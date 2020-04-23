(KMAland) -- Day 38 of blogging with no sports. This is the 36th in blog in the 38-day period and 32nd consecutive day with a blog.
The spring sports season is not happening this year, but that has not stopped me from continuing my spring sports previews. Here’s a list of links to previous previews:
Western Iowa Conference Boys Soccer
Western Iowa Conference Girls Soccer
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Soccer
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Soccer
The top 41 returning boys golfers
The top 41 returning girls golfers
Top-returning players in boys tennis
Top-returning players in girls tennis
Top-returning athletes in boys track & field
Top-returning athletes in girls track & field
Today, we take a look at the Missouri River Conference girls soccer league, and how it would have stacked up. This is always a really strong league with both Council Bluffs schools always putting out strong teams, and Sioux City generally having at least two elite squads.
Also of note, the newest member of the MRC – LeMars – added soccer for this upcoming year. However, they were only going to play a junior varsity schedule both this year and next before a reassessment prior to their third season on if they wanted to bump up to a varsity schedule. They will not be in this preview.
Note: All “returnees” mentioned – with a few potential exceptions – are those that played in at least half of their respective team’s matches last year, as recorded on QuikStats.
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders – Last Year: 14-4 overall, 5-1 conference
Coach: Shawn Mansfield
Eight different Heelan players earned a first or second-team All-MRC honor last season, and they were slated to bring back half of them from another state qualifier. Senior first-team choice Katelyn Stanley leads the charge, as she scored nine goals and had six assists, while second-teamers Amber Aesoph (4 goals, 2 assists), goalkeeper Mary Kate Fitzsimmons (17 starts, 8 GA) and Ellie Kay Gengler (10 goals, 16 assists) were also back. Both Gengler and Fitzsimmons will return next season for their senior years.
Heelan would have also brought back a couple other familiar names in the senior class with Katie Cooke, who scored six goals and had two assists, and Sydney Pratt, who ended up playing in 18 matches and had two assists. Juniors Grace Mahoney (18 starts) and Allison Stanek (15 starts) were regular starters last year while classmates Ellie Barber (1 goal, 2 assists), Sarah Glover (12 matches) and Emma Hutchinson (13 matches) all played plenty. Sophomore Mia Conley (6 goals, 1 assist) had a big year last year and would have been counted on for even more this season while her classmates Monica Cheron Roya (9 matches), Isabelle Lindon (14 matches, 4 starts) and Gracie Rooney (17 matches, 1 goal, 2 assists) also got a good start on their career.
Final word: Heelan was going to be very good again this year, and there’s little doubt they would have chased another trip to Des Moines. Even with the loss of some solid seniors, this group was primed for a deep postseason run. They will be in 2021, too.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx – Last Year: 16-3 overall, 6-0 conference
Coach: Robbie Miller
The Lynx won last year’s conference championship behind a senior class that included three first-team All-MRC members. They also were supposed to bring back yet another first-team member in Julia Wagoner, who had a splendid year with 12 goals and eight assists. They had one second-team member that was also in last year’s senior class and part of the 2019 class legacy that went to back-to-back state tournaments.
There were six really good seniors on last year’s team, but the 2020 class was no slouch. Along with Wagoner, Katie Harold (10 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist), Alexis Pomernackas (18 starts, 1 assist) and Brooke Wohlers (15 starts) were all regular starters while Peyton Kvammen (2 goals, 1 assist), Breanna Mayer (9 matches), Clare Plummer (2 assists) and Cyrena Young (3 starts, 2 assists) were other returning contributors. The junior class would have been led by Crystena Keesee (9 starts, 4 goals), who was joined by returnees Bailey Christensen (10 matches, 3 starts) and Taylor Hartenhoff (10 matches). Sophomore Hannah Schimmer missed last year while working in the developmental academy, but Coach Miller expected her to be one of their primary goal scorers this season. Plus, Mekara Kindred (2 goals, 4 assists) and Paige Bracker (1 goal, 5 assists) were already key parts last season. Another sophomore Jacee Tindall (9 matches, 1 goal) had experience in 2019, too.
Final word: While AL lost a lot of firepower, they were still going to be in contention for everything they were in contention for the last several years. They would have been in the running for the MRC championship, and they certainly would have had a pretty good shot at making a third straight trip to Des Moines. The freshman class, according to Plummer, figured to also make a big splash.
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets – Last Year: 11-8 overall, 3-3 overall
Coach: Mark Royer
Three of Thomas Jefferson’s five All-MRC choices from last year would have been returning this season, including a pair of seniors. Allison Schubert (8 goals, 4 assists) and Natalie Arnold (1 goal, 2 assists) were both returning after second-team nods a year ago, as was sophomore Abby Evers (13 goals, 9 assists). The two seniors didn’t just bring junior-year experience, they brought the experience of being regulars for a number of years. Of course, Evers was outstanding all year in earning an All-KMAland nod. Her sophomore season would have been a fun one to watch. Now, there were seven seniors to replace, including a first and second-team All-MRC pick.
The good news for Coach Royer’s team is that they were scheduled to have 10 returning seniors (you know the bad news). Regular starters Karagin Ruff (19 starts at GK) and Allisa Schubert (13 starts, 3 goals, 1 assist) would have been back while other regulars Maddie Flores (10 matches, 1 goal), Alysyn Knecht (18 matches, 1 assist), Ashlie Knecht (16 matches, 1 goal, 1 assist) and Suzie Miller (19 matches, 2 goals, 4 assists) also returned. Of course, they also had junior Hannah Belt (12 goals, 4 assists), who made for a dynamic duo with Evers. Belt's classmate Cyanna Rankin (11 matches) and sophomores Maggie Gunderson (4 goals, 7 assists), Regan Gant (8 matches, 1 goal, 1 assist) and Lexi Smith (4 goals, 1 assists) were other key returnees for a loaded TJ squad.
