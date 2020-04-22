(KMAland) -- Day 37 of blogging with no sports. This is the 35th blog in the 37-day period and the 31st consecutive day with a blog.
It’s 1995. The obsession of current middle-aged men Michael Jordan has returned to the NBA, the greatest college football team in history would run roughshod through a schedule featuring four top-10 teams, O.J. Simpson is found innocent and the MLB strike finally comes to an end.
Also in 1995: An NCAA Tournament.
Note: Most details, scores and other notes are gathered from Wikipedia, Sports-Reference and UPI archive articles unless otherwise noted.
EAST REGION
The first two rounds were contested in Baltimore, Maryland and Albany, New York with regional semifinals and the final in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
First Round: No. 9 Saint Louis def. No. 8 Minnesota (64-61, OT)
First Round: No. 5 Alabama def. No. 12 Penn (91-85, OT)
First Round: No. 6 Tulsa def. No. 11 Illinois (68-62)
First Round: No. 14 Old Dominion def. No. 3 Villanova (89-81, 3 OT)
First Round: No. 10 Stanford def. No. 7 Charlotte (70-68)
A pretty intriguing slate of first-round results…
-The Billikens were up by 13 at halftime, but they scored just 18 in the second half to send the game to overtime. Then they survived four potential game-tying 3-point attempts by Minnesota in the final 13 seconds of OT. This was the second of three NCAAT trips for the late Charlie Spoonhour during his time at St. Louis. They were one of three Great Midwest Conference teams in the tournament that year (Memphis and Cincinnati the others). This was also the final year of the GMWC. RIP.
-Future NBA All-Star Antonio McDyess had a monster game for Alabama, scoring 39 points and grabbing 19 rebounds in a high-scoring overtime victory. The Tide scored the first 11 points in the overtime period to stave off an upset-minded Penn team, which got 30 from Jerome Allen. Allen went on to coach at Penn from 2009 through 2015, got placed on probation due to his malfeasance and now works as an assistant with the Celtics. Also noteworthy: Bama’s coach at the time was current Iowa State assistant David Hobbs.
-Tulsa/Illinois was Tubby Smith against Lou Henson. Two pretty successful coaches. It proved to be Henson’s penultimate year with the Illini and Tubby’s last with Tulsa. Future Laker Shea Seals scored 22 points for Tulsa in the win.
-The big upset and the best game of this region’s first round was Old Dominion outlasting Villanova in a triple overtime doozy. Jeff Capel II – the current Pitt coach’s dad – was in his first year with Old Dominion and his second straight NCAA Tournament after taking North Carolina A&T to the tourney in his one year there. Nova was going through some good – not great – Steve Lappas years, and they wasted Kerry Kittles’ junior year on a loss to a 14 seed.
Petey Sessoms scored a career-high 35 points, grabbed eight rebounds and tied the game late in regulation with a three-point play. For Nova, Kittles went for 22 points, but he had nine turnovers and decided to return for his senior season. I’m guessing this night might have had something to do with it. Jason Lawson also had 18 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks for Nova. Check out the highlights:
-Bert Lammerson scored the go-ahead layup for Stanford with 33 seconds left, and it proved to be their first NCAAT in 53 years. This was just the beginning for Mike Montgomery’s build at Stanford. They went to the next nine tournaments before he jetted off to the NBA. Former Duke star Jeff Mullins was the coach for Charlotte, which won the Metro Conference that season. Other members of the league in the tournament: Tulane and Louisville. This was the final year for that league, too.
Other First Round results
-No. 1 Wake Forest def. No. 16 North Carolina A&T (79-47): Tim Duncan scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and swatted five shots in the dominant win.
-No. 4 Oklahoma State def. No. 13 Drexel (73-49): More big man domination here, too, as Big County Bryant Reeves had 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks
-No. 2 UMass def. No. 15 St. Peter’s (68-51): And one more big man star performance to add. Marcus Camby had 25 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Minutemen and the great Coach Cal.
