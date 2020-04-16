(KMAland) -- Day 31 of blogging with no sports. This is the 29th blog in this 31-day period and the 25th consecutive day with a blog.
It’s back to the soccer pitch today with a continued look at the Hawkeye Ten Conference. On Tuesday, I previewed the girls side of the conference, where Lewis Central is considered a heavy favorite. Today, it’s the boys side.
Lewis Central Titans – Last Year: 20-3 overall, 6-1 conference
Coach: James Driver
Three of their four first-team All-Conference choices are back. The lone exception is our KMAland Player of the Year Cole Jensen, who is now at Xavier. Luis Espino scored 26 goals and had 13 assists on his way to unanimous first-team honors while fellow seniors James Devine (18 goals, 20 assists) and Cole Drummond (1 goal, 6 assists) were also first-team choices. Even second-team picks Connor Lancial (6 goals, 6 assists) and Connor Williams (23 starts, 2 assists) are returning for their senior seasons, and honorable mention and sophomore Gaige Tripp (6 goals) is back for the next three years.
That’s not all. They also have another one of their heroes from last year’s state championship run, Jacob Lin (12 starts, 5 goals, 3 assists), returning to the fold. He’s joined by fellow seniors Zach McDaniel (11 matches), Adam Mortensen (7 starts, 6 goals, 1 assist) and Joey Volentine (4 starts, 1 goal). In addition, this year’s sophomores are also really strong with Easton Adams (23 starts), Will Devine (3 goals, 9 assists) and Michael Kern (18 matches, 3 assists) all playing big roles a season ago.
Final word: Obviously, Lewis Central is very, very loaded. They have a ton of experience and talent returning from last year’s state championship team. There is definitely a big hole to fill in goal (junior Kyle Gappa was the only other player to get any goalie minutes), but it won’t matter if nobody can ever get a shot on goal. **points to head** The Titans are the favorite and the preseason No. 1 as far as I’m concerned.
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs – Last Year: 11-5 overall, 6-1 conference
Coach: Carlos Trevino
The Monarchs return just one of their three first-team All-Hawkeye Ten choices, and it’s senior Eli Rangel. Rangel was second on the team last year with 10 goals and added three assists. They had four other players earn a second-team or honorable mention All-Conference nod, but those four have all moved on after exhausting their eligibility. In all, there were 15 seniors on last year’s tri-champion.
The good news is that the Monarchs generally have a plethora of talent and depth, and that was definitely the case last year. Seniors Gustavo Perez (3 goals), Fernando Garcia (2 goals, 1 assist), Kevin Corona (2 goals, 2 assists), Jack Vazquez (2 goals, 3 assists), Gerardo Zaragoza (9 starts, 1 goal), Oscar Morales (9 starts, 2 assists) and goalkeeper Juan Lopez (4 starts, 2 assists) all were solid contributors last season. Juniors Juan Chino (2 goals, 1 assist), Carlos Garcia (11 matches) and Jeffery Menendez (11 starts) all played plenty, and sophomore Rene Bernal (2 goals, 3 assists) was a solid piece in his debut season.
Final word: There aren’t a lot of programs that can lose a massive amount of seniors and still get this many words written about them. Coach Carlos Trevino has built this thing to the point where there are plenty of studs just waiting to get their opportunity. Even with the 15 seniors gone, they will chase the same things they always chase: a conference title and a state qualification.
Harlan Cyclones – Last Year: 14-8 overall, 6-1 conference
Coach: Dave Voge
Two senior first-team All-Conference choices are returning for one final year in Jordan Fink and Michael Heithoff. Heithoff (14 goals, 9 assists) and Fink (12 goals, 4 assists) combined to score 26 goals last season. In addition, second-teamers Matt Kloewer and Konner Leinen and honorable mention Cole Kramer are back. Leinen – a junior – was one of the top goalkeepers in the area while Kloewer is a senior defender that helped the Cyclones post six shutouts in 2019. Finally, Kramer – a senior – was also prolific offensively with seven goals and five assists.
