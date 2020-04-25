(KMAland) -- Day 40 of blogging with no sports. This is the 38th blog in the 40-day period and the 34th consecutive day with a blog.
The KMAland conference soccer previews finish out today with a look at the boys Missouri River Conference. Here are previous links if you missed them:
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — Last Year: 7-11 overall, 2-4/1-5 conference (split with SCN)
Coach: Pat Herbst
Two of Heelan’s four all-conference choices from last year were scheduled to be back on the pitch this season. Senior first-team pick Omar DeLosSantos was a key defender for the Crusaders, starting all 15 games that were recorded on QuikStats. Second-team choice Angel Cortez also had a year left of eligibility after five goals and an assist in his junior season.
There were five other seniors that figured to play pretty large roles, led by Jose Adame, who started 12 games and had a goal and an assist last season. Other seniors with multiple starts to their name last year: Antonio Guerra, Alan Macias, Colton Taylor and Max Venne. Juniors Brayden Pratt (10 starts) and Jackson Van Holland (2 starts) were other returnees while sophomore Nathan Karnes (4 goals, 5 assists) had a big freshman year. Another sophomore, Daniel Rodriguez, played in 10 games and started one in 2019.
Final word: Heelan was trying to replace a 10-person senior class, and they definitely had some very solid returning players coming into the year. And this year’s senior group would have been very key in trying to fill any holes. Unfortunately, nine seniors won’t get a chance to even give it a shot.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx — Last Year: 13-6 overall, 6-0 conference
Coach: Jamison Parkhill
AL won their first outright Missouri River Conference championship last season, and I’m sure they were more than excited to make a run at another. However, they would have needed to replace three first-team All-MRC picks and another second-team choice. They did bring back second-teamer and senior Jaime Gutierrez, who had 15 starts and played in all 18 recorded matches on QuikStats last year.
Gutierrez would have been one of at least five key seniors on this year’s roster, which also included their top two returning goal scorers in Hampus Jacobsson (6 goals, 8 assists) and Carlos Morales (7 goals). It also included standout goalkeeper Jared Kaufman (1.69 GAA, .797 save%) and Miguel Rodriguez (3 goals). While the senior class was going to be good, the junior class was large with plenty of experience. Kiernan Day, Tony Hartenhoff, Spencer Hewitt (5 goals, 8 assists), Noah Nielsen, Alex Stogdill (3 assists), Brandon Toledo (5 goals, 2 assists) and Mathew Watts combined to start 98 matches last season. Chase Riche and Brayan Rivera (1 goal, 1 assist) also played in at least nine matches.
Final word: The defending champs were going to have trouble without last year’s seniors, but this was hardly going to be a rebuilding season. The Lynx junior class is absolutely loaded with talent and experience, and when you supplement it with a solid six-person senior class they could have made a similar run in 2020.
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — Last Year: 6-13 overall, 1-5 conference
Coach: Carlos Silva
The Yellow Jackets may have struggled in actual MRC matches last season, but they did have some impressive wins in non-conference matches with AL, AHSTW and Glenwood. Additionally, they had seven one-goal losses. The record was a bit deceiving. That said, they only had one All-MRC pick, and he graduated along with six other seniors.
For this team, though, they were going to heavily rely on a senior group that could have totaled 12. Last year’s top goal-scorer Mateo Freeman (10 goals) was scheduled to be back, as were classmates Alejandro Chavez (2 goals), Christian Moreno (3 goals, 2 assists) and Max Muidinzod (5 goals). Further, Mason Allen, Logan Kurtz, Carlos Martinez, Adrian Santacruz (1 goal), Mason Slack and Noah Weinfurtner (19 starts in goal) combined to start 34 matches and appeared in 77. Junior Omar Escamilla Garcia had three starts and a goal, and sophomore Colton Costello (4 goals, 1 assist) also started every single match a year ago.
Final word: A team that was this close last year was looking to get over the hump in 2020 with a huge senior class that brought back all kinds of experience. No one team has it worse than another, as all had seniors that are hurting right now. But the TJ senior group would like a word with that thought. What a sad, tough deal for this team.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — Last Year: 11-5 overall, 4-2 conference
Coach: Aaron Witmer
Two of Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s three all-conference choices graduated a year ago. The lone exception is junior first-team pick Ty Shoulders. Shoulders was one of the most prolific goal scorers in the conference, finishing last season with 18 goals and four assists in 15 matches. He was going to be key in helping to replace eight seniors that combined to score 22 goals.