Second Round: No. 1 Wake Forest def. No. 9 Saint Louis (64-59)
Second Round: No. 4 Oklahoma State def. No. 5 Alabama (66-52)
Second Round: No. 6 Tulsa def. No. 14 Old Dominion (64-52)
Second Round: No. 2 UMass def. No. 10 Stanford (75-53)
-Tied at half, Wake Forest was able to hang on behind 25 points and nine rebounds from Duncan and 21 from Randolph Childress. For you kids out there that don’t know Randolph Childress, you need to know him. A walking bucket with insane handles. Get a look:
-Low-scoring battle of wills with Reeves winning the post battle with McDyess, going for 26 points and seven rebounds. McDyess had 22 points and 17 rebounds for Bama.
-Tubby and Seals continued their run for Tulsa into the Sweet Sixteen. Seals scored 31 points to send the Golden Hurricane into East Rutherford.
-And Stanford was no match for UMass. Lou Roe – another star big man – had 16 points and eight rebounds in the victory. He was a brawnier, more physical and maybe even more athletic big man than Camby. Here’s a dunk he once had:
Regional Semifinals: No. 4 Oklahoma State def. No. 1 Wake Forest (71-66)
Regional Semifinals: No. 2 UMass def. No. 6 Tulsa (76-51)
-Years before his boring style sent NBA Finals ratings into the cellar, Tim Duncan lost to Big Country Reeves in a regional semifinal. Duncan had just 12 points, but he did finish with 22 rebounds and eight blocks. Hard to blame him, although maybe he could have scored a little more. Reeves had 15 points and nine boards of his own, but it was sweet-shooting Randy Rutherford, who led the Okie State charge with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
-UMass absolutely rolled here, too, as Camby dropped in 20 points with nine rebounds and five blocks. Tulsa shot just 27% from the field, and that was all Georgia needed to see to hire Tubby away.
Regional Final: No. 4 Oklahoma State def. No. 2 UMass (68-54)
-If you want to know how much of a dang legend Big Country Reeves was, here is how his senior NCAA Tournament went: He beat Antonio McDyess, Tim Duncan and Marcus Camby to make it to the Final Four. In this particular game, he had 24 points and 10 rebounds. Camby struggled with foul trouble, played just 23 minutes, shot just 2 for 10 and scored just 6 points with four rebounds and four blocks before fouling out. The whole game lives here:
This was Oklahoma State’s first Final Four trip since 1951 and fifth overall. Eddie Sutton could coach, folks. He might have bent some rules every now and then (who didn’t?), but he could really coach.
MIDWEST REGION
Games were played between Dayton, Ohio and Austin, Texas before regional semifinals and the regional final moved to Kansas City.
First Round: No. 8 Western Kentucky def. No. 9 Michigan (82-76, OT)
First Round: No. 12 Miami, Ohio def. No. 5 Arizona (71-62)
First Round: No. 3 Purdue def. No. 14 Green Bay (49-48)
First Round: No. 7 Syracuse def. No. 10 Southern Illinois (96-92)
First Round: No. 2 Arkansas def. No. 15 Texas Southern (79-78)
-Michigan had two Fab Five members left – Jimmy King and Ray Jackson – and they were really good here. Jackson scored 28 and King went for 23 with 17 rebounds and eight assists. And they would have won in regulation if not for Michael Fraliex, who hit a game-tying 3-pointer with under 10 seconds left. WKU, in Matt Kilcullen’s first year as coach, went on to win in OT. Here’s the game-tying shot:
-Herb Sendek and Miami, Ohio upset Lute Olson, Damon Stoudamire and Arizona. Things would get better for that program as you know from the ’97 review. Devin Davis played all 40 minutes and finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds.
-What do you get when you cross Dick Bennett and a Big Ten team in a first round matchup? A 49-48 score, of course. Green Bay won the Midwestern Collegiate Conference (now the Horizon League) tournament to earn their spot into the NCAAT. Then they nearly pulled off an upset. The hero in this game? Current Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, who made two late free throws to make up the difference for Purdue.
-Before Bruce Weber, Matt Painter and Chris Lowery conspired to bring their slowdown pace to Southern Illinois, Rich Herrin had an exciting future NBA player Chris Carr, who averaged 22.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He scored 26 and grabbed six here, but John Wallace (24 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) and Lucious Jackson (22 points) combined to lead Syracuse into round two.
