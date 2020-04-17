(KMAland) -- Day 32 of blogging with no sports. This is the 30th blog in the 32-day period and the 26th consecutive day with a blog.
It’s Football Friday! In past episodes of Football Friday, I took a look at the top 50 KMAland games on the 2020 schedule, and then I detailed the top 33 returning quarterbacks in KMAland.
Today, we’re going to the ground game with the top-returning rushers in the area*. Here’s a list of 35 rushers that went for at least 400 yards on the ground last season.
*Reminder: Those considered in the "area" are those with schools in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
Ethan Arp, Senior, CAM
Forewarning: You’re going to see plenty of CAM athletes on this list. Arp is the first of those since his name starts with A. He had 409 yards rushing and six touchdowns while averaging 8.9 yards per carry. He was fairly consistent throughout the season and went for a season-high 95 yards (on just 3 carries) against Stanton early in the year.
Tony Ayase, Senior, Nodaway Valley
With the top-returning passer in the area, it’s easy to forget that Nodaway Valley also had a really good running back. Ayase led the Wolverines with 623 yards rushing and five touchdowns last year. He was also in that passing game with 17 receptions for 282 yards and three more scores. Against Clarke last year, Ayase was particularly good with 161 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
Brenden Bartley, Senior, Harlan
The 6-foot-0, 185-pound running back was solid throughout the season for the Cyclones, rushing for 522 yards and nine touchdowns on just 81 totes. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry as a junior, and he will be a key cog in their run game again in 2020. You might see even more of his 22-carry, 168-yard, 2-touchdown performance that he showed against Atlantic.
Connor Cerny, Senior, St. Albert
Connor Cerny churned for a team-best 443 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground last season. He also helped in the passing game with 12 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown while also throwing for 40 yards. Cerny had a huge breakout in Week 7 when he went for 206 yards and three touchdowns against Riverside.
Morgan Cotten, Junior, Shenandoah
Cotten had a breakout season for the Mustangs last year, rushing for a team-best 494 yards and scoring four touchdowns. He also provided some help in the passing game with 16 receptions for 186 yards. “Frank” had his big breakout game against Riverside last year, going for 169 yards and two touchdowns on just 17 carries.
Tanner Dierking, Senior, Southeast Warren
The first of the dual-threat quarterbacks that are on this list (and last week’s list). Dierking had a team-best 636 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns last year while also throwing for 1,091 yards and 23 scores. He should get a full year behind center for the Warhawks this year, as they look to take aim at another postseason.
Damon Ehlers, Junior, Ar-We-Va
One of three Ar-We-Va rushers on this list, Ehlers had 483 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He also had seven receptions for 114 yards, averaging 16.3 yards per catch in a rebuilding year for the Rockets. His best performance came in game one against Griswold with 173 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.
Grant Gilgen, Senior, West Harrison
A dual-threat quarterback that also appeared on last week’s list, Gilgen rushed for a team-high 744 yards and five touchdowns last season while also throwing for 531 yards and five more scores. In Week 8, against Woodbine, Gilgen had 160 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Kaden Helt, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
We got a little taste of what to expect from Helt late last season. The senior, in the opening round of the postseason, moved into the starting lineup and went for 246 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries. It was seemingly out of nowhere. He finished with 458 yards and six touchdowns for the season, and I would expect those totals will be higher in 2020.
Tyler Hensley, Senior, Sidney
Sidney’s Hensley had a strong junior year in 8-man football. Now, he’ll take a run at 11-man in his senior season. Last season, he rushed for 758 yards and eight touchdowns while also pulling 14 receptions for 136 yards and two more scores. One of his top performances of the year came against Griswold, when he had 174 yards and four touchdowns and a receiving score to earn our KMAland Player of the Night.
Dayton Jacobsen, Junior, Wayne
Wayne loses one of the most prolific rushers in state history, Chasen Keifer, but they will return a very similar back next year in Jacobsen, who goes 6-foot-2, 208 pounds. Not many wanted to tackle that last year, as he rushed for 433 yards on just 58 carries (7.5 per tote). He was also the team’s top receiver with 207 yards on just five catches (41.4 yards per catch). In Week 2 against Woodward Academy, Jacobsen had 136 yards and two touchdowns for his top performance of the season.