There’s plenty more, too, with a junior class that went 13 players deep. Others included in this year’s seniors are Colton Barnes (7 starts, 3 goals, 2 assists), Cody Christensen (13 matches, 1 goal), Joe Devine (12 starts, 2 goals, 3 assists), Dalton Gross (5 goals, 4 assists), Isaac Jones (10 matches), Matt Pauley (15 matches, 2 starts) and Jacob Voge (17 matches, 1 goal). The junior class also brings back a trio of Luis Mendoza (15 matches, 2 goals), Jacob Schechinger (15 starts) and Jesse Schwery (9 matches), and sophomores Luke Freund (12 matches) and Ashton Lyon (21 matches, 1 goal, 1 assist) made solid contributions in their freshmen years.
Final word: They’re experienced, they’re deep and they’re plenty talented. They bring back the conference’s top goalkeeper, plenty of prolific goal-scorers and lots more spread throughout the field. It’s also worth noting, they were the only Hawkeye Ten team to beat eventual state champion Lewis Central last year. They’re going to be real good.
Glenwood Rams – Last Year: 7-11 overall, 4-3 conference
Coach: Cort Lovato
Star striker and first-team All-Hawkeye Ten pick John Palmer is back for his senior year after scoring 17 goals and adding five assists last season. Palmer’s football and basketball seasons were outstanding, so you can only imagine what he might be able to do on the pitch. Another outstanding offensive player and second-team choice Kyle Jorgensen had 12 goals and six assists last season, and senior midfielder Kyle Neuhalfen was honorable mention after 18 starts, two goals and two assists.
Other contributors in this year’s senior class are aplenty with Gavin Arbogast (13 matches, 3 assists), Jared Clark (9 matches, 1 assist), Ethan Gomez (13 starts, 1 goal), Cody Lampman (13 matches, 1 goal, 1 assist) and Sam Lampman (6 goals, 1 assist). Junior Jackson Wray (17 starts, 3 assists) and sophomores Jayme Fritts (9 starts, 1 goal), Carter Kirsch (10 matches), Collin Lincoln (18 starts), Jade Nanfito (18 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists) and Tom Nieman (9 matches, 1 assist) were also important pieces a year ago.
Final word: Glenwood will have to replace their goalkeeper in Minh Ngo, but they are likely to have one of the most productive and powerful offenses in the conference. And you can’t teach experience, which Glenwood has plenty of with only four seniors on last year’s roster.
Kuemper Catholic Knights – Last Year: 7-11 overall, 3-4 conference
Coach: Ken Massey
Kuemper had three first or second-team all-conference choices last season, but they are all gone after exhausting their eligibility. Honorable mentions Max Burnett and Carson Ludwig are returning to the fold, though. The junior Burnett was second on the team with 10 goals, and the senior Ludwig had a team-high nine assists with two goals.
The Knights had a strong seven-person senior class last year and a highly productive sophomore group. This year’s juniors are led by Blake Boell (18 starts), Riley Healy (16 matches), John Mayhall (18 starts, 1 goal, 2 assists) and Simon Wagner (15 starts, 3 goals, 3 assists). Seniors Arop Malek (10 matches), Connor Reicks (3 goals in 6 matches), Ben Schmitz (12 starts, 1 goal) and Sam Steinkamp (13 matches) are also back, and sophomores Isaac Evans (14 matches, 1 goal, 1 assist) and Gavin Pedelty (12 matches) had strong debut seasons.
Final word: Kuemper definitely lost some of their top players from last year’s team, but this junior class is primed to do some big things. It’s going to be difficult, with what everyone else has coming back this year, to make a move up the standings, but there’s no doubt in my mind they will be just as good – or better – than last year.
Creston Panthers – Last Year: 8-9 overall, 2-5 conference
Coach: Chad Malmanger
The junior class brings back two all-conference selections. Brodie Wallace (8 goals, 6 assists) was a second-team pick last season while Brance Baker (9 goals, 3 assists) earned an honorable mention nod. However, they did lose their top goal-scorer and first-team pick Matt Borha and second-team goalkeeper Payton Pryor in a six-person senior class.
