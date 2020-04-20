(KMAland) -- Day 35 of blogging with no sports. This is the 33rd blog in the 35-day period and the 29th consecutive day with a blog.
If you thought The Last Dance was pretty good, wait until you hear about the 31st dance. I’m back with a look at another NCAA Tournament, and the random date generator gave me 1969. Well, that’s not true. It actually gave me 1997 first, but I’ve already written about that amazing tournament. Speaking of…
Now, on to 1969. The Space Race was heating up, Richard Nixon was inaugurated as the 37th president (and you may have thought we couldn’t do worse), Woodstock attracted 350,000 people, Sesame Street debuted and UCLA was looking for their fifth title in six years.
Much of the information gathered comes from Wikipedia and Sports-Reference.com. Other sources are noted.
EAST REGION
Opening round games were played between Kingston, Rhode Island and Raleigh, North Carolina before regional semifinals and the final in College Park, Maryland.
First Round: Duquesne def. St. Joseph’s (74-52)
It was never close, as Red Manning’s team jumped out to an eight-point halftime lead and then only added to it throughout. This was Manning’s 11th year at the Duquesne helm, but it was their first tournament despite it being his ninth winning season.
This particular team was led by future Cincinnati Royal Moe Barr, although he had a quiet game. Jarrett Durham had a team-high 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Garry Nelson added 17 points and 18 rebounds.
Jack McKinney was the head coach for Saint Joseph’s at the time. This is probably one of the few coaches I will actually know something about without using Wikipedia or other avenues. McKinney won 219 games over eight seasons at Saint Joseph’s, and then took an assistant job with Milwaukee. He also had an assistant stay at Portland before being hired as the Lakers head coach in 1979.
McKinney was the head coach for Magic Johnson’s first career game in the NBA. Someone would have figured it out eventually, I’m guessing, but McKinney is the first person to use Magic at point guard (in the NBA), even when some thought he should play forward. After 13 games, McKinney suffered a near fatal head injury while biking. The uncertainty of the recovery process moved Paul Westhead into the interim head coach position, and it turned into a Wally Pipp/Lou Gehrig situation. Westhead won the 1980 championship, and they decided to roll with him.
McKinney did get a chance to coach in Indiana from 1980-1984 and then with the Kansas City Kings for one year. He was even the NBA Coach of the Year in 1981. But yeah, this was not his day.
First Round: St. John’s def. Princeton (72-63)
Lou Carnesecca and St. John’s were playing in their third straight NCAA Tournament. Carnesecca would go on to win 726 games with the Johnnies, although it was during two different tenures. He was at St. John’s from 1965-1970, left for the New York Nets and spent three years there before returning to St. John’s from 1973 through 1992.
There were several future NBA players on the St. John’s roster this season, including No. 11 pick John Warren and Joe Depre, who scored 18 points apiece in this particular win.
Princeton was led by the great Pete Carril, who had his Tigers 14-0 in the Ivy League that particular season. This was very early in his tenure with Princeton, as it was just his second year at the school. He would coach there through 1996 before several stints as an assistant with the Sacramento Kings.
Interestingly enough, one of his star players on this 1969 team – Geoff Petrie – ended up hiring him for the Kings job. Petrie was an executive with the Kings at the time and was the NBA Executive of the Year winner in 1999 and 2001. He had 15 points – five below his per game average – in the game. Another future NBA player John Hummer – now a multi-million dollar venture capitalist – had 28 points and 10 rebounds in the defeat.
First Round: Davidson def. Villanova (75-61)
Before Steph Curry and Bob McKillop there was Lefty Driesell and Mike Maloy. This was Driesell’s last season with Davidson before beginning his run at Maryland (and then James Madison and then Georgia State). But Driesell first built Davidson, winning nine games in his first season (1960-61) and then 14 and then 20 and then there were five Southern Conference championships and three NCAA Tournaments.
This ended up being the last of those, and it was led by a high-scoring Maloy, who put in 24.6 points and grabbed 14.3 rebounds per game. In this game, he scored 31 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to completely dominate Villanova, which was back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1964.
Jack Kraft was still in charge at Villanova, as he was in my 1964 review. This started a run of four straight tournaments, including a trip to the Final Four in 1971. He was ousted after the 72-73 season due to an 11-14 record and some other small malfeasance, but it was probably mostly due to that 11-14 record. Howard Porter, who was involved in some of that later malfeasance, scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss.
