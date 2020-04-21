(KMAland) -- Day 36 of blogging with no sports. This is the 34th blog in the 36-day period and the 30th consecutive day with a blog.
The KMAland soccer conference previews roll on today with a look at what the Western Iowa Conference boys league could have been. Last year, three teams won at least 12 matches and five of the top six scorers graduated. Who's left? Let's take a team-by-team look.
AHSTW Vikings – Last Year: 18-3 overall
Coach: James Johnson
AHSTW had a large and hugely successful senior class last year, including four first-team all-conference choices. In all, there were 15. FIFTEEN! They did have a second-team choice that would have been back, though, in current senior Seth Kiesel. He started 20 games and played in all 21 as a standout defender.
Kiesel would have been joined in the senior class this year by Jaedan Rasmussen, who scored four goals in 17 matches last year, and Lucas Young, who made four starts and played in 12 matches as a goalkeeper. Sophomore Raydden Grobe had a huge impact in his freshman year with seven goals and eight assists, and you could have probably expected a 15-20 goal season. In the junior class, Kole Branan was in the likely-to-breakout camp after scoring three goals in 14 matches last season. Other juniors Henry Luna (10 matches), Jay Patel (18 matches) and Talon Stevens (12 matches, 1 assist) were going to even bigger pieces this year. And another sophomore – Blake Tuma – played in seven games last year, but would surely see even more time this year.
Final word: When you lose 15 seniors you might expect a rebuilding season, but Coach James Johnson expertly worked many younger players into the lineup last year. Because of that, I don’t think the rebuild would have been as pronounced as you might expect. We’re talking about a program that won 44 times in the last three seasons, and sure, the senior class last year had a lot to do with that. However, you don’t win that often without the seeds of success sown deep inside that program. It’s a shame we won’t get to see it play out this year.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers – Last Year: 3-14 overall
Coach: Trent Lally
We’ll start with a little bit of sobering news. Logan-Magnolia had one All-Western Iowa Conference pick between both of their programs last year, and it was current senior Gabe Walski getting a first-team nod. Walski had a team-high eight goals and two assists last year, and it’s unfortunate we won’t get to see what he had in store for an encore.
The good news, I suppose, is that Walski was the only current senior that played in their junior year. So, this was a really young team in 2019 and would have still been young this year. Juniors Randen Bradshaw and Cole Leonard combined to start 23 matches last year, with Bradshaw scoring one goal and assisting on two others. The sophomore class, though, is where the future of this program resides. They had 79 combined starts from that class as freshmen, including Kaleb Diggins (1 goal, 1 assist), Jacob Downey (2 goals, 4 assists), Carter Edney (1 goal, 1 assist), Caleb Hiatt (3 starts), Baker Lally (3 goals, 3 assists), Mitchell Rose (6 starts, 1 assist), Jackson Thomsen (3 goals), Caleb Waldron (9 matches, 1 start) and Brody West (9 starts, 1 assist). Further, Ethan Burgar played in 16 matches and had one assist.
Final word: The program is still young in a couple of different ways. I would have been really intrigued to see what kind of steps that sophomore class had taken since last year. We’ll have to wait another year to see it all play out. You just hope missing out on this season doesn’t stunt their development. The work will have to be extra rigorous when we get back to normalcy. Watch for Lo-Ma in the coming years.
Missouri Valley Big Reds – Last Year: 0-15 overall
Coach: Chris Gilpin & Victor Contreraz
Missouri Valley had a tough season last year, and one of the big reasons you can see right away. They had just one senior. Sometimes it doesn’t matter, but there are other times – most times – where a lack of experience can really hurt. Further, Stevie Kean (12 starts, 1 assist) was likely to be the only senior on this year’s roster.
So, who leads the youth movement here? The junior class figured to be pretty strong with GK Cole Lange (2 starts, 1 assist), Eric McIlnay (9 starts, 1 assist), Grant Meade (14 starts, 3 goals, 1 assist), GK Alex Murray (14 starts) and Tony Sargent (11 matches) leading the way. The sophomore class, though, returned 80(!) starts. Regular starters included Kadin Bonham, Collin Campbell, Gage Clausen, Connor Murray, GK Alex Otterpohl (1 goal, 1 assist) and Shane Sinclair and other regular contributors Blake Christensen, Parker Ferris and Tye Knudsen.
Final word: The goalkeeper battle would have been interesting and fun to track throughout the year for the Big Reds. It’s likely they might have taken some lumps again this year with so many young players and not a lot of goal-scoring returning to the fold. Still, some of the most fun stories emanate from a rebuilding process, and we won’t get to tell those this year, unfortunately.
Riverside Bulldogs – Last Year: 12-4 overall
Coach: Rick Ryun
Three of Riverside’s four all-conference picks graduated off of last year’s team. The lone exception is second-team pick Brogan Allensworth, who finished last season with six goals and two assists in 15 starts. The five-person senior class from last year would have been difficult to replace, as there were 43 goals among that group. So, that leaves the question: Who would have been scoring – other than Allensworth – this year?
Well, let’s start with senior Taten Williams. This was going to be his time to shine. He scored nine times and had one assist in 14 matches last year, and there’s no doubt he was primed for a big year. Add in juniors Caden Manzer (2 goals, 3 assists), Ethan Reicks (1 goal), Eli Ryun (1 goal, 1 assist) and Drake Woods (1 goal) and sophomores Rhett Bentley (4 goals) and Mikey Casson (1 goal, 1 assist), and I don’t think offensive firepower would have been an issue. Also in that senior class is goalkeeper Dylan McDonald, who was honored in our first Senior Sunday, and Joel Henningsen – a defensive stalwart that started 13 times last year. Juniors Wyatt Sparr (11 starts) and Conner Stevens (11 matches, 1 start) and sophomore GK Austin Kremkoski (5 matches, 2 starts) were other likely contributors this year.
Final word: While the quantity of seniors lost for Riverside would not have equaled AHSTW (who would?), they definitely would have had some work to do to replace those guys. That said, they were in really strong position to do it. There was still plenty of offensive firepower returning, and the defense appeared to be the strength of this team. The Bulldogs would have definitely chased the WIC championship this year.
Treynor Cardinals – Last Year: 12-6 overall
Coach: Jason McIntosh
Only one senior gone from the 2019 team and a potential 10 seniors on this year’s team meant the Cardinals were going to be chasing a trip to Des Moines. Two-time All-KMAland selection Luke Mieska, who will play soccer at Nebraska Wesleyan, was one of two first-team All-WIC players, and he had a ridiculous 35 goals and 21 assists last season. Junior Keaton Mann (14 goals, 19 assists) would have also been looking to continue his great success after a first-team All-WIC nod last year. Second-team choice and senior Quinn Navara (8 goals, 11 assists) also returned to the fold for a stacked Cardinal lineup.
Other members of this GREAT senior class included regular starters Jacob Keay (1 goal, 2 assists), Jacob Lang (4 goals, 6 assists), GK Nate McCombs, Noah McCombs (3 assists) and Drew Petersen (2 goals, 2 assists), as well as other major contributors like Cainen Davidson (17 matches) and Brock Kinnison (12 matches 1 goal, 1 assist). Junior Duncan Clark (5 starts, 1 goal) was also an active and regular contributor. And then there’s the future. The sophomore class was going to be really good after strong debut seasons last year. Thomas Schwartz started every match and scored four goals with five assists while Owen Mieska (2 goals, 8 assists), William Thompson (10 starts) and William Trabel (9 starts) also worked their way into regular contributions in a lineup that probably wasn’t that easy to crack.
Final word: This would have been my preseason pick as the 2020 WIC champion. You can’t overlook the talent, the experience and the success this roster was filled with. It’s terrible that the huge senior class won’t get to finish it all out in Des Moines, which is definitely a spot they would have been shooting for – and probably would have got it.
Tri-Center Trojans – Last Year: 4-13 overall
Coach: Nevada Meis
This year’s Tri-Center team would have started with first-team All-WIC choice Gaven Heim, who scored 13 goals and had six assists during his junior season. Heim would have been one of seven seniors on the 2020 roster, and they only needed to replace three seniors – all regular starters – from last year’s team.
Let’s take a gander at the rest of that great senior group. All six of the others were regular starters last year, including Caiden Bryant (2 goals, 4 assists), Jon Franke, Isaac Harrison, Ryan Lyle (3 goals, 4 assists), Dean Robinson (1 goal, 2 assists) and Joey Wohlers. That’s a combined 107 starts in the senior group. Dang.
Junior Garrett Gittins had a great sophomore year with three goals and two assists, and Brayden Ewoldt (12 matches), Luke Hundtofte (9 matches) and Tristan Vorthmann (11 matches) were also key last year as sophomores. And finally, there’s the sophomore class with Michael Denning (10 matches), Cole Dooley (15 matches, 3 starts), Ethan Flaharty (17 matches, 5 starts), GK Brecken Freeberg (16 starts, 2 goals), Ashton McDermott (15 matches, 2 starts) and Peyton Miles (13 matches, 3 starts) that were also plenty talented and major contributors.
Final word: Coach Meis – in her first year as head coach – would have definitely had some talent and some experience to work with. I’m sure the Trojans were not completely happy with how things went last year, and they had the roster to bounce back. Unfortunately, we won’t get to see it this year. Boo!
Underwood Eagles – Last Year: 7-11 overall
Coach: Eric Rodgers
The Eagles had four All-WIC choices last year, and two of those were returning to the fold this year. Sophomore Collin Brandt had five goals and eight assists as a freshman while senior Jonathan Casson had six goals and an assist of his own. Both earned All-WIC second-team honors in 2019. The other two all-conference choices graduated in a huge 11-person senior class.
Also returning this season was a pair of strong sophomores in Joey Anderson (5 goals, 2 assists) and Evan Honan (2 goals, 4 assists) and juniors Luke Martin (3 goals, 2 assists) and Jared Stark (13 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist). All four would have been key for this year’s success. Additionally, junior Skyler Keller (3 starts) would have been primed to take over for goalkeeper Conner Brandt, who graduated in 2019. Other regular contributors last season were senior Cameron Witt (9 matches), juniors Jarred Funk (16 matches, 2 starts), Hayden Goehring (2 starts, 1 goal) and Lukas Goodman (11 matches) and sophomore Grason Rasmussen (16 matches, 1 start) and Chase Ryan (15 matches).
Final word: Despite last year’s huge senior class, Underwood looks like they would have been more than ready to improve on the seven-win season. There was a lot of talent returning to the fold, and there will be in 2021, too. Of course, that doesn’t take away the sting from losing the 2020 season.
CONCLUSION: Treynor figured to be the favorite in the conference, and they would have been a pretty solid bet to make their second trip to Des Moines, too. AHSTW and Riverside were more than likely to have really good seasons to push Treynor, and I like the looks of what Tri-Center and Underwood could have been, as well. Again, it stinks we won’t get to see any of these teams and athletes play together this year, but hopefully a little idea of what it could have looked like softens the blow a bit. Either way, you know you have my condolences.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.