Blake Katzenberger, Senior, Boyer Valley
Boyer Valley was pretty focused on the pass last season, but Katzenberger got his when they asked him to. He rushed for 525 yards and seven touchdowns on just 96 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per tote. He finished the year on a bit of a high note, too, going for 160 yards and three touchdowns against Exira/EHK in Week 8 and then 152 and two against Woodbine in Week 9.
Brendan Knapp, Junior, Southwest Valley
Knapp was also on our quarterback list last week, you know, because he’s a quarterback. The dual-threat signal-caller rushed for 748 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while leading the Timberwolves option offense. He also threw for 585 yards. One of his top performances of the year was 154 yards on eight carries against West Central Valley.
Cooper Kock, Junior, Ar-We-Va
The 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback, Kock was third on the Rockets with 412 yards rushing and second with nine touchdowns. Kock also threw for 686 yards and will be key in helping Ar-We-Va turn things back around after a down year. He did have the team’s highest rushing game of the year, going for 227 yards and five touchdowns against Siouxland Christian.
Austin Kremkoski, Junior, Riverside
Another dual-threat guy, Kremkoski threw for nearly 1,500 yards and rushed for over 500. For the season, he took a lot on his shoulders with 101 carries for 506 yards and five touchdowns. He was particularly good on the ground against AHSTW last season, rushing for 141 yards (8.8 yards per carry) and scored a touchdown.
Chance Lecy, Senior, Murray
Lecy led the Mustangs with 481 yards on the ground last season, scoring three touchdowns and averaging 4.0 yards per carry. Against Seymour, Lecy had a season-high 101 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.
Emmet Long, Sophomore, East Union
One of the top three returning sophomore rushers in the area, Long had 454 yards and six touchdowns for East Union last season. He ranked second on the team, and with the top-returning rusher also back (he’s coming up), Long should play a similar role. His top game of the season came in Week 8 when he went for 121 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries against Moravia.
Gavin Maguire, Junior, Logan-Magnolia
Maguire is the top-returning rusher in the area in 11-man football. The outstanding Lo-Ma junior rushed for 956 yards and eight touchdowns a season ago, and he was an absolute workhorse. He averaged nearly 23 carries per game on his way to the fine season.
Seth Malcom, Senior, Fremont-Mills
The top-returning rusher in the area, Malcom went for 1,645 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground last year. The Division I linebacker recruit averaged 12.1 yards per carry. Nobody wants to get in the way of this hard-charging brick wall of muscle and athleticism. His 458-yard effort against East Mills ranked as the highest single-game of rushing in 8-man football last year.
Eli Morris, Senior, Bedford
The top-returning rusher on the Bedford squad, Morris averaged six yards per carry on his way to 780 yards and five touchdowns. The Bulldogs standout will get plenty of opportunities in 2020 with the losses of Cooper Nally and Brennan Sefrit. And we might see more of what we saw from him against Worth County last season (37 carries, 237 yards).
Lane Mueller, Senior, Griswold
This is the first of two Griswold Tigers on the list, as they put together another fine season on the ground. Lane was third on last year’s team with 562 yards and six touchdowns. He was one of three players that rushed for at least 164 yards in a single game. His time came against Stanton when he had the 164 on 30 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Denver Pauley, Junior, AHSTW
Pauley had some big shoes to fill with his cousin Gabe Pauley graduating and taking a lot of carries and yards with him. The younger Pauley had a terrific sophomore year with 727 yards and six touchdowns for the Vikings. His top performance of the year came against Martensdale-St. Marys: 24 carries, 142 yards, 3 TD.
Scott Pearson, Junior, Underwood
As a freshman, Pearson forced and recovered all kinds of fumbles. As a sophomore, he took over in the backfield, rushing for 571 yards and seven touchdowns for a pass-first Underwood squad. He also had 17 receptions for 127 yards, and you should see plenty more of all of that – even the fumble forces and recoveries – in 2020.
Kyler Peterson, Senior, Sioux City East
Peterson was second for Sioux City East in rushing a year ago, going for 466 yards and six touchdowns. With the loss of their leading rusher, Kaige Kellen, look for Peterson to get plenty more opportunities in 2020.
Will Ragaller, Junior, Ar-We-Va
The next wave of Ar-We-Va talent is getting older, and Will Ragaller is going to be a big part of their turnaround in the next two seasons. He rushed for 854 yards and 10 touchdowns during his sophomore season, but he’s a huge dual-threat guy as a receiver, too. He’s actually the top running back/receiver combo returning to KMAland, as he had 504 yards and three touchdowns on 34 receptions.
Amos Rasmussen, Junior, IKM-Manning
The first of the two Rasmussen brothers (thanks to alphabetical order). Amos had a terrific season against one of the top schedules in the state, rushing for 774 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He also had 141 yards receiving, was the team’s placekicker and kickoff man and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in his sophomore year.
Kyler Rasmussen, Senior, IKM-Manning
The top-returning senior rusher in KMAland 11-man football, Rasmussen is another grinder that just keeps…on…coming. Rasmussen had 937 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground last season. His 169-yard effort on 37 carries against Alta-Aurelia last year was a season-defining performance.
Zander Reed, Senior, Lamoni
Ready for the Zander Reed era at Lamoni? Patrick Savage leaves behind 1,404 yards, 33 touchdowns and 144 rushing attempts that needs to be replaced (not to mention the work through the air). Their second-leading rusher, Reed, should be primed for a big year after going for 478 yards and six touchdowns and averaging 7.5 yards per tote. He also had three receiving touchdowns. More of that on the way.
Anthony Smith, Senior, East Union
If you’re looking for a scatback to get behind, this is the dude. Smith was listed at 5-foot-5 and 155 pounds as a junior, and he led the Eagles in rushing with 515 yards and six touchdowns. Against Lenox, he had 17 carries for 141 yards and two scores – his top yardage performance of the season.
Lane Spieker, Junior, CAM
The top-returning junior rusher in the area, Spieker did a little bit of everything on offense. He rushed for 1,614 yards on just 178 carries (9.1 per carry), scored 25 touchdowns and also made an impact as a receiver (338 yards, 5 TD) and as a…passer? Yes, as a passer (169 yards, 4 TD)!
Cale Swain, Sophomore, Griswold
Your top sophomore in the area and a top five overall rusher returning to the field, Swain had 901 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He averaged 6.9 yards per tote for the Tigers and should take on an even bigger load as a sophomore with the graduation of Derek Mueller. His top performance last season saw him go for 200 yards against Bedford.
Cade Ticknor, Junior, CAM
The second CAM junior and third CAM player overall on this list, which should tell you that CAM might be pretty good. Ticknor was second in rushing last year for the Cougars, going for 527 yards and 14 touchdowns. In particular, he went for 113 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries against Boyer Valley in 2019.
Brooks Trom, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys
The 5-foot-7, 140-pound Blue Devils running back had a solid season on the ground with 647 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He also had his hands in the passing game with 16 receptions for 276 yards and four touchdowns. With the move to 8-man – and getting a year older, wiser and better – Trom should be able to have an even bigger year in 2020.
Caleb Wakehouse, Senior, Woodbine
Wakehouse was the perfect complement to Woodbine’s electrifying passing game. He rushed for 428 yards and four touchdowns on just 67 carries (6.4 yards per carry) while also pulling in 24 receptions for 215 yards and a touchdown. He had his top rushing performance of the season in the opening week of the season, going for 120 yards on 15 carries against Kingsley-Pierson.
Brady Wavrunek, Sophomore, Sioux City North
As a freshman, in Class 4A, Wavrunek rushed for 851 yards and two touchdowns. That makes him the top-returning sophomore running back among KMAland conferences in 11-man football. His top performance of the year came against Sioux City West, when he went for 164 yards on 39(!) carries in their lone win of the season.
Many more will emerge next season. There’s no doubt about that, but these 35 have already done it. Kudos to them. Now, can they do it again?