This year’s senior class figured to be pretty light, though, as goalkeeper Matthew Headid (1.45 GAA, .883 save percentage) was the only junior on last year’s roster. The junior class, though, was pretty well loaded. Along with Shoulders, David Clausen had four goals and six assists, and Blaise Schmidt finished the season with a goal. Marcus Headid, Brady Schaap (2 assists), Mikey Selig and Jacob Spreng combined to start 44 matches. Sophomores Carlos Rodriguez (10 starts, 2 assists) and Tyler Schenkelberg (5 matches, 1 goal) also brought back a bit of experience.
Final word: SBL definitely had some replacing to do if they were going to equal or better the 2019 season. However, that junior class is really, really good. They would have made sure the success was prominent, and they will be really good in 2021. They will, however, have to do it with a new goalkeeper.
Sioux City East Black Raiders — Last Year: 4-9 overall, 3-3/2-4 conference (split with SCW)
Coach: Mike Borrall
Sioux City East lost two all-conference seniors from last year’s team. They also lost six other seniors from a team that was mired in a seven-match losing streak during the middle of the year. They eventually rebounded with a pair of shutouts in their final three matches to take a little momentum into the offseason.
This year’s senior class looked to be somewhere around seven strong and led by Cale Bricker (2 goals), Gerson Flores (10 starts), Giovanny Landa-Romero (6 starts, 2 assists) and Caleb Winter (12 starts). Jacob Gomez Morales (6 matches) and Christian Ruiz (2 starts) also returned for their senior years. Juniors Grady Bricker (5 starts) and Javier Ruiz (13 starts) were the headliners in a small junior class, but the sophomore class was likely to be plenty experienced. Goalkeeper Carlos Gomez, Rodrigo Ochoa (1 goal, 2 assists) and Jacob Schroeder (1 goal, 2 assists) figured to be the top players in that class.
Final word: East lost most of their offensive firepower, so they were likely to rely on a defense that looked to be plenty strong. With a deep senior class, it’s possible they would have made a run at a stronger season in 2020.
Sioux City North Stars — Last Year: 10-10 overall, 3-3/2-4 conference (split with Heelan)
Coach: Ricky Azpeitia
Four first-team picks and six total All-MRC choices have graduated from the Sioux City North lineup that had a total of 10 seniors last year. Junior standout Saymon Hagos had 11 goals and four assists last season for the Stars — and for it he earned a second-team All-Missouri River nod.
Hagos was part of a big group of returning players in both the senior and junior classes. The seniors included Hamza Deko (1 goal), Mario Enriquez (2 goals, 7 assists), Abdirizak Farrah (18 matches), Alex Gleeson (1 assists), Neftali Ramos (1 goal) and Abdullahi Yusuf (2 goals, 1 assist) while the juniors that join Hagos are Gaddas Bezuneh (6 starts, 1 goal), Amir Farrah (3 goals, 2 assists), Anthony Maeda and Alan Magana (2 goals, 10 assists). There were a few sophomores that got some time as freshmen last year. Most notable in that class is Kenneth Gonzalez, who likely would have taken over as primary goalkeeper this year.
Final word: When you lose six all-conference players you usually take a bit of a hit. With this team, though, they had so many different guys that played last year that it may not have hurt them as much as it would another team. Of course, without a season, we won’t find out for sure.
Sioux City West Wolverines — Last Year: 9-8 overall, 4-2/3-3 conference (split with SCE)
Coach: Gary Fuentes
All four of Sioux City West’s all-conference players would have been back this year. First-team pick and senior Javier Fuentes (6 goals, 2 assists) led the group while Alex Perez (7 goals, 4 assists) was the other senior that earned an all-conference nod (second team). Junior goalkeeper Cesar Vasquez and sophomore Oscar Perez (1 goal, 4 assists) were also second-teamers.
The senior class was also stacked with electric goal scorer Miguel Gonzalez (9 goals, 1 assist), as well as Danny Perez (1 goal, 5 assists), Derrick Cortez (4 starts, 1 assist) and Eduardo Garcia (15 starts, 1 assist). In the junior class, Reymundo Gonzalez returned after a solid season of eight starts, two goals and two assists while Abe Ponce and Alex Tule combined for 23 starts. Sophomores Javier Chavez (2 goals) and Randy Esquivel (1 goal) both gained some experience as freshmen last year.
Final word: West was definitely going to be in the mix in 2020 for a Missouri River championship. They brought back all of their all-conference players, and there were several others that were probably right on the cusp of that all-conference list.
CONCLUSION: As far as I can tell on returning players, the defending champion Abraham Lincoln, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City West all figured to be the top contenders this year. Thomas Jefferson, with how close they were last year and all the seniors that came back, would have been a sneaky option, too. Again, it’s unfortunate we won’t get the answers for ourselves.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.