Regional Semifinal: North Carolina def. Duquesne (79-78)
The ACC champion Tar Heels were led by a young Dean Smith, who had been leading the program since the 1961-62 season. This was their third straight ACC title, third straight NCAA Tournament and they were looking for a third straight Final Four trip.
Charlie Scott was the star player on this year’s team, averaging 22.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He was drafted by the Celtics, but he had already signed a contract with the ABA’s Virginia Squires. He went on to average 27.1 points per game in winning the ABA Rookie of the Year. He put in 22 points with nine rebounds and six assists in this win.
Duquesne trailed in this game by 12 points, but they rallied all the way back into it late in the game. Here’s a snippet from timesonline.com:
The Tar Heels led at the half, 48-41, after Duquesne stormed back from a dozen points down to make it close. Duquesne erased that seven-point deficit and the game was up in the air with roughly 90 seconds left. That’s when a controversial call resulted in a game-changing shift.
“Barry Nelson blocked a shot up against the backboard, it was a clean block,” said Zopf. “But, the ref called goaltending.”
North Carolina converted the free throw and those three points pointed the Tar Heels toward a 79-78 win. North Carolina made 23 of 33 foul shots while Duquesne made only eight of 17 from the line.
Regional Semifinal: Davidson def. St. John’s (79-69)
Interestingly enough, as mentioned, this game was in College Park, Maryland, so the Maryland brass got a good look at Lefty Driesell, who they would later hire. They were up by one at halftime before pulling away behind another brilliant performance from Maloy, who scored 35 points and pulled in 12 rebounds.
Regional Final: North Carolina def. Davidson (87-85)
Maloy was really good again, finishing with 25 points and 13 rebounds, and he nearly pushed the Wildcats into the Final Four. Much like Curry, though, he came up just shy against one of the nation’s bluebloods (Curry fell short against Kansas). This was the second straight year Davidson advanced to the Elite Eight before being eliminated by North Carolina in a tight game.
Charlie Scott had another big game with 32 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Bill Bunting added 22 points, eight boards and four assists in the victory. And thus it was that Dean Smith and North Carolina advanced to their third straight Final Four.
MIDEAST REGION
Opening round games were played in beautiful Carbondale, Illinois while Madison, Wisconsin was the host for the regional semifinal and final games.
First Round: Miami, Ohio def. Notre Dame (63-60)
Tates Locke was the head coach of this Miami, Ohio team, and I would liken them to some of those St. Albert teams that made state tournament trips. The RedHawks were just 15-12 overall in the 1968-69 season, but they went 10-2 in the MAC and played one of the toughest schedules in the nation.
Locke was well-traveled throughout his career, going from Army to Miami, Ohio to Clemson to Jacksonville and then to Indiana State. This was one of two NCAA Tournament trips during his career, and he had a pretty balanced team with four players averaging double figures.
Notre Dame had the legendary Austin Carr on their roster. He averaged 22.1 points per game, but he got injured early in the game. That obviously factored into the result, as he finished with just six points and just one made field goal for the contest. This was part of a three-year run for Johnny Dee and the Fighting Irish to the NCAA Tournament. After the run, he must have retired because he never coached again.
First Round: Marquette def. Murray State (82-62)
The great Al McGuire was in his second NCAA Tournament here, and they would eventually add another seven, including the 1977 championship season. This team was led by future NBA players George Thompson and Dean Meminger, and Thompson led this game with 23 points.
Murray State’s Cal Luther is another repeat from the 1964 Tournament, and this was actually the first NCAA Tournament for the Racers since that tournament. It was also their last during the Luther era.
Regional Semifinal: Purdue def. Miami Ohio (91-71)
Purdue was loaded and led by the great Rick Mount, who scored 33.3 points per game in this particular season. The first high school athlete to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Mount led the Boilers to a 13-1 record in the Big Ten and their only NCAA Tournament during the George King era (1965-1972).
Mount averaged over 35 points in his senior season (the next year), but Iowa won the Big Ten (with a perfect 14-0 record) that year. Thus, no NCAA Tournament. Mount had 32 points on just 20 shots in this particular win while George Faerber added 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Regional Semifinal: Marquette def. Kentucky (81-74)
It was a short stay in the tournament for Adolph Rupp and the SEC champion Wildcats. Tough break playing Marquette in Madison, Wisconsin, too. Dan Issel was the team’s star that year, finishing with averages of 26.6 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. He only had 13 and 16 in this game, as Mike Casey scored 24.
