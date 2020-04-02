(KMAland) -- Day 17 of blogging with no sports. This is the 15th in this 17-day period, and the 11th consecutive day with a blog.
On Tuesday, I took a gander at the top returning girls tennis players in the area. Today, it’s a rundown of those that are returning on the boys side. As I did with the girls, I’m going No. 1 through 6 singles and where each athlete played last year. With exceptions, they had to play at least four matches at their respective position in the lineup, and the order is by winning percentage last season.
NO. 1 SINGLES
Nile Petersen, Senior, Atlantic (16-2)
Petersen, as you can see, went 16-2 a year ago in matches, but he was also 21-3 in sets and 175-58 in games. The Wartburg recruit was primed for another fine season, chasing a first Hawkeye Ten championship and a third trip to state. Last year, he was a runner-up to KMAland Player of the Year Reed Miller at the H-10 No. 1 singles tournament.
Caleb Weber, Junior, Sioux City North (5-1)
Weber qualified for the Class 2A state singles tournament during his sophomore season, and my guess is that 5-1 record from QuikStats is not quite accurate. In fact, I know he went 5-0 at the Missouri River Conference Tournament, winning the No. 1 singles conference championship.
Dalton Pregon, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (5-2)
An All-KMAland Tennis choice, Pregon had a strong sophomore season after a really good debut year as a freshman. Pregon met a lot of experienced and talented players along the way during his sophomore year, including in the MRC meet where he took third. He was also second in singles and doubles at the city meet.
Calvin Little, Senior, Glenwood (6-3)
Little made the jump to the No. 1 singles spot in his junior season and posted a solid 6-3 mark. He ended up with a tough early draw at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament, but he fought through the back of the bracket to nab a fifth-place finish at No.1 singles.
Samuel Janssen, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic (6-3)
Janssen has to be pretty excited about the success that he saw during his freshman season. It’s not easy to step into a No. 1 singles spot and battle against guys that are generally more developed, more experienced and more seasoned than you are. And he did just fine, eventually placing third in the H-10 No. 1 singles tournament last year.
Adam Harris, Senior, Southwest Valley (6-4)
Harris posted a strong season of his own last year as a junior for the Timberwolves. Harris went 67-47 in games during the course of the season.
Brock Bruns, Junior, Harlan (5-5)
Bruns was another youngster that took some bumps in the No. 1 singles spot in an experienced Hawkeye Ten. He teamed with the graduated Jonny Cheek to take second at the No. 1 doubles spot in the H-10 Tournament last year.
Nate Newton, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (3-6)
Newton ended with a fourth-place finish in the No. 1 singles tournament at the Missouri River Conference and had a third-place finish in No. 1 doubles at the city meet.
Other returnees: P.J. Hielen, Senior, Shenandoah; Brian Nathaniel, Senior, Sioux City East
NO. 2 SINGLES
Colin Reis, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig (11-0)
Reis could have just as easily been in that No. 1 singles group. That’s where he will play this year after an outstanding freshman campaign that saw him go 14-0 in sets and 122-29 in games a year ago. The All-KMAland choice teamed with the graduated Sean Moran to win the No. 1 doubles tournament in the conference and placed sixth in the state.
Kaden Wingert, Junior, LeMars (6-0)
LeMars joined the Missouri River Conference this year, and Wingert will be one of the leaders to watch. He was perfect at No. 2 singles and went 63-23 in games.
Jeff Miller, Junior, St. Albert (5-1)
Miller was plenty dominant at the No. 2 singles position and will also make the one-move up to the top of the lineup with his brother (Reed) graduating. Another All-KMAland Team choice, the younger Miller cruised to the No. 2 singles championship in the H-10 a year ago. He was also 4-0 at No. 3 singles.
Kory Rogers, Senior, Clarinda (3-1)
Rogers is another that got his No. 2 singles experience at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament. He was generally the No. 3 last year, finishing with a 7-1 record at that position. He went 3-1 at the H-10 Tournament and took a runner-up finish behind Jeff Miller.
Koby Bork, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5-2)
Bork had a big season with a dominant 54-21 record in games. He won the MRC No. 2 singles championship, too, with a perfect 5-0 mark. He’ll likely slide to the No. 1 spot this season.
Luke Hicks, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (4-2)
Last year’s third-place finisher in the H-10 No. 2 singles tournament, Hicks was also 1-1 at No. 3 singles during his sophomore season. Hicks generally played some really tight battles throughout the year, posting a 46-39 record in games.
Cade Hutchings, Junior, Southwest Valley (5-5)
Hutchings is another from Southwest Valley that had plenty of experience last year. The Timberwolves junior went 5-5 overall as a sophomore and would definitely be looking forward to taking a step this year.
Teagan Matheny, Junior, Glenwood (4-4)
Matheny placed fourth in last year’s No. 2 singles tournament at the Hawkeye Ten Conference and would be more than ready to attack his second varsity season.
Payton Stephens, Senior, Shenandoah (3-4)
Stephens had a strong year of his own and picked up one win at the No. 2 singles conference tournament. Stephens was 43-46 in games a year ago, generally playing tight and competitive throughout the season.
