Wake Forest into the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in eight years. It’s also the last time they’ve been that far in the tournament.
Second Round: No. 3 Pitt def. No. 6 Wisconsin (59-55)
-Despite the bad draw (playing in Milwaukee), Pitt edged past Wisconsin and advanced to their third straight Sweet Sixteen (and first under Jamie Dixon). Carl Krauser had another 16 points, eight rebounds, three boards and two steals.
Second Round: No. 2 Oklahoma State def. No. 7 Memphis (70-53)
-Domination. Joey Graham led five players in double figures with 21 points, as Eddie Sutton rolled over John Calipari. This was just the beginning stages of Calipari’s run at Memphis, though. It got better.
Sweet Sixteen: No. 1 St. Joseph’s def. No. 4 Wake Forest (84-80)
Sweet Sixteen: No. 2 Oklahoma State def. No. 3 Pitt (63-51)
-Not much madness here with all four top seeds advancing to East Rutherford. Boring! Of course, when you have four point guards in one spot with the names Jameer Nelson, Chris Paul, John Lucas and Carl Krauser, it can make for some fun.
Nelson and Delonte West scored 24 points each for St. Joe’s, and they helped to harass Chris Paul into a 12-point effort. Paul was also in foul trouble throughout, played just 33 minutes and finished with eight dimes and three steals. Tyrone Barley played 34 minutes off the bench for the Hawks and checked Paul for much of the game.
In the other Sweet 16 game, Tony Allen scored 23 points for the Cowboys as they moved into the Elite Eight with a come-from-behind double-digit win over Pitt. This has proven to be their deepest run of this century. They were also in the Elite Eight in 2000.
Elite Eight: No. 2 Oklahoma State def. No. 1 Saint Joseph’s (64-62)
-It’s not often a Big 12 team not named Kansas makes the Final Four, but it happened in 2004. And this was a really, really terrific game that was decided on a 3-pointer from John Lucas (19 points, 4 assists).
Joey Graham added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Tony Allen had 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. Delonte West (20 points) and Jameer Nelson (17 points, 8 assists, 8 rebounds, 4 steals) combined for 37 points on 33 shots. Highlights from the game:
This marked the first Final Four for Oklahoma State since Big Country Reeves led them there in 1995. They also had a loud-mouth point guard on that team. It was the sixth Final Four overall. It’s also the last Final Four for the program.
PHOENIX REGION
Opening round games were played in Seattle, Denver, Orlando and Buffalo. There were FIVE single-digit games, although zero lower seeds went over. Let’s look at the five.
First Round: No. 8 Alabama def. No. 9 Southern Illinois (65-64)
-Mark Gottfried had Alabama in its fourth straight tournament while Matt Painter was in his first and final year with Southern Illinois. Antoine Pettway’s jumper with five seconds left was the difference (no video).
First Round: No. 5 Syracuse def. No. 12 BYU (80-75)
-Do you remember Syracuse’s unbelievable four-day run through the NCAA Tournament, led by the great Gerry McNamara? Well, that wasn’t this year (it was 2006). In this year, he merely opened the NCAAT with 43 points on nine 3-point makes to edge past BYU. They were the defending national champions, by the way.
First Round: No. 4 Maryland def. No. 13 UTEP (86-83)
-Another team that was coming off a run to a conference tournament title, Maryland edged past UTEP behind 19 points from Chris McCray, who made two important free throws in the final seconds.
First Round: No. 3 NC State def. No. 14 Louisiana (61-52)
-The Herb Sendek era was humming for NC State with their third straight NCAA Tournament of a five-year run. He ended up parlaying that into an unsuccessful tenure at Arizona State, and now he’s at Santa Clara. Marcus Melvin led the Wolfpack here with 20 points and nine rebounds.
First Round: No. 7 DePaul def. No. 10 Dayton (76-69, 2 OT)
-There were 11 lead changes, and Drake Diener scored 10 of his 28 points in the second overtime, including 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Delonte Holland added 13 points and 14 rebounds.
First Round: No. 1 Stanford def. No. 16 UTSA (71-45)
First Round: No. 6 Vanderbilt def. No. 11 Western Michigan (71-58)
First Round: No. 2 UConn def. No. 15 Vermont (70-53)
-Top-seeded Stanford rolled behind 26 points and nine rebounds from Josh Childress.
-Mario Moore sent Vanderbilt on with 26 points on 6/8 shooting from 3.
-No problem for UConn and Rashad Anderson (22 points on 6/9 from 3).
Second Round: No. 8 Alabama def. No. 1 Stanford (70-67)
-Stanford was well on their way to the win with a 13-point lead with 7:40 to go, but Alabama went on a 16-0 run to take the lead and eventually took the upset. Kennedy Winston had a 21-point, 7-rebound gem. This dropped Stanford to 30-2, and Mike Montgomery was so heartbroken that he took the Golden State Warriors job (before it was a good job). They went 34-48 in back-to-back seasons, and then he was back in the PAC 12 at Cal. He did fine for six seasons, and then he retired. Missed chance in 2004.
Second Round: No. 5 Syracuse def. No. 4 Maryland (72-70)
-A matchup of the last two national champions, and Syracuse nearly blew all of a 16-point lead. However, Hakim Warrick finished with 26 points and nine rebounds to lead the Orange into the Sweet Sixteen. Here’s a cool play:
Second Round: No. 6 Vanderbilt def. No. 3 NC State (75-73)
-NC State was up by 10 with 2:44 to go when Julius Hodge fouled out. That was the beginning of the end for them, as Vandy won behind 31 points from Matt Freije. Watch the comeback below:
Second Round: No. 2 UConn def. No. 7 DePaul (72-55)
-No comeback needed here. UConn was up by 19 at half and finished with a 17-point win. Ben Gordon had 18 points, and Emeka Okafor added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Sweet Sixteen: No. 8 Alabama def. No. 5 Syracuse (80-71)
-The team to end the reign of Syracuse as national champions? Well, of course it was Alabama. For the Crimson Tide, this marked the deepest run in school history. Heck, they had only been to the Sweet Sixteen twice since 1990. Earnest Shelton led this one with 22 points.
Sweet Sixteen: No. 2 UConn def. No. 6 Vanderbilt (73-53)
-Another blowout for the quickly-rising Connecticut. They were up 18 at halftime and continued to cruise on. Ben Gordon had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the victory.
Elite Eight: No. 2 UConn def. No. 8 Alabama (87-71)
-Yes, that’s wins by 17, 17, 20 and 16 to get to the Final Four. And another dominant first half, as UConn led by 24 points at the break. Gordon went off for 36 points and Rashad Anderson added 28, combining on 10/16 from 3. You can watch some highlights below:
This was UConn’s second Final Four trip in school history and their second since 1999, and the way they were playing it looked like they might finish the same way they did in ’99. Of course, Duke was going to be a tough one to beat.
FINAL FOUR
No. 2 UConn def. No. 1 Duke (79-78)
No. 3 Georgia Tech def. No. 2 Oklahoma State (67-65)
-Two GREAT Final Four games in San Antonio. However, I’ll go to the grave believing J.J. Redick should have been at the free throw line late in a one-point game. Regardless, Duke did blow an eight-point lead with four minutes to go. And Emeka Okafor had his hands all over it, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. He did his best work late in the game after 0 points and 1 rebound in a foul-filled first half.
Highlights:
Full game:
-The other also came down to the wire with John Lucas hitting another a big 3-pointer to tie the game. Will Bynum had the answer with the game-winner:
Luke Schenscher had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Tech, who advanced deeper in the NCAA Tournament than ever before or since. Watch the full game below:
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 2 Connecticut def. No. 3 Georgia Tech (82-73)
-The two teams actually played earlier in the year, with Georgia Tech winning in dominant fashion. This was a different UConn team by then, though, and they jumped out to a 15-point halftime lead.
The game was never in serious doubt, as UConn proved their win over Duke was the actual national championship game. Okafor was terrific again with 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Ben Gordon dropped in another 21 in the victory. The title was UConn’s second in six years. Highlights & full game below:
ONE SHINING MOMENT
Another strong offering from the NCAA Tournament, which more or less concluded with another win for UConn over Duke. The more time went on, the more Jim Calhoun proved to be one of the best (the best?) tournament coaches in NCAA history. Here’s One Shining Moment:
