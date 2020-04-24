(KMAland) -- Day 39 of blogging with no sports. This is the 37th blog in the 39-day period and the 33rd consecutive day with a blog.
Trey Wingo dropped a hot one on Nebraska and Scott Frost last night. The first thing he brought up about Joe Burrow after the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the often-repeated line:
“You think he’s better than what we got?”
Again, that was the first thing Wingo said about the No. 1 pick in the draft. Nothing about his talent, his class, his integrity or his great Heisman speech that raised all kinds of money. Wingo went with an agenda-driven bomb that lit up social media and made all the Nebraska haters cackle from their couches.
Nevermind the fact that the line was actually taken out of context. USA Today’s Paul Myerberg tweeted this last night: I was standing w/ Frost during this moment in spring 2018 and it wasn’t a statement but an actual Q to two reporters: “Is he better than what we’ve got?” No one had an idea how good Burrow was leaving OSU. Surprised at how this has gotten rewritten.
Well, there’s that, but nobody is going to give a dang about it. It’s not sensationalized and won’t play well on social media. A note: One of the potential reasons it has been “rewritten” is because the other reporter standing with Frost at the time was Missouri alum Dennis Dodd. Just saying.
Anyway, I have three pretty solid staples that I stick to when it comes to evaluating or criticizing:
1 – I won’t criticize a decision AFTER I’ve seen the result.
2 – I won’t criticize a decision that I would have made on my own.
3 – I won’t criticize a decision that has good process (process over result, folks).
As it pertains to No. 2 and 3, I’m not sure choosing to ride with Adrian Martinez over Joe Burrow was that crazy of an idea when it was initially made. First, if you are going to take a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility you are pretty well hamstringing your quarterback recruiting for the next two seasons. Second, Adrian Martinez was better than Joe Burrow for an entire year.
As a true freshman, Martinez threw for 2,617 yards, rushed for 629, completed 64.6% of his passes and finished with 25 total touchdowns against eight interceptions. Meanwhile, as a redshirt junior, Burrow had 2,894 yards passing, 399 yards rushing, a 57.8% completion percentage, 23 total touchdowns and five picks. That all adds up to a quarterback rating advantage for Martinez of 139.5 to 133.2. It’s not a huge margin, but it’s a margin.
Heading into Burrow’s historical 2019 season, if you’re being honest with yourself, you wouldn’t take one year of Burrow over three years of Martinez. Heck, even Las Vegas had Martinez in the top three or four Heisman candidates while Burrow was 200 to 1 at this time last year. Now, we know what happened. Burrow got a lot better, set all the records, won the Heisman and jumped to No. 1 in the draft. Martinez, meanwhile, struggled through a sophomore slump that may or may not have had something to do with injuries.
Of course, Nebraska looks really bad here, especially with the out-of-context Frost quote thrown out there. I get it. In our current sports climate, this is the kind of stuff the public eats up. Heck, the media tried with all their might to play up the Jalen Hurts vs. Nick Saban thing, even when there was nothing there. But let’s not get off path here…
There is some criticism that deserves to be thrown Frost’s way. Not for the quote, but for not taking Burrow. You can understand why he didn’t. Just as he has been doing since he arrived at Nebraska, he decided to take the long-range option. Just like redshirting almost his entire first complete recruiting class (when many could have played and contributed), Frost is going for the slow build in hopes it pays off for a longer term. He hasn’t taken many shortcuts or quick fixes. Criticize that if you want (I have), but it has all aligned with his plan. His process, if you will.
But back to the criticism. If you take Burrow and Martinez (which he should have done), there are all kinds of potential ways that plays out. In my opinion, the only thing that really changes is Burrow’s trajectory.
Maybe Burrow wins the job, and Martinez transfers. This kind of thing has happened all over the country. Maybe Martinez wins the job, gets injured against Colorado, Burrow emerges and they don’t lose to Troy. Maybe Burrow never becomes the Burrow we know now unless Nebraska spurns him, and he chooses LSU. Actually, it’s a probably a safe bet he doesn’t go historical and undefeated and win the Heisman at Nebraska. Nebraska did Burrow a favor, after all. Ha!
I guess the only really good news for Nebraska here is this: Adrian Martinez still has two years of eligibility to change this narrative. It will probably never completely leave (I mean, Burrow did win the Heisman and the natty), but it can be re-shaped a bit. But also, maybe not.
More on the NFL Draft….
-Just because I follow a lot of regional media and Royals fans, I found it funny that many Chiefs fans would criticize the Chargers for taking Justin Herbert. Chances are they haven’t seen a single Oregon football game in their lives.
-Chances are also that every fan base did this kind of thing. Even I did it when the Giants took Andrew Thomas instead of Tristan Wirfs, but at least I was right (wink).
-These are my five favorite first-round picks from last night…
5. Joe Burrow, Bengals: Playing for Cincinnati is not that fun, but Burrow has such a great arm and mind for the game that you just feel he’s going to succeed regardless of the situation. Hey, you know what, maybe it would have worked at Nebraska.
4. Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers: He was the best offensive tackle in the draft, and he was the fourth offensive tackle taken. The things this athletic freak of nature can do are insane. And he’s just getting started.
3. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys: The Cowboys probably have other needs, but if you start drafting by need you starting losing games. Lamb was easily the best player on the table at this point, and when you have a chance to take a guy that could be a top-five receiver at some point in their career then you have to take it. Offense wins championships, after all.
2. Isaiah Simmons, Cardinals: Nebraska actually had Simmons evaluated and on the line before Clemson came in late. Trey Wingo didn’t mention that, though! There’s really nothing Simmons can’t do. He can run, he can cover, he can stop the run. He’s a freak.
1. Chase Young, Redskins: Speaking of…I think he’s the most talented freak in the draft, and I think he’ll be an All-Pro within two or three seasons. Ugh.
-Here are some picks I didn’t enjoy…
5. Austin Jackson, Dolphins: Austin Jackson is an aging centerfielder that simply does not get on base enough at this point in his career. Heck, he hasn’t even played since the 2018 season. Oh wait…the Jackson the Dolphins picked is probably a 2-3 year project, which you could have likely picked at 30.
4. Justin Jefferson, Vikings: The Vikings used their first pick on a wide receiver, and all they are going to ask him to do is block. #EstablishTheRun
3. Henry Ruggs III, Raiders: I think Ruggs is going to be a solid player, but it’s more of how they took Ruggs than that they did. You could have had Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb, but you took a 5-foot-11 speedster instead. Al Davis lives!
2. Andrew Thomas, Giants: The Giants needed to go with the offensive line here, but they could have taken any of them. And they didn’t take Tristan Wirfs. What?
1. Jordan Love, Packers: It’s OK if you want to prepare yourself for Aaron Rodgers’ departure or descent, but you jumped over Seattle (Russell Wilson), Baltimore (Lamar Jackson) and Tennessee (paying Ryan Tannehill $17 million) to get Love. Maybe they were worried someone else was going to trade up and snag Love, but this is still a dude that threw 17 interceptions last year. Also, Aaron Rodgers – still good – could have really used a receiver.
-One final thought: I wish the NFL Network and ESPN would have NOT teamed up and done their own separate broadcasts. I don’t care to hear from Booger McFarland, and I was pretty annoyed with Trey Wingo just a few minutes into the draft. I always choose the NFL Network on draft day, which despite somewhat recent popular opinion I absolutely love (the draft, I mean). They put on better coverage and have better NFL Draft experts. Who the hell is Mel Kiper anyway? Shout out to Burlington Junction’s own Bill Tobin.
Enjoy the final two days of the draft and the weekend.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.