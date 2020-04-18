(KMAland) -- Day 33 of blogging with no sports. This is the 31st blog in the 33-day period and the 27th consecutive day with a blog.
The spring sports seasons were officially canceled yesterday. My heart hurts for all the seniors that worked so hard for one final season, as well as for those coaches and other athletes that worked so hard leading into this year. There's nothing I can really say except that I'm very sorry.
That said, I still have four more soccer previews to write. I'm not just going to leave you folks in the lurch. I'm going to take a look what a season might have looked like. And today, it's the Western Iowa Conference girls soccer preview.
Note: There are a few exceptions, but the players that are mentioned in this preview are those played in at least half of their team's matches a year ago. Onward.
Treynor Cardinals – Last Year: 12-3 overall
Coach: Shane Jacobsen
Treynor came up one win short of the state tournament for a second straight year last season, and let me tell you…they were bringing back a loaded and motivated group. There were five players back that made the All-WIC First Team: senior Rylie Jacobsen (12 goals, 6 assists) and juniors Malloy Helvie (15 starts, 1 goal), Alyssa Kellar (25 goals, 15 assists), Bergynn Kinnison (15 starts, 1 goal) and Rachael Phelps (5 goals, 3 assists). They also bring back second-team choice Peyton Scott, who scored 10 goals and had two assists in her freshman season.
And that’s not it. Seniors Jadie Burhenne (10 matches, 1 assist) and Chloe Gregory (5 starts), juniors Ali Brokman (8 matches, 2 goals, 1 assist), GK Callie Copperstone (13 starts), Evyn Eblen (13 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist) and Livia White (7 goals, 3 assists) and sophomores Josie Davidson (9 starts, 1 goal), Anna Fleming (4 goals, 5 assists) and Rachel Kinsella (2 goals, 3 assists) all returned to the fold. Plus, this year’s freshman class was also likely to have an impact or two.
Final word: Devastating. That’s the final word. Treynor would have had just four seniors on this year’s team that played last year, but they were highly motivated to get to Des Moines for the first time in program history. And it’s devastating that they won’t get the chance. That said, they may be able to take solace in the fact that the 2021 team is going to be really, really, really, really good, too. But for now, ‘devastating’ is the final word.
Tri-Center Trojans – Last Year: 12-6 overall
Coach: Jeff Lefeber
Tri-Center brought back three of their four first-team All-WIC choices, and two of them are from this year’s senior class. Sage Schroder had 12 goals and 13 assists last season as a junior, and Paige Skow finished with 13 goals and seven assists. Meanwhile, sophomore Miranda Ring was also a first-team pick and finished with 20 goals and nine assists. Miranda’s twin sister Marissa Ring was a second-team pick after going for 11 goals and seven assists, and junior Mollie Nelson made 16 starts and added a goal and two assists to pick up a second-team nod.
The Trojans also brought back plenty of depth, as they had just five seniors on last year’s squad. This year’s seniors would have also included Buena Vista recruit Amanda Brich (5 goals, 5 assists), Charlotte Guerrero (10 matches, 1 goal), Charlie Munch (16 starts) and Jordyn Rockwell (10 matches, 1 assist). The junior class is loaded, too, with Kylie Alfers (2 goals), Jade Daughenbaugh (16 starts), Faith McPhillips (14 matches) and Frankie Munch (12 matches, 2 starts), and sophomores Tatum Carlson (2 goals, 4 assists) and Abby Stamp (12 matches, 2 goals) contributed plenty in 2019.
Final word: One of the finest small-school programs in the area would have definitely been in the running for a state tournament trip again this year. Like Treynor, their senior class was small but mighty. And like Treynor, it’s more than probable the 2021 team will be a serious contender. If Treynor’s a top five team in 2021 (and it says here that they are), then Tri-Center isn’t far behind.
AHSTW Vikings – Last Year: 6-7 overall
Coach: Beth Herbst
AHSTW had two first-team all-league picks last year, and one of them was returning in junior Julia Kock, who had a team-high 12 goals and one assist in just 11 matches played. One thing I say about St. Albert’s Kenna Shepard during basketball season is that she plays like a soccer player (runs all over heck and never stops). I see a lot of that in Kock’s basketball game, too. Soccer players are just built different, and you can spot them in any sport. Anyway, senior Paige Osweiler started every match last season and was pretty terrific on her way to earning second-team All-WIC.
The Lady Vikes had a total of seven seniors last season, and the class was likely to be much smaller this year. The only other seniors that played last season are Luisa Sasahara (9 matches, 1 assist) and Sydney Zimmerman (11 starts), but the junior class is heavy on talent and depth. Joselin Baxter (11 starts), Claire Denning (3 goals), Chloe Falkena (8 matchecs), Morgan Holtz (10 starts, 1 goal, 3 assists) and Lexi Meek (12 starts) join Kock in a strong group. Sophomores Madison Eckmann (10 matches, 2 goals) and Ally Meyers (8 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists) also figured to play prominent roles this spring after great debut seasons.
Final word: This is another team that was certainly ascending into the season. You have to really feel for the three seniors that won’t get a chance to finish things out with this group. The 2021 group, though, will also be plenty talented, deep and experienced.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers – Last Year: 3-12 overall
Coach: Daniel Robbins
The Panthers do not return any All-Western Iowa Conference choices, and they lost five seniors from a very young program, which picked up their first three wins in school history last year. This year’s senior group would have brought back five with experience from 2019: Charliegh Hammitt (6 starts), Macie Hiller (10 starts), Abi Rosengren (2 goals, 2 assists), Katrina Sears (11 starts, 1 assist) and Zoey Swanger (9 matches, 3 starts).
The junior class also brought back a tough group with Kalli Gebel (11 starts), Jesenia Gonzales (11 matches, 3 starts), Marissa McCoy (7 starts, 2 goals), Brooklyn Mether (10 starts) and Kyrstan Myer (12 matches) leading the charge. Sophomores Madyson Roberts (12 starts, 1 goal) and Maeley Rosengren (12 matches) also got plenty of experience as freshmen last year.
Final word: The thing we miss without a spring season is seeing how far the Logan-Magnolia has come. We don’t get to watch and track their continued growth, and we don’t get to see those five seniors put their final stamp on the program. The positive side of this: They won’t be forgotten for their contributions and impacts on the program.
Underwood Eagles – Last Year: 3-12 overall
Coach: Tyler Nelson
The Eagles are building, and you could see it in their freshman class last season. Both of their all-conference choices came from that class, with Madison Ehrens pulling double duty with 325 goalie minutes, five goals scored and three assists and picking up a first-team nod. Second-team choice Kendra Kuck had a strong year, too, with three goals and seven assists.
Ehrens and Kuck were not alone in that freshman class last year. Other current sophomores that played last season included Rilee Adair (13 starts), Olivia Adkins (11 matches, 1 goal), Sierra Fox (13 matches, 1 assist), Abbey Martin (12 starts, 1 goal), Aubrie Massie (12 starts, 1 goal), Kandis Moore (9 matches, 1 goal, 1 assist) and Leslie Morales-Foote (14 starts). There were only two current seniors that played soccer last season, but they were strong contributors in Erin McMains (5 goals, 3 assists in 9 matches) and Ashlyn Torneten (13 starts). The junior class also had good seasons last year and are led by Bella Freese (14 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist), Samantha Kuehn (10 starts, 1 goal), Paige Mahan (13 matches) and Madi Ogle (14 starts, 3 goals, 3 assists).
Final word: This program is growing, and this year’s sophomores are going to be behind a lot of success the next couple of seasons. The tough deal is that we won’t get to see them in action – and teamed with the senior duo – this spring. Ugh.
Missouri Valley Big Reds – Last Year: 2-11 overall
Coach: Lacy West
The Lady Reds had just three seniors on last year’s roster, so most of the team would have returned intact. The senior group would have likely been four deep with a combined 45 starts last year. Kimberlyn Christensen started and played in all 13 while Grace Borgaila had 12, Kinsey Crispin had 11 and Megan Winchester started nine matches. They had more to offer us this year.
Next year’s senior group could grow, but there were just two that played large contributory roles a year ago. Lauren Austin made 13 starts and had a goal and an assist, and Carlie Winchester was a regular starter in goal for the Lady Reds. And then there were five freshmen that played last season in Bailey Divelbes (12 starts), Maddie Larson (13 starts), Yazmin Lopez-Morales (11 matches, 3 starts), Jessica McIlnay (13 matches, 6 starts) and Madison Smith (7 matches).
Final word: Another rebuilding program that figured to continue to be pretty young this season. However, there were four seniors that were going to play a lot, and they could have put their stamp of approval on the program on their way out. That’s unfortunately not something that is going to happen this year.
Riverside Bulldogs – Last Year: 0-11 overall
Coach: Not Listed
Riverside had just one senior on last year’s team, and it was a tough season for the Bulldogs. This year’s senior class, though, would have been pretty big. Ashlynn Amdor, Skye Bentley, Maggie Boruff, Mackenzie Britain, Abi Petersen, Meghan Reed and Haylee Vleck all provided contributions for last year’s Bulldogs and would have had large roles this year.
Next year’s seniors (and this year’s juniors) brought back a little bit of firepower, too, with leading scorer Chiara Rains (3 goals in just 7 matches) joined by Sydney Holub, Daisy Jasper and Cailee Manzer in returning to the fold. Samantha Beireis also made one start, and Vanessa Yanes played in five matches. Add in a returning sophomore group that had Kelly Clevenger (6 starts), Makenna Rose (10 matches, 3 starts), McCartney Sanny (10 starts) and McKenna Sick (5 matches, 3 starts), and there was a lot of experience here.
Final word: This is as bad as it gets when it comes to teams in this conference that have seniors that won’t get a chance to finish out their careers. And you have to think they were more than motivated to bounce back after a tough season last year.
CONCLUSION: There’s really no conclusion to offer other than this hurts. It’s the first preview I’ve written knowing for sure that the season is not going to happen, and it makes your imagination run wild. How far would Treynor have gone? Could Tri-Center give them a battle and make a run of their own? How much better were the rebuilding programs in this league about to be? We can only guess at this point. I’m just so completely sorry this happened to all of you.