George Thompson (22 points) and Dean Meminger (20 points) combined for 42 points, and Ric Cobb put in 17 points with 14 rebounds for Marquette to advance one win away from the Final Four.
Regional Final: Purdue def. Marquette (75-73)
A pretty famous shot in the history of Purdue basketball sent the Boilers to the Final Four. Yes, of course, it was by Rick Mount.
Mount scored 26 points (although he needed 32 shots to get there) while Bill Keller added 17 points, and Jerry Johnson had 16 rebounds with four points. It marked the first of two Final Fours in Purdue program history. George Thompson led Marquette with 28 points.
MIDWEST REGION
Opening round games were played in Fort Worth, Texas before moving to wonderful Manhattan, Kansas for the regional semifinals and final.
First Round: Texas A&M def. Trinity (81-66)
It’s kind of weird, but this is the third time a team that was highlighted in the 1964 rundown made their first appearance since that tournament. Shelby Metcalf had the Aggies back in the tournament after winning the SWC and after some pretty mediocre seasons in between their last trip.
This win came behind 25 points from Fendley Benefield, who averaged 11.4 that season. Steve Niles added 17 points and 16 rebounds in the victory over Trinity, which is now a Division III school. Trinity was coached by Bob Polk, who previously coached at Vanderbilt, and eventually had tenures at Saint Louis and Rice.
First Round: Colorado State def. Dayton (52-50)
One year after Denny Howard left the Colorado State program, the Rams advanced on in the NCAA Tournament behind twin brothers Lloyd and Floyd Kerr. Lloyd had 17 points and Floyd added 11 with eight rebounds.
The Rams were coached by a legend in Jim Williams, who was at the school from 1954 through 1980, finishing his career with 645 career victories. This was his fourth and final NCAA Tournament appearance.
Regional Semifinal: Drake def. Texas A&M (81-63)
Now, we’re going to have some fun. Yes, this is Drake University in Des Moines. It was their first of four NCAA Tournament appearances, and three of those came consecutively from 1969 through 1971. The Missouri Valley Conference champions were coached by Maury John, who coached at the school from 1958 through 1971 before taking the Iowa State job.
John went 12-14 in his first season in Ames, 16-10 in his second and then was diagnosed with cancer five games into his third year. He sat out the rest of the season, and then found out he had an inoperable malignant tumor at the base of his esophagus. He resigned in July of 1974 and then died in October of that year.
But, the John legacy is more than secure in the state of Iowa. Willie McCarter had 24 points, Don Draper(!) scored 13 and Willie Wise went for 10 points and 16 rebounds in this rout of A&M
Regional Semifinal: Colorado State def. Colorado (64-56)
Man, having your season end is one thing. Having it end at the hands of your “little brother” in the NCAA Tournament is another thing all together. The incredibly-named Sox Walseth was the coach for Colorado at the time, and they were in their first tournament since 1963. Walseth had an absolute dude in Cliff Meely, who had 32 points and 11 rebounds and was eventually selected No. 7 overall by the Houston Rockets.
Meely’s performance, though, was not enough here. Cliff Shegogg went for 20 points and nine rebounds, the Kerrs combined for 26 and Mike Davis had 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Regional Final: Drake def. Colorado State (84-77)
Yes, Drake has as many Final Four appearances as Iowa State, and they’ve been there more recently (ISU’s was in 1944). McCarter had 21 points and five rebounds to lead five players in double figures. He was drafted No. 12 overall by the Lakers in 1969, but he was no longer with them in 1972 when they won their first LA championship. His teammate Willie Wise (16 points, 7 rebounds) did win an ABA championship in 1971, though.
WEST REGION
The opening round games were played in Las Cruces, New Mexico while the regional games were in sunny Los Angeles. It was a basic whitewash to who was going to make the Final Four. But, we’ll do this anyway.
First Round: New Mexico State def. BYU (74-62)
The great Lou Henson was in his first tenure with New Mexico State (1966-1975), and it was their third consecutive NCAA Tournament. They would go to three more before Henson went to Illinois from 1975 through 1996. And then he went back to New Mexico State from 1997 through 2005, leading the Aggies back to the tournament in 1999.
This year’s team was led by Jimmy Collins, who averaged 19.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. Collins went on to become a college coach of his own, assisting Henson at Illinois from 1983 through 1996 and then was the head coach at UIC from 1996 to 2010. Future NBA All-Star Sam Lacey and another NBA veteran Charlie Criss were also on this roster. Pretty talented group out in Las Cruces.