Noah Dickman, Senior, Sioux City East (3-4)
Dickman had a solid enough record in singles play last year, but he also was very good in doubles. He joined with teammate Brian Nathaniel to finish second in the MRC at No. 1 doubles.
Jesse Reid, Senior, Atlantic (4-7)
Reid played at the No. 2 singles spot most of the time throughout the year. Four wins in the Hawkeye Ten is certainly nothing to sneeze at, either. Reid and teammate Brody O’Brien finished fourth in No. 1 doubles at the H-10s.
Other returnees: Eli Hartman, Senior, Creston; Carter Wagner, Junior, Harlan
NO. 3 SINGLES
Grant Merk, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (5-0)
Merk was solid throughout the season at the No. 3 singles position. His record is 5-0 on QuikStats, but he finished third in the city tournament and finished fourth in the MRC in No. 1 doubles.
Trevor Welp, Senior, Sioux City North (4-0)
In recorded QuikStats matches, Welp was 37-4 in games last season. He was one of the key pieces of the Stars’ MRC team championship. He teamed with Keller Newton to run through the league and win the No. 2 doubles championship.
Sam Narmi, Senior, St. Albert (5-1)
Narmi opened the year at No. 2 singles and was 4-0, but he finished the season at the No. 3 spot and was also very, very successful. He was pretty dominant, too, with a QuikStats mark of 58-23 in games. Narmi and Carter White were teammates in the No. 1 doubles tournament at the H-10s and finished fifth.
Josh Pratt, Senior, LeMars (4-2)
Another Bulldog to watch this year. Pratt should slide into the No. 2 singles position. He played there once a year ago and went 1-0.
Jake Echternach, Senior, Red Oak (2-2)
Echternach had just four recorded matches on QuikStats at this position, but that’s all he needed per my parameters. He also went 2-1 at No. 2 and teamed with Garrett Rolenc (a senior last year) to place eighth in No. 1 doubles at the H-10s.
Brody O’Brien, Senior, Atlantic (5-6)
This Trojans team is loaded with experience, and O’Brien was a big piece of that after a 95-87 record in games last year. As previously mentioned, O’Brien and Jesse Reid teamed to take fourth in No. 1 doubles at the conference tournament.
Other returnees: Morgan Christensen, Senior, Audubon; Seth Hanson, Senior, Sioux City East; Dennis Jackson, Senior, Audubon; Mitchell Rueschenberg, Junior, Harlan
NO. 4 SINGLES
Jared Thompson, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (7-0)
That perfect 7-0 record also saw domination within the matches, as he was 60-23 (.723 winning percentage) in games. Thompson also captured the city championship at this spot and was fourth at No. 2 singles in the MRC.
Karter Lein, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (4-0)
Lein was 36-10 in games at No. 4 singles, but he also played at No. 3 (1-1). He didn’t play last year at the conference tournament.
Harrison Dahm, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig (11-2)
Another Monarch that had a great freshman season, posting a plenty dominant 11-2 mark. He was 131-41 (.762) in games during the freshman campaign, and he performed admirably in the No. 1 singles position at the conference tournament in finishing sixth.
Carter White, Sophomore, St. Albert (7-3)
White, like Dahm, had a dominant freshman season at the No. 4 singles position, finishing at 73-45 (.619) in games. As mentioned previously, he and Sam Narmi were teammates in the No. 1 H-10 doubles tournament and placed fifth last year.
Ethan Williams, Junior, Atlantic (6-3)
Yet another from Atlantic that had success. Williams was 6-3 in matches and 72-48 (.600) in games for the Trojans. He was with Ethan Sturm in the No. 2 H-10 doubles tournament, and it proved to be a great match on their way to a runner-up finish.
Jake Lear, Senior, Lewis Central (5-3)
Did anyone lose at No. 4 singles in the Hawkeye Ten? Lear had a winning mark and was 70-45 in games (.609) during his junior year. Lear and Eros Filipi-Johns teamed up to finish sixth in the No. 2 doubles H-10 tournament.
Alex Wingert, Senior, Red Oak (3-2)
Wingert also went 1-2 at No. 3 a year ago and even picked up a win in the No. 1 singles tournament at the conference meet.
Carter James, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (4-3)
The run of returning talent with winning records continues. James finished second to Thompson at the city meet and teamed with Mike Wailes to take second at No. 2 doubles at the MRC tournament.
Carter Soppe, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (2-3)
Soppe went 33-35 (.485) in games, showing that most of his matches were pretty tight throughout the season. Soppe and Paul Ching teamed to finish seventh in No. 1 doubles at the H-10s. He also went 4-0 at No. 5 last year.
Adam Timmerman, Sophomore, Southwest Valley (3-5)
Southwest Valley has the looks of a team that was about to have a successful year with all the returning folks that produced solid seasons a year ago. Timmerman was 43-43 (.500) in games.