The junior class also got a great season from Clayton Stafford a year ago, as he finished seven goals and a team-high 10 assists. Additionally, Foster McCutchan (10 matches) and Britain Miller (17 matches, 1 goal, 1 assist) are in a strong junior group with seniors Devin Baker (16 starts), Ayden Filer (10 matches), Hunter Fry (15 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist), Spencer Lane (15 starts, 1 assist), Andrew Mills (16 starts), Jared Moreland (11 matches) and Logan Shady (15 starts) also getting great time last year. Sophomore Briley Hayes was the leading freshman in 2019, as he played in 14 matches and had one goal and assist each. The sophomore class is also where we might see Pryor’s replacement, as Derek Paup played in six matches last year.
Final word: They lost some experience, sure, and they will be breaking in a new goalkeeper, yes. However, that junior class is definitely something to dream on, as they look to make a move back up the standings.
Atlantic Trojans – Last Year: 4-12 overall, 1-6 conference
Coach: Oran Perkins
The Trojans have two of their four Hawkeye Ten All-Conference selections back this season. Ben Andersen (5 goals, 3 assists) nabbed a second-team nod while junior Beau Dickerson (6 goals, 4 assists) was an honorable mention choice. Gone is first-team choice Nathan Brockman and only four others in a senior class that had just three full-time starters in it.
While last year’s senior group was pretty small, this year’s is not. Ally Abdallah (12 matches, 1 start), Evan Brummer (3 goals, 6 assists), Clayton Jipsen (7 starts), Zach Mathisen (11 starts), Zachary McKay (15 starts), Jackson Mullin (12 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist) and Caymen Muzney (8 matches) are all returning as seniors. Juniors Kegen Garcia (7 starts), Keaton Juhl (14 matches, 1 assist) and Devin McKay (14 starts) and sophomores Jayden Ford (3 starts), Lee Houser (3 starts) and Tristan Mathisen (2 starts) were other contributors last season.
Final word: The success (or otherwise) of this year’s Atlantic team is likely to come down to their senior class, and based on their experience and production, you have to feel pretty good about them making an improvement in 2020.
St. Albert Falcons – Last Year: 2-16 overall, 0-7 conference
Coach: Tom Lorkovic
The incredible and legendary Tom Lorkovic directed a season last year that was not quite what we’ve grown accustomed to with his program. When you look at the youth on last year’s roster and consider the great season the Hawkeye Ten had as a whole last year, though, it makes some sense. The Falcons didn’t have any seniors and will bring back second-team all-conference choices Jack Eickholt and Jonah Churchill and honorable mention Sam Wilber. The senior Eickholt nabbed his honor in just 11 matches while Churchill had eight goals and two assists as a freshman. Wilber – a junior – added two goals and three assists.
Adding to the youth of this group last year with no seniors is that they only had four juniors on the roster. Aiden Anitsdel, Nick Lee and Alex Reyes were all regular starters and should be in position to do the same this year. Junior Vince Arculeo had a pair of goals in 14 starts while Connor Cerny, Jake Denny, Owen Doner, Luke Hubbard (2 assists), Eric Matthai (1 goal, 1 assist), Gavin McIntosh and Gabe Wettengel combined for 47 starts as sophomores. Freshmen Andrew Beavers (8 starts, 3 goals), Nate Kay (8 starts, 1 assist), Chase Morton (16 starts) and Gavin Tarbox (5 starts, 1 goal) all got plenty of experience last year, too.
Final word: Every single player is back for St. Albert, but it’s possible they will still be in rebuilding mode with another small senior class. At least this one is bigger than last year’s, though. Coach Lorkovic’s program won’t stay down for long, and they definitely have the talent to make a move this year.
CONCLUSION: Wow. Last year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference was really good. It gave us a three-way tie atop the league and a state champion, and all three of those conference champions appear loaded for another run this year. And then you can add Glenwood to the mix, as they bring back a ton of terrific talent.
When it comes down to it, though, it’s pretty difficult to pick against Lewis Central. The Titans lost to Harlan early last season, they avenged that loss and then completed the greatest boys soccer season in KMAland history with a state title. Even without Cole Jensen, there is just too much talent on the roster to pick against them – both in the conference and in the state.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.