-Even the No. 2 seeded and defending national champion Arkansas was not safe in this tournament. The Hogs had just one field goal in the final three and half minutes and survived a monumental scare. Randy Bolden could have even forced overtime from the free throw line, as he was fouled on a 3-point shot with 6.1 seconds to play. He made the first two and missed the third, and Arkansas survived. Further, if it had gone to OT, Arkansas might have been in trouble with Corliss Williamson (19 points, 6 rebounds) fouled out.
By the way, this also gives me the chance to honor a 26-year tenure for Robert Moreland at Texas Southern. That’s 26 years at a SWAC school, which are famously under-funded and must travel all over America to play “buy games.” Moreland was coach from 1977 through 2008, won six SWAC regular season championships and three tournament championships. Kudos to him.
Other First Round Results
-No. 1 Kansas def. No. 16 Colgate (82-68): Billy Thomas scored 19 points off the bench for KU. I have no recollection of Billy Thomas. High-scoring Colgate guard Tucker Neale did pop in a game-high 25.
-No. 4 Virginia def. No. 13 Nicholls State (96-72): The Jeff Jones era in Virginia. The same Jeff Jones now at Old Dominion. This was his best season (25 wins) at UVA, who rolled over Southland champion Nicholls State behind 22 points, five assists and five steals from Harold Deane.
-No. 6 Memphis def. No. 11 Louisville (77-56): The late Larry Finch would win 350 games at Memphis. That is either the most or second-most (depending on how you view vacated wins) wins for a Memphis coach in school history. Denny Crum (Louisville) still had four more tournaments in him, but this was a short stay. Future NBA veteran Lorenzen Wright had 16 points and six boards for Memphis here.
Second Round: No. 1 Kansas def. No. 8 Western Kentucky (75-70)
Second Round: No. 4 Virginia def. No. 12 Miami Ohio (60-54, OT)
Second Round: No. 6 Memphis def. No. 3 Purdue (75-73)
Second Round: No. 2 Arkansas def. No. 7 Syracuse (96-94, OT)
For those counting at home, that’s four second round games in the region decided by 15 total points. Pretty, pretty good.
-Kansas had four players in double figures, led by Sean Pearson’s 17 points. WKU’s Darrin Horn scored 16 points and had eight boards before fouling out. He would later coach for his alma mater WKU, then went to South Carolina, got fired after four seasons and eventually emerged as a head coach again at Norther Kentucky this past year.
-Another overtime game, and Virginia survives. Not many details found on this one, but Junior Burrough had a huge game with 28 points and 12 rebounds.
-The difference in the Memphis/Purdue game came down to Tigers reserve David Vaughn nabbing an offensive rebound and putting it back with 1.1 to go. He would finish with 12 points and seven boards to advance Memphis into the Sweet 16. Here’re the final moments:
-Arkansas’ second-straight survival was wild. They were down by one with about six seconds to go when Lucious Jackson came up with a steal for Syracuse. In a panic, one of his teammates away from the ball called a timeout. Only problem, they didn’t have any. Arkansas star Scotty Thurman made one of two free throws, and then they couldn’t get the next shot to fall to send the game to overtime. Wild sequence here:
Thurman finished with 27 points, five boards and five assists, and Williamson finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds (and fouled out again). John Wallace had 29 points, nine boards and five assists, Lawrence Moten added 27 and Jackson went for 21 in a heartbreaking loss for the Orangemen. Highlights:
Regional Semifinal: No. 4 Virginia def. No. 1 Kansas (67-58)
Regional Semifinal: No. 2 Arkansas def. No. 6 Memphis (96-91, OT)
-Another Final Four trip right in the hands of Kansas. They had the game in their backyard (KC), but Virginia sent fans home with sad faces. Harold Deane had 22 points, and Junior Burrough finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Too bad.
-Holy cow. Arkansas was the team to watch during this tournament. They had amazingly tight and wild wins. Williamson didn’t foul out this time (he did have four fouls, though), and he finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Arkansas was up by 15 and then down by 10, and then they needed a Corey Beck free throw to send it to OT. Eventually, they won behind a go-ahead 3-pointer from Thurman. Wild.
Regional Final: No. 2 Arkansas def. No. 4 Virginia (68-61)
-Reminder: Arkansas narrowly escaped 15 seed Texas Southern in the first round. This one didn’t have the heroics of the previous three. Williamson had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Thurman finished with 17 points and eight boards. The aforementioned Burrough led Virginia with 22 points and 16 rebounds.
This, of course, was a second straight Final Four trip and a 10th straight tournament win for Arkansas. They also went to the Final Four in 1990, so it made for three in six years. Pretty good little run for Nolan Richardson and the 40 Minutes of Hell.
SOUTHEAST REGION
First two round games were in Memphis and Tallahassee with the regional decided in beautiful Birmingham, Alabama.
First Round: No. 9 Tulane def. No. 8 BYU (76-70)
First Round: No. 13 Manhattan def. No. 4 Oklahoma (77-67)
First Round: No. 6 Georgetown def. No. 11 Xavier (68-63)
First Round: No. 14 Weber State def. No. 3 Michigan State (79-72)
First Round: No. 7 Iowa State def. No. 10 Florida (64-61)
-Another Metro Conference team, Tulane was in their third NCAA Tournament in the past four seasons under Perry Clark, who coached at Miami from 2000 to 2004 (1 NCAAT) and Texas A&M-CC from 2007 to 2011 (none). He’s now a South Carolina assistant. Kim Lewis led the Green Wave with 22 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
-Fran Fraschilla and the MAAC champion Manhattan pulls the upset of Oklahoma here, too. This was his second-to-last year there before a two-year run at St. John’s and a three-year stint at New Mexico. He’s now the smartest guy in the room at ESPN. In this particular game, they survived future Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ryan Minor’s 24 points and nine rebounds. This was Kelvin Sampson’s first year at Oklahoma. He went to the NCAA Tournament in 11 of his 12 years at the school. Guy can coach.
-A freshman by the name of Allen Iverson had 16 points while Othella Harrington (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Jerome Williams (13 points, 13 rebounds) had double-doubles in helping Georgetown survive Xavier (in year one of the late Skip Prosser’s tenure).
-Before The Show Harold Arceneaux there was an upset win for Weber State over Jud Heathcote and Michigan State in his final year as coach. Ruben Nembhard led the winners with 27 points and four steals. Shawn Respert topped Sparty with a game-high 28 points in his final game.
-Tim Floyd was in his first year as head coach at Iowa State, and he had some dude by the name of Fred Hoiberg, who scored 15 points. Former Tri-Center girls head coach Julius Michalik had 17 points for the Cyclones. Here’s some stuff from that game:
Other First Round Results
No. 1 Kentucky def. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s (113-67): Tony Delk dropped in 20 points for UK, which beat NEC champion Mount St. Mary’s and Coach Jim Phelan. Phelan was the coach from 1954 to 2003 and won 830 games.
No. 5 Arizona State def. No. 12 Ball State (81-66): Ron Riley and Mario Bennett combined for 45 points to land an NCAA win for Bill Frieder, who is famous for leaving Michigan in 1989 – the year Steve Fisher stepped in and won the dang title.
No. 2 North Carolina def. No. 15 Murray State (80-70): Carolina trailed by one at halftime, but they leaned on Jerry Stackhouse (25 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists) to pull away.
Second Round: No. 1 Kentucky def. No. 9 Tulane (82-60)
Second Round: No. 5 Arizona State def. No. 13 Manhattan (64-54)
Second Round: No. 6 Georgetown def. No. 14 Weber State (53-51)
Second Round: No. 2 North Carolina def. No. 7 Iowa State (73-51)
-All Kentucky in the rout of Tulane, as they had six players in double figures and forced 23 turnovers. Rodrick Rhodes led with 14 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.
-Ron Riley dropped in 21 points and Mario Bennett had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Arizona State in a come-from-behind win over Manhattan.