Collins and Chito Reyes had 18 points each, Lacey put in 16 with 13 rebounds and five assists and Jeff Smith added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Charlie Criss didn’t even play in the game, and they were still good to go.
First Round: Weber State def. Seattle (75-73)
Phil Johnson’s Weber State went 15-0 in the Big Sky Conference and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. He coached there for just three years (all Big Sky championships and all NCAAT appearances), and this was the first after he took over for Dick Motta. Motta went off to the NBA for a long coaching career, and Johnson kept things humming.
After three years in Ogden, Utah, he had enough and also went off to the NBA. He started as an assistant under Motta in Chicago, took over the Kansas City-Omaha Kings in 1973 and had a bunch of other stops along the way. One of his players in KC-Omaha was Justus Thigpen, who joined Willie Sojourner in this Weber State lineup. Sojourner had 22 points and 12 rebounds while Thigpen went for 14.
Regional Semifinal: UCLA def. New Mexico State (53-38)
For the second straight year, Lou Henson and New Mexico State ran into John Wooden’s UCLA. And they hung in for a half. They slowed it down and were within four at halftime against one of the great college basketball teams of all-time. Of course, they just didn’t have enough.
Lew Alcindor had 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Bruins, which were in the midst of a run of four NCAA championships in a five year span. They did lose in a low-scoring game against USC in the final game of the regular season, so New Mexico State went ahead and tried the same slow-it-down tactic. Again, it didn’t work, but it was their only chance.
Regional Semifinal: Santa Clara def. Weber State (63-59, OT)
Tough, overtime loss here for Weber State, which fell to Dick Garibaldi and the WCAC champions. This was the second straight season for Santa Clara in the tournament and part of a three-year run to the NCAAs. Garibaldi also led the Broncos to the tournament as a player. I don’t know where he went (can’t find anything) after the 1970 season, but he went.
Dennis Awtrey was the star of that year’s Santa Clara team, averaging 21.3 points and 13.3 rebounds. He had 19 and seven in the overtime win and would later go on to be one of the key members of the 1979 NBA champion Seattle SuperSonics. That's something I didn’t know about.
Regional Final: UCLA def. Santa Clara (90-52)
New Mexico State gave UCLA the scare, and there was no such thing in this one. It was a 21-point game at half and only got worse from there. Alcindor had 17 points and seven rebounds and was one of four players in double figures and one of eight with at least six points. Later in Awtrey’s career, he would become famous for punching Alcindor (then named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as you probably know) square in the jaw.
FINAL FOUR
This year’s Final Four was played in Lousville.
UCLA def. Drake (85-82)
Drake joined New Mexico State in putting a scare into UCLA, but this was much more of a scare, as it went down to the final seconds. John Vallely, who averaged 11.0 points per game that season, scored 29 points and had six rebounds and five assists. Alcindor added 25 points and 21 rebounds. Here’s a snippet from an article in the Des Moines Register last year:
Perhaps the specter of facing the heavily favored Bruins and Alcindor threw Drake off in the early minutes.
The Bulldogs fell behind 11-2 and played catch-up the entire game. Drake battled to a 37-37 tie midway through the first half and trailed by 41-39 at halftime.
Drake fans of the era argued the referees were also intimidated by the Bruins. The refs called Drake for 30 fouls against UCLA’s 21.
But the Bulldogs struggled on offense, too, shooting just 38.6 percent for the game. Their scrappy defense kept them close until the final buzzer.
Drake’s centers got into foul trouble. Wanamaker dueled with Alcindor and blocked one of the towering Bruin’s shots — a feat thought impossible.
“That’s one of those things you remember for the rest of your life,” Wanamaker said.
Purdue def. North Carolina (92-65)
In what was a four-point game at halftime, Purdue’s Mount took over. Dude shot another 28 shots and scored another 36 while Bill Keller added in 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
UCLA def. Purdue (92-72)
Mount could definitely score, and he would make sure that he did. He shot another 36 times and scored 28 points, but nobody could stop Alcindor, who finished with 37 points and 20 rebounds. Yeesh. Here’s a look:
Another year, another national title in the 1960s for the dominant UCLA Bruins. This one was not quite the dominant run that they had in some other years, as New Mexico State hung around and Drake threw the toughest punch. Here’s a video highlighting their fifth title in the last six years:
