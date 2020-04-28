(KMAland) -- Day 43 of blogging with no sports. This is the 41st blog during that period and the 37th consecutive day with a blog.
Who’s ready for the softball and baseball season? It could very well be right around the corner, so it’s high time we get rolling on some previews. Today, I’m taking a look at the Hawkeye Ten Conference softball league.
Atlantic Trojans – Last Year: 27-9 overall, 14-5 conference
Coach: Terry Hinzmann
One of the models of consistency since they began their ascent several years ago, Atlantic lost just two seniors and return five that received some form of all-conference love last year. It starts with first-teamers McKenzie Waters (.390/.488/.410, 31 SB) and Olivia Engler (.432/.476/.577, 12 XBH, 32 RBI) in center and in the circle, respectively. Catcher Alyssa Derby provides pop in the middle of the order with a .340/.469/.583 line that included 10 doubles, five homers and 37 RBI. Left fielder Madison Botos (.412/.521/.443, 24 RBI) and first base/pitcher Kennedy Goergen (.351/.445/.404, 28 RBI) received honorable mention as sophomores last season.
Along with those five, senior Reagan Pellett (.270/.398/.292, 22 RBI) is back on the hot corner, and junior second baseman Caroline Pellett (.323/.391/.435, 17 RBI) only extends the Trojans lineup even deeper. One of those two could be their new shortstop with the loss of Baylee Newell. Junior Lauren Nicholas (.314/.324/.429), sophomore Maleana Woodward (.261/.471/.261) and freshman Jada Jensen (15 runs scored) could also figure into the mix for this loaded Atlantic squad.
As mentioned, Engler will likely get the most opportunities in the circle. She finished last year with 176 strikeouts, a 2.48 ERA and a 21-6 record in 175 innings pitched. Goergen (26.1 IP, 16 K, 3.46 ERA) and Woodward (13.2 IP, 5 K, 3.07 ERA) also have experience on the mound.
Final word: I don’t look at any of the returning players on a given team before writing, so – thanks to the alphabet – this is the first team that I’ve even looked at to this point. And I’m going to guess they will be among the favorites to win the league. Five returnees earned some form of all-conference honors last year and two others were regular starters. That’s a deep, deep lineup with a strong and experienced returning pitcher. The goals probably don’t stop with the Hawkeye Ten.
Clarinda Cardinals – Last Year: 9-21 overall, 3-17 conference
Coach: Seth Allbaugh
Four senior starters are gone, including second-team all-conference pick Bryn Morgenstern. Still, two All-Hawkeye Ten players return to the fold. That’s led by another second-team choice in sophomore Hailee Knight, who hit .313/.397/.358 with 13 RBI while also working a bit in the circle (34.2 IP). Senior honorable mention and primary pitcher Aziah Smalley is also returning and brings plenty of experience in the circle, including last year when she threw 141.1 innings, struck out 96 and posted a 3.81 ERA.
A trio of other seniors were pretty regular starters last year for the Cardinals, too. Outfielder Bradlie Wilmes was on base at a .371 clip and had 24 hits, second baseman Hallee Fine had a team-high 18 RBI in just 48 at bats and Kylie Shackelford started 14 games behind the plate at catcher. Junior outfielder Makayla Fichter started all 30 games and had five doubles and two home runs among her 19 hits, and Maddie Sunderman was a regular courtesy runner that led the team with 20 runs scored in 2019. Sophomore Jordyn McQueen is a future all-conference player at short, finishing last year with four multi-hit games.
The Cardinals were pretty young last year, but they do have to replace four starters. The good news is that interest and participation in the program is burgeoning. Sophomore Jillian Graham made five starts at first, senior Chloe Holmsrom started twice at the same spot and there are a trio of other players – junior Kristen Smith, sophomore Rylie Morgenstern and freshman Kaylah Degase – that contributed last year.
Final word: Clarinda moved from four wins to nine last year, and I think they’re trending in the direction of another improvement this season. The Cardinals have a lot of exciting and excited young talent that spends a lot of time working on their game. They are more than ready for the season, and that’s half the battle.
Creston Panthers – Last Year: 18-15 overall, 13-7 conference
Coach: Mike McCabe
Creston is one of three teams with two returning first-team all-conference picks. Senior first baseman and DMACC commit Sara Keeler was a unanimous choice last year after hitting .449/.504/.644 with 20 extra-base hits, 23 RBI and 13 walks against just 12 strikeouts. Sophomore shortstop Gracie Hagle also smashed to the tune of a .391/.437/.573 line with 43 total hits and a team-high 32 runs batted in. Junior catcher Peyton Rice (.450/.504/.532, team-high 15 SB) and freshman third baseman Neveah Randall (.356/.453/.562, 25 RBI, 9 XBH) were also picked as honorable mentions after terrific seasons at the plate.
There are plenty of other girls that return with starting experience. Sophomore outfielder Morgan Driskell (.280/.352./.415, 9 XB, 17 RBI), junior outfielder Samantha Dunphy, sophomore third baseman Halle Evans and senior outfielder Heylee Shields all started at least 11 games. The Panthers were really young in the circle last year, relying on now-freshmen Keely Coen (76 IP, 33 K) and Haylee Gillam (70.1 IP, 22 K) for most of their innings. Sophomore Macy Adamson (28.1 IP) and Hagle (16.1 IP) also threw a bit.
In addition, junior Braelyn Baker made several starts at shortstop while senior Emma Hanson played some in the outfield as a starter. Freshman Tristen Rice is another that got a bit of time on the infield and as a courtesy/pinch runner.
Final word: I think it’s pretty clear Creston is going to be one of the top-hitting teams in the conference. The Panthers are going to put some crooked numbers up on the board many, many times this year. And with their youthful pitchers having the year of experience under their belt, you have to think they will see some improvement in run prevention, too. Run scoring + run prevention = wins.
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs – Last Year: 26-15 overall, 15-5 overall
Coach: Kevin Dau
Two unanimous first-team all-conference choices – and the battery and heart and soul of last year’s state tournament qualifier – are gone. Second-team and senior first baseman Paige Armijo will lead this year’s lineup after hitting .333/.410/.553 with 14 extra-base hits and a team-high 42 RBI. She also led the team in bruises – or hit by pitches (10). The Monarchs had seven other seniors on last year’s team, including a second-team and two honorable mention choices.
So, where do the Monarchs go from here? The only other regular starter set to return is senior shortstop Payton Goslar, who was a defensive stalwart and will take on a bigger offensive role this season. Another senior Allana Arkfeld played some first base and hit .267 in 15 at bats while juniors Paige Kastner (21 games, 8 SB) and Anna Meyer (8 hits in 18 games) and sophomores Hannah Slater (2 HR, 9 RBI in 26 at bats) and Teryn Fink (11 runs scored, 8 SB) will be counted on plenty this year.
Other sophomores to watch include Cambri Brodersen, Kira Langenfeld and Hailey Meseck. The three combined to play in 42 games last year in various roles. Meseck (31.1 IP) and Brodersen (18.1 IP) look to be the heirs apparent in trying to replace Sarah Heilesen in the circle.
Final word: I think you’re wrong to doubt what Kevin Dau and his program can get done even with the losses of Heilesen, Alex Mohr and the rest of that highly-productive senior class. The sophomore class is ready to step in, and if Armijo can duplicate or better her year last season they should be in pretty good shape.
Glenwood Rams – Last Year: 21-14 overall, 14-6 conference
Coach: Kylee Stanton
Glenwood had seven All-Hawkeye Ten picks last season, including five that are gone and graduated. Three of those five were first-team choices. Junior catcher Kelly Embray hit .352/.443/.516 with 10 extra-base hits and 16 RBI on her way to second-team all-conference. Honorable mention Taryn Bertini (24 RBI, 12 SB) mostly played second base last season, but will likely be spending more time in the circle again this summer. She pitched 11 innings as a junior but had 54.1 innings of experience during her sophomore summer.
Seniors Hayllee Sell and Braden Liddick combined to play in 65 games and made a combined 46 starts last season. Sell had five multi-hit games and finished with a .328/.418/.397 line in the outfield while Liddick played between DH and first base and had 21 hits and 14 RBI in 74 at bats. Junior Haley Woods made 19 starts on the infield and scored 15 runs last year, and sophomore outfielder Coryl Matheny hit .269/.367/.359 and scored 22 runs in a solid freshman campaign.
Sophomores Lillie Albers, Maddison Barrett, Aza Sechtem and Riley Wiese and juniors Cadyn Young and Cameryn Young played various roles last season and could be in line for bigger roles this year. Wiese threw three innings for the Rams and could be – along with Liddick (1.2 IP) – in line for plenty more innings in 2020.
Final word: It’s never easy to replace three first-team all-conference choices. They also have to replace nearly 200 innings of pitching experience between Sydney Biermann and Brianna Gerhardt. There’s definitely going to be talent throughout the roster, but we’re not going to know for sure what it looks like until we get this season rolling.
Harlan Cyclones – Last Year: 28-8 overall, 18-2 conference
Coach: Toshia Kasperbauer
The defending conference champions have two first-team, two second-team and one honorable mention all-league returning to this year’s team. They do lose last year’s KMAland Softball Coach of the Year, but Coach Kasperbauer has experience in the role and has worked with these girls. Junior catcher Morgan Schumacher (.346/.412/.607, 5 HR, 31 RBI) and sophomore shortstop Kate Heithoff (.385/.484/.50, 13 2B) were the first-team picks while junior outfielder Julia Schechinger (.315/.330/.481, 10 XBH, 32 RBI) and sophomore infielder/pitcher Tianna Kasperbauer (.295/.357/.318, 18 RBI; 54.2 IP, 3.20 ERA, 80 K) were the second-team honorees. And junior Miranda Goetz had a strong season in the outfield with a .294/.371/.294 line to take an honorable mention nod.
That, however, is not it. The Cyclones, which had just one senior and no juniors on last year’s team, are loaded with talent. Junior Emily Brouse has dealt with injuries of late and played in just 12 games last year, but she had nine extra-base hits and 20 RBI in a full season as a freshman. She also pitched 33 innings and struck out 51 that season. Another junior, Kennadi Carey, made 22 starts in the outfield while sophomore Jordan Heese made 35 starts and hit .272/.376/.315 on the infield a year ago.
Let’s not forget about last year’s 8th graders. Aurora Miller hit .317/.385/.366 and started the latter half of the season at the hot corner while Madison Kjergaard was the starter in left field as the season progressed. Juniors Tyann Viereck and Kennedy Kjergaard combined to play in 48 games and made 12 starts, and junior Brooke Goshorn and freshman Ellie Ineson also had six games each of experience.
Final word: The defending champions will have to replace Morgan Schaben, who was the area’s top two-way player. That’s not an easy task, and it will take more than one person to do it. The good news, though, is that Harlan is in perfect shape to do so. They can hit up and down the lineup, and Kasperbauer and Brouse are both strong pitchers with experience. The defending champs have a good shot at a repeat.
Kuemper Catholic Knights – Last Year: 16-19 overall, 9-11 conference
Coach: Erin Bohlmann
The Knights lost their first-team all-conference pick in Allison Mertz, but will bring back a second-team and honorable mention choice. The second-teamer is multi-talented utility player and junior Kyndal Hilgenberg, who played three different positions on the infield and two in the outfield, while consistently smacking the ball over the field with a .359/.436/.398 line. Sophomore first baseman/pitcher Kenzie Schon hit .356/.400/.587 with six homers and a team-high 26 RBI and threw 27.1 innings while picking up an honorable mention.
The Knights lose three other seniors from last year and may not have any seniors this season. The junior class is also light with Hilgenberg being joined by part-time starter Brianna Lux, who took over at DH late in the season and hit .308/.317/.33 in 39 at bats. It’s the sophomore class that is loaded. Catcher Jordan Schwabe (.333 OBP), centerfielder Kiley Trecker (.308 OBP), third baseman/pitcher Kamryn Venner (.358 OBP, 13 RBI; 51.1 IP, 2.73 ERA) and pitcher Chloe Venteicher (74 IP, 4.45 ERA) combined on 112 starts a year ago. Freshman Carlee Carpenter also threw 64.2 innings and posted a 2.86 ERA.
There were several others from the younger classes that also saw plenty of time with sophomores Emma Boes, Kenadee Loew and Hailey Ostrander and freshmen Kyra Brincks and Sophie Rohe all appearing in at least eight games in 2019.
Final word: They definitely lose some punch in that order, and they likely won’t have any seniors to lean on for leadership. That said, there is some returning talent in the lineup and in the circle. It’ll be really fun to see what kind of strides Venteicher, Venner, Carpenter and Schon make in pitching.
Lewis Central Titans – Last Year: 9-28 overall, 5-14 conference
Coach: Hannah Cole
All three all-conference players are back for the Titans, which finished last season without any seniors. Senior shortstop and star leadoff hitter Haley Bach picked up a first-team nod last year after hitting .391/.534/.644 with 15 extra-base hits, 27 walks, 28 runs scored and 19 RBI. Outfielder/first baseman and second-team pick Presley Rodenburg hit a solid .309/.333/.433 with 10 extra-base hits and 19 RBI and pitched 52.1 innings in her junior season. Junior catcher Taylor Elam had five doubles among 22 hits and was an honorable mention.
Senior designated hitter Jerika Koopmeiners hit .301/.370/.329 last summer and junior infielders Maddie Howard and Paige Rodewald combined to make 39 starts in 2019. The sophomore class is where we find their primary pitcher Megan Gittins, who drove in a team-high 24 runs and threw 151 innings with 105 strikeouts. Fellow sophomore Paige Reichers made 15 starts, and freshmen Megan Elam (17 H, 14 SB), Gracie Hays and Stacy Merksick (.318/.32/.375, 13 SB, 17 RBI) were also regular starters.
The Titans tried a lot of things with their young lineup last year, so there are several others that got some starting experience. Freshmen Kylee Brown (11 starts), Avery Heller (9 starts), Simone McCarty (3 starts) and Elise Thramer (2 starts) were joined by sophomores Kierra Schmiedling and Kaydence Sweet (2 starts each) in making multiple starting lineups.
Final word: Coach Cole takes over for Don Wittstruck after a highly successful run, and it’s a program that will have to continue to rebuild after a step back last season. But the rebuild might not be too slow with every single last contributor from last year returning to the fold. If they can make some jumps in the lineup, and Gittins can continue to improve in the circle, LC is going to be on the move.
Red Oak Tigers – Last Year: 10-20 overall, 5-15 conference
Coach: Kennedy Candor
The Tigers have a returning honorable mention choice from last year in senior Chloe Johnson, who has absolutely mashed the softball during her career. During her junior season, the standout catcher hit .381/.448/.524 with six doubles and a pair of home runs among her 32 hits.
Johnson figures to be one of two seniors on the roster this year, as third baseman/designated hitter Kyndal Kells returns after hitting .271/.328/.356 during her junior season. The junior class is headlined by Alexa McCunn, who somehow didn’t make an All-Hawkeye Ten team after hitting a terrific .515/.533/.563 during her sophomore season. She had 53 hits while playing stellar defense at second base.
Other juniors that started regularly last year include third baseman Cammie Porter (.313/.345/.325) and outfielder Kamryn Wendt (23 hits). Sophomore shortstop Lexi Johnson had a terrific season, too, with a .398/.468/.639 hitting line that included a team-high 13 doubles. Junior Emma Bierbaum likely takes things over in the circle after 24.1 innings of varsity experience last season.
Final word: Red Oak has some real studs hitting up and down their lineup, and the Johnson sisters pack a powerful punch at the plate. Zoey Welter’s graduation will be tough to replace, as she has been pitching for the last decade it seems. Bierbaum, though, has shown plenty of promise. It’s also a new era with Coach Candor taking over, so it will be intriguing to see what the new era looks like.
Shenandoah Fillies – Last Year: 21-13 overall, 11-9 conference
Coach: Aaron Burdorf
Shenandoah took a serious step forward last year, virtually reversing their wins and losses, and unanimous first-team all-league pick Logan Hughes had plenty do with it. They do bring back second-team and senior second baseman/pitcher Nichole Gilbert, who hit .431/.482/.549 with 12 doubles and 26 RBI in a splendid junior season. She also pitched to a 3.52 ERA over 75 2/3 innings in the circle. The primary pitcher is junior Delanie Voshell, who had a 4.26 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 134.2 innings and was named honorable mention all-conference. Voshell also had 11 doubles among 40 hits and slashed .339/.400/.432 for the year.
Seniors Claire Adkins (.286/.362/.381), Natalie Gilbert (.320/.416/.361, 23 RBI) and Lydia Morales (.333/.35/.583 in 21 games) were all regulars in the outfield, outfield and behind the plate, respectively. Juniors Macee Blank, Sidda Rodewald (.280/.333/.366) and Courtnee Griffin (12 XBH, 23 RBI) are also coming off strong sophomore years.
Sophomore first baseman Sara Morales was a big bat in the middle of the Shenandoah lineup last season, hitting .271/.345/.299 and ranked second on the team with 33 RBI. Pretty terrific for a debut season. Another sophomore Brooklen Black played in 14 games and scored nine runs as a courtesy/pinch runner.
Final word: The new regime of Burdorf and assistant Jon Weinrich really saw the program take a step forward last year. To win 21 games was one thing, but to mark 11 of those in the Hawkeye Ten Conference is likely something that hasn’t happened in the program for quite a while. Now, they will struggle to replace Logan Hughes, but there are plenty of other strong contributors that are ready to try and duplicate or better last year’s run.
St. Albert Saintes – Last Year: 4-29 overall, 2-18 conference
Coach: Lyndsay Daley
St. Albert lost their one all-conference honoree from last year, but Peyton Carman was their lone senior. The rest of their lineup remains intact with a trio of seniors expected to the lead way. Shortstop/first baseman Olivia Barnes was second on the team with 19 hits and started 28 games last year while outfielders Isabel Pershing had 10 hits and scored 12 runs and Presley Poor had 16 hits and 18 stolen bases. Pershing may or may not be available for the season, though, after offseason surgery.
The junior class is also topped by a trio with Gabby Brownfield (11 starts), Sarah Eggerling (12 hits) and Allie Petry (15 hits, 7 stolen bases) as regular starters in multiple spots. Their sophomore class looks promising with Mallory Daley, Maddy Horvath and Lainey Sheffield combining to start 97 games. And freshmen Anna Helton, Carly McKeever, Jessica McMartin and Landry Miller were also regular contributors in 2019.
In the circle, St. Albert relied on several youngsters, led by McMartin, who threw 113 2/3 innings and had 78 strikeouts during her 8th grade year of eligibility. Daley also threw 55 2/3 innings and struck out 24.
Final word: They did lose their top hitter and only senior that commanded the field behind the plate, but everybody else is returning to the fold. The pitchers are a year older, a year more experienced and a year better, so that’s something that should help the Saintes improve. The same goes for a lineup that returns nearly intact. It’ll be fun to follow their improvement.
CONCLUSION: I’ve got three teams – in alphabetical order – that I see definitely fighting for a conference championship. There’s Atlantic with their deep lineup and returning pitcher. There’s Creston with a powerful lineup and returning pitchers. And there’s Harlan, which won the league last year and returned everybody other than their two-way superstar. I won’t argue if you pick one of those.
Now, that’s not to say teams like Denison-Schleswig and Glenwood can’t fight through their own senior graduation to make a run. Or that Shenandoah doesn’t continue their improvement. Or that Lewis Central doesn’t make a big jump from last season. Or that Clarinda or Kuemper or Red Oak or St. Albert can’t make some noise. Everything is out there for everyone. This is a good time to be optimistic. Yes, even in our current state.
Either way, the Hawkeye Ten softball conference will be another fun one to follow. Whenever it begins.