Final word: Ten seniors won’t get the chance to push this program through the ceiling and into the state tournament. That’s hugely unfortunate, and I just wish we could have seen this thing play out. They definitely would have been on the door step (again), and I believe that they will be in 2021, too.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors – Last Year: 9-8 overall, 2-4 conference
Coach: Kim Croston
Two of Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s three All-Missouri River Conference picks from last season graduated. The lone exception is senior second-team choice Jordan Trover, who played and started in all 14 QuikStats reported matches last season. She finished the year with five goals and five assists. There were just three seniors overall on last year’s team, but two of them earned MRC hardware.
The junior class figured to be especially productive this year after strong sophomore seasons last year. Goalkeeper Jenna Ryan had a solid year with a 1.365 GAA while Riley McHugh-Hoskins (6 goals, 2 assists) was their top returning goal-scorer. Mia Gamet, Linkynn Garrett (1 goal, 3 assists) and Abby Lewis were also regular starters while Katherin Aymar, Madison Hardy and Lauren Lucas all played in at least eight matches or started at least four times. Kallie Crowl (9 starts), Abby Lonneman (7 starts) and Kendall Weidner (8 starts) were joined by another regular in Anna Harlan in missing out on a senior year. And sophomores Dani Rodriguez (9 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist) and Katelyn Sale (4 starts, 4 goals, 1 assist) were regulars last year as freshmen.
Final word: Last year’s seniors were light in numbers but very productive while this year’s group had a few more numbers with similar production. I’m particularly interested in the 2021 season and how this year’s juniors progress and develop. That could be a big year for the Warriors.
Sioux City East Black Raiders – Last Year: 9-9 overall, 4-2/3-3 conference (split with North)
Coach: Tyler Mogensen
Three first-team All-Missouri River picks were set to return for their senior years at East. Olivia Barnes (4 goals, 3 assists), Sophie Benson (4 goals, 1 assist) and Mish Malchow (4 goals, 9 assists) were all on the first team last season. They lost just two seniors overall from last year and figured to have seven total on this year’s roster.
Other than the first-team picks there’s goalkeeper Emma Von Hagel, who had a 0.728 GAA and a 0.863 save percentage. Lynsey Wilson had a goal and three assists, and Sydney Coghlan finished last year with one assist in several starts. This year’s juniors were also strong with returning regular starters in Natalie Cloud, Haylee Frazee, Zoe Robinson (2 goals, 2 assists) and Emma Vlahoulis and another returning contributor in Tina Muzinga. Sophomores Illy Cote, Cami Graves and Nevaeh James (2 goals) also had solid freshmen seasons last year.
Final word: East would have definitely chased a Missouri River championship this season. With a strong returning senior group and terrific players in every other class, the Black Raiders figured to have one of their typically successful seasons.
Sioux City North Stars – Last Year: 9-7 overall, 2-4/1-5 conference (split with East)
Coach: Jesse Castillo
North had a pretty strong season last year, finishing their second straight nine-win season. With a highly-talented conference, though, they had just one All-MRC choice, and she would have been back this year (and will be next year). Junior Mia Norton had a team-high six goals and tied for the team lead with three assists in her sophomore season. Overall, there were only five seniors to replace, although all of them were regular starters.
The rest of the junior class would have been the engine for this year’s team. Brianna Marchand had five goals and three assists while Elena Guevara, Taylor Lawrence, Gwen Patterson, Sedrena Phillips and Katia Reyes were other regular starters for the Stars. Seniors Maireny Carrillo, Groso Konidas and Rosa Rivas were contributors last season, and sophomores Melissa Gomez, Bailee Miller and Brooklyn Schrock combined to make 18 starts in 2019.
Final word: North has been on the move the last several seasons, going from an under .500 program for a number of years to one that has posted back-to-back winning years. With this strong junior class, they likely could have continued that streak this year and will look even better come next season.
Sioux City West Wolverines – Last Year: 4-13 overall, 0-6 conference
Coach: Molly Miller
West did not have any All-Missouri River picks last season and lost five seniors. They did return 25 of their 26 goals from last season, though, led by sophomore Emma Smallcomb, who had 10 goals and an assist in her freshman season. Junior Gabriela Rivera also had a strong season with seven goals and four assists, and senior Vanessa Hernandez was set to come back with six goals and one assist.
Three other current seniors contributed last season in Maria Juan Medina, Abby Simmons and Kazzy Vazquez, but the rest of the sophomore and junior class was filled with returning contributors. Madison Evans, Yesenia Montes, Yuriczi Montes, Lizeth Quinonez, Lizeth Rodriguez and Kada Webb are in the junior class while Smallcomb is joined by Haley Gruis, Bella Leon, Leybi Rogel (1 goal, 2 assists), Eneyda Vazquez and Gabie Wagner (3 assists) in a sophomore class that combined for 74 starts a year ago.
Final world: It’s hard to make moves in the Missouri River Conference, but this Wolverines bunch would have definitely been improved. They showed success outside of the conference, and that certainly would have been in the offing again this year.
CONCLUSION: It’s hard to pick a favorite here with Heelan, both Council Bluffs schools and Sioux City East looking to have really strong seasons. That's not to say Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City North and Sioux City West wouldn't also be strong, but the champ likely would have come from those first four. I'll let you take your pick. It's just sad we won't find get to find out for ourselves.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.