-Weber State nearly pulled off a Sweet Sixteen run as a 14 seed. Only two teams have ever done that. Not this one, though. Here’s how it finished:
-Fred Hoiberg would beat North Carolina in a second round game as a coach. Not here, though. Donald Williams and Jerry Stackhouse had 15 points each, and Hoiberg finished with 12 points in his final collegiate game.
Regional Semifinal: No. 1 Kentucky def. No. 5 Arizona State (97-73)
Regional Semifinal: No. 2 North Carolina def. No. 6 Georgetown (74-64)
-All Kentucky, all the time. Tony Delk with another big game, finishing with 26 points, and the Rick Pitino press forced another 19 turnovers.
-Carolina allowed 24 points (on 20 shots) by Iverson, but they got 22 and 12 from Rasheed Wallace and 20 from Donald Williams.
Regional Final: No. 2 North Carolina def. No. 1 Kentucky (74-61)
-This figured to be a much closer game, but the Heels absolutely blitzed UK here. Stackhouse had 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a classic performance to send Dean Smith to another Final Four. Full game:
This was the second-to-last Final Four appearance for Smith, who went to 11 during his career. It was also part of an eight-year run with five Final Four trips.
WEST REGION
Opening round games were played in Boise and Salt Lake City with regional semifinal and final games in Oakland.
First Round: No. 8 Missouri def. No. 9 Indiana (65-60)
First Round: No. 5 Mississippi State def. No. 12 Santa Clara (75-67)
First Round: No. 11 Texas def. No. 6 Oregon (90-73)
First Round: No. 7 Cincinnati def. No. 10 Temple (77-71)
-The second-to-last NCAA Tournament trip for Norm Stewart in his incredible coaching career at Missouri opened with a win. I’m sure you know how it ended, but if you don’t stay tuned for a real heartbreaker. Paul O’Liney had 22 points to lead the Tigers in a come-from-behind win over Bob Knight and the Hoosiers.
-One year before a Final Four trip, Mississippi State took down Steve Nash and Santa Clara in the opening round. Nash scored 22 points with seven rebounds, but MSU had three in double figures, including Darryl Wilson (19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals).
-Texas was the lone lower-seed to win in the opening round of this region, and they did it in dominant fashion. The Horns won the SWC that season and were coached by Tom Penders, who was in the midst of a four-year run to the NCAAT. The next year that he missed he was canned. Such is life in Texas. Terrence Richer had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Roderick Anderson went for 15 points and seven assists.
-Two legends in the Cincinnati/Temple matchup with Bob Huggins over John Chaney. LaZelle Durden led Cincy with 24 points. Jalen Brunson’s dad Rick played for Temple, and he finished with 16 points, However, Johnny Miller went 9/17 from 3 to score 30 points and keep the Owls around.
Other First Round Results
No. 1 UCLA def. No. 16 FIU (92-56): Six future NBA players were on Jim Harrick’s roster and were led by reserve J.R. Henderson in this particular game (16 points, 6 rebounds). FIU, by the way, finished 11-19 overall and ninth in the Trans America Athletic Conference (now the Atlantic Sun). Then they went on and won the conference tournament.
No. 4 Utah def. No. 13 Long Beach State (76-64): Brandon Jessie had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Keith Van Horn scored 21 points. A young Seth Greenberg was the coach at Long Beach State at the time.
No. 3 Maryland def. No. 14 Gonzaga (87-63): In Gary Williams’ second straight NCAA Tournament, Duane Simpkins scored 21 points in the win. This also marked Gonzaga’s first NCAA Tournament appearance.
No. 2 UConn def. No. 15 Chattanooga (100-71): UConn with a rout behind 22 points from Donny Marshall and 18 from Ray Allen.
Second Round: No. 1 UCLA def. No. 8 Missouri (75-74)
Second Round: No. 5 Mississippi State def. No. 4 Utah (78-64)
Second Round: No. 3 Maryland def. No. 11 Texas (82-68)
Second Round: No. 2 UConn def. No. 7 Cincinnati (96-91)
-The first of these is one of the most famous wins in UCLA history (think about that), and one of the worst and toughest losses in Missouri history. While Ed O’Bannon scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds, it was Tyus Edney that is the hero.
-Darryl Wilson led Mississippi State with 32 points and seven rebounds, and Erick Dampier put in 21 with 10 rebounds and eight blocks. This was the first of two straight deep NCAA runs for Coach Richard Williams, who hasn’t had a Division I coaching job since. He did coach for the Memphis Houn’Dawgs of the reformed ABA, though.
-A big game for future No. 1 pick Joe Smith, who scored 31 points, grabbed 21 rebounds, blocked seven shots and had four steals for Maryland in the 14-point win over Texas. That game may have had something to do with the No. 1 pick.
-Connecticut/Cincinnati was an up-and-down battle with Marshall going for 25 points and grabbing seven rebounds and Allen adding 24 points and five boards. Future national champion coach Kevin Ollie also had a solid game with 13 points and nine assists. LaZelle Durden (25 points), Art Long (22 points, 15 rebounds) and Darnell Burton (21 points) all had big games for Cincinnati.
Regional Semifinal: No. 1 UCLA def. No. 5 Mississippi State (86-67)
Regional Semifinal: No. 2 UConn def. No. 3 Maryland (99-89)
-UCLA led 40-19 at halftime and cruised to the win behind 21 points and eight rebounds from Ed O’Bannon, who would later go on to start a revolution that eventually led to the end of the NCAA Football video game. So, kind of a villain (although completely understandable).
-More Donny Marshall for UConn, scoring 27 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the victory for the Huskies. This was just the second Elite Eight for Coach Jim Calhoun, who would then go again in 1998, 1999, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2011. One of the greatest tournament coaches ever. The greatest?
Regional Final: No. 1 UCLA def. No. 2 UConn (102-96)
-Calhoun’s first Final Four would have to wait, though. Tyus Edney played all 40 minutes and finished with 22 points and 10 assists while Toby Bailey had a team-high 26 points and nine rebounds. UConn's Ray Allen did his best, scoring 36 points, and was joined in by Doron Sheffer (24 points) in going off.
No video for some reason, but it’s definitely worth noting that this was the first Final Four appearance for UCLA since 1980. Jim Harrick – the coach at the time – would actually resign one year later after some NCAA violations. Funny, too, since UCLA was widely known to have broken all the rules during John Wooden’s incredible run.
FINAL FOUR
Seattle was home to the 1995 Final Four, which featured two historic schools (UCLA and North Carolina), the defending national champions (Arkansas) and Big Country Reeves (Oklahoma State).
No. 1 UCLA def. No. 4 Oklahoma State (74-61)
-Reeves’ incredible run came to a finish here. He did score 25 points and grab nine rebounds, but UCLA just had way too much. Edney had 21 points and five assists, and Charles O’Bannon went for 19 points. Full game:
No. 2 Arkansas def. No. 2 North Carolina (75-68)
-Corliss Williamson had another doozy of a game with 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hogs to another national championship game. Donald Williams had a team-high 19 points for UNC, but he needed 19 shots to get there. Full game:
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 UCLA def. No. 2 Arkansas (89-78)
Reminder: Arkansas nearly lost each of their first three games, and UCLA would have lost in the second round if not for Tyus Edney’s mad drive to the hoop. It’s funny how basketball works.
In order for UCLA to get their first championship in 20 years and 11th overall, they would have to beat the defending national champion Razorbacks. It was a one-point game at half, but the Bruins pulled away behind 30 points and 17 rebounds from Ed O’Bannon and 26 points and nine boards from Toby Bailey. Two star-making performances. Williamson, meanwhile, was held to just 12 points on 3/16 shooting. Full game:
And if you just want to see the final moments:
ONE SHINING MOMENT
This might be one of the best NCAA Tournaments for first-round games. There were so many great, tight and even overtime games in the first round that it basically lived up to everything you ask for in a tournament in the opening two days.
In all, there were 30 games decided by single digits, 14 upsets and seven that went to overtime. Here's the One Shining Moment:
I think the Random Date Generator is a UCLA fan.