Other returnees: Reid Jansen, Junior, Sioux City West; Jeremy Rutz, Junior, Creston
NO. 5 SINGLES
Grant Sturm, Junior, Atlantic (4-0)
Sturm played all throughout the lineup last year, including nabbing a 3-1 record at No. 1 singles to improbably qualify for state. He was also 3-1 at No. 2, 1-1 at No. 4 and 5-0 at No. 6. His 3-1 record at No. 2 singles comes from the H-10 Tournament, where he finished fifth. It feels crazy to put him down here in the No. 5 singles spot. That’s how deep Atlantic figures to be again this year.
Chris Krajicek, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (10-1)
The Monarchs, despite losing their No. 1 singles player and another in the lineup, figured or figure to be one of the top teams in the area (right along with Atlantic and Kuemper). Krajicek was 121-46 (.725) in games and was key to the Monarchs success throughout the 2019 year. Krajicek and the graduated Caleb Seuntjens teamed to win the No. 2 doubles title at the H-10 meet.
Richard Hu, Senior, St. Albert (4-1)
Richard Hu also played at No. 6 (2-3) to capture the city championship. He and current junior Vince Arculeo also nabbed one win in the No. 2 doubles tournament at the H-10s.
Dayton Cobb, Junior, Southwest Valley (3-1)
The run on successful returning Timberwolves continues with Cobb, who was 29-26 (.527) in games along with the solid overall record. He also played at No. 4 (0-1) and No. 6 (1-2).
Mike Wailes, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (3-2)
Wailes was strong all year. Along with the winning record, he was 37-25 (.597) in games. Wailes took third at this position at the city meet and was a part of the No. 3 doubles team that finished second. As mentioned, he and Carter James were second in the MRC No. 2 doubles spot.
Tyler Freed, Senior, Shenandoah (2-2)
Freed was 2-2 at No. 5 singles and ended up teaming with current junior Avery Martin to make a nice run to fifth place in last year’s H-10 No. 2 doubles tourney.
Jacob Athen, Senior, Red Oak (2-3)
The multi-sport Red Oak athlete also played a bit at No. 4 (0-3) a season ago. Athen and Carter Bruce were fourth at the H-10 No. 2 doubles tournament.
Vince Arculeo, Junior, St. Albert (1-4)
Arculeo and Hu went back and forth at the No. 5 and No. 6 positions last year. Arculeo was 2-0 at No. 6 singles, but he played and won the city championship at No. 5 singles. And as mentioned, he and Hu were teammates for a win at the No. 2 H-10 doubles tournament.
Other returnees: Danny Tran, Senior, Sioux City East
NO. 6 SINGLES
Brock James, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (3-0)
Brock James doesn’t meet the criteria of having four recorded QuikStats matches at this spot, but that’s not his fault. I know that he did play more than that, as he finished a run at No. 6 singles in second place at the city tournament. James also placed third in the No. 2 singles spot at the MRC tournament.
Noah Wiltgen, Senior, LeMars (3-0)
The Bulldogs’ senior was 32-8 (.800) in games last season on his way to an undefeated mark at the position.
Connor Brown, Senior, Clarinda (7-1)
Brown was part of a deep and talented and experienced Clarinda lineup last year, and he was dominant at the No. 6 spot with a 70-29 games record (.707). Brown and the graduated Owen Smith were doubles partners and finished third in No. 2 doubles at the H-10s.
Spencer Cooper-Ohm, Senior, Lewis Central (6-1)
Cooper-Ohm was 49-22 (.690) in his seven matches during his junior year. He placed third at the city meet and took sixth in the No. 2 H-10 singles tournament.
Ryan Blum, Junior, Glenwood (4-2)
Athleticism can take you far in sports, and Blum certainly has it. The H-10 Player of the Year in basketball had a solid 4-2 season at No. 6 singles. He teamed with Henry Gray to place seventh in No. 2 doubles at the H-10 tournament.
Blake Pottebaum, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (3-2)
There were a number of guys that played at No. 6 for Kuemper last year, but Pottebaum was the most constant. He was 29-22 (.569) in games and teamed up with Will Pugh in No. 2 doubles at the H-10s to go 1-2.
Gabe Fuller, Sophomore, Southwest Valley (3-2)
Another winning record for a Southwest Valley tennis athlete. Fuller was 39-27 (.591) in games, too, which shows dominance.
Tucker Rowe, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (4-3)
Rowe was fourth at the city meet and was on the third-place No. 3 doubles team. He also teamed with Robert Wood to pick up a win at the No. 2 doubles spot at the MRC tournament.
Landon Frahm, Senior, Audubon (4-4)
Frahm was 45-42 (.517) in games last season on his way to the .500 match record.
Avery Martin, Junior, Shenandoah (2-2)
As mentioned, Martin had a nice run with Tyler Freed in the H-10 No. 2 doubles tournament, placing fifth.
Avery Graham, Senior, Red Oak (2-3)
Graham ended up with a 35-40 record in games last season and played No. 2 singles at last year’s H-10 tournament.
Other returnees: Mason Jelken, Junior, Sioux City West
That’s the rundown of what we could have or can expect from a season in KMAland boys tennis. I did my best to include as many as I could – or as many as QuikStats reporting allowed me to. I hope this gives you all a general idea of the KMAland boys tennis season.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.