I’m going through some serious baseball withdrawals. Withdrawals that won’t be cured or rectified by the Korean Baseball Organization. I need some Major League Baseball. You know, the Kansas City Royals, Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna and other cool things like that.
Maybe today’s blog will help some of these withdrawals. We’ve all had arguments about who is the best player of all-time or who is the best player at a certain position or who is the best player whose name starts with T. Gosh, that last one just gave me an amazing blog idea. But we’ll save that for another day.
Today’s blog is a look at the best single seasons in Major League Baseball history by position. I went to FanGraphs, split each position by single seasons and chose the single season with the highest WAR. WAR is Wins Above Replacement, which measures a player’s value by using all parts of the game of baseball – offense, defense and baserunning. It’s not completely perfect, but I’m confident the best single seasons ever via this method will be pretty, pretty good.
A few other statistics I will use throughout this blog that might need defined:
-wOBA: This is weighted on-base average. It measures a player’s value per plate appearance and weighs results on different levels. Doubles are worth more than singles, triples are worth more than doubles, homers are worth more than triples. You get it. I like it because batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage all have their built-in issues. Batting average doesn’t include walks or hit by pitch. On-base percentage sees everything equally (homers are the same as walks). Slugging percentage also says to heck with walks. wOBA’s ability to weigh everything makes it a pretty nice stat.
-wRC+: This is weighted runs created plus. Basically, it’s a way to measure hitters against one another regardless of era. It runs on a scale that places 100 as the average, and it adjusts for external factors like ballpark and era. If you’re a 150 wRC+ hitter then you’re 50% better than league average. If you’re a 50 wRC+ hitter then you’re 50% worse than league average. You won’t find a 50 wRC+ hitter in this piece.
-OPS: This is on-base + slugging. It’s the simple addition of on-base percentage to slugging percentage, and while it violates all rules of math, it is still something we can use to evaluate players.
-BA/OBP/SLG. If you see a .300/.400/.500 slash like this just know that it is batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
-FIP: Fielding Independent Pitching. This measures the three things a pitcher can most control – strikeouts, walks and home runs. It takes all the other noise out of it, as ERA can sometimes be tied to the defense you have behind you.
With all that said, let's do this thing.
Catcher: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants (2012)
Posey is the only catcher in MLB history to put together a 10+ WAR season. He hit .336 with a .408 on-base percentage and a .549 slugging percentage that season, hitting 24 home runs, driving in 103 and scoring 78 runs. Posey’s career-high 164 wRC+ in 2012 isn’t the greatest of all-time among catchers. It’s eighth behind Mike Piazza (1995, 1996 & 1997), King Kelly (1886), Joe Mauer (2009), Chris Hoiles (1993) and Carlton Fisk (1972), but he derived great value from his defense.
Posey’s defensive WAR value was 36.5 in 2012. That actually ranks quite highly in single-season history, too, but it wasn’t his best defensive season ever. That would have been in 2016 when he had a 39.5 defensive WAR value. His 2012 defensive value ranks 11th all-time behind three Yadier Molinas, four Brian McCanns, a Russell Martin, a Jonathan Lucroy and, again, his 2016 season.
Still, when you add an offensive season that ranks eighth all-time with a defensive season that ranks 11th all-time, you get the greatest single-season fWAR of all-time at the position. As you might expect or remember, Posey was the MVP in 2012. What you may not have known is that it was the greatest single-season ever by a catcher.
Rest of the top five: Johnny Bench 9.2 (1972), Mike Piazza 9.1 (1997), Brian McCann 8.6 (2008), Joe Mauer 8.4 (2009).
Here’s Buster Posey being awesome in 2012:
First Base: Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees (1927)
Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the Earth for getting a chance to write about the great Lou Gehrig. The Iron Horse had an amazing career with the Yankees from 1923 through 1939. He earned seven All-Star nods, won six World Series championship and picked up two MVP awards. One of those MVPs came in 1927 – the single greatest season for a first baseman in MLB history.
It’s kind of funny, actually, because Gehrig won a Triple Crown, he led the AL in home runs three different times and he was a one-time batting champion. However, the Triple Crown was in 1934, his home run crowns were in 1931, 1934 and 1936 and he won his batting title in 1934.
In 1927, he led the league with 155 games played (duh), 52 doubles, 173 RBI and 447 total bases. He hit .373, but Harry Heilmann hit .398 and Al Simmons hit .392. His on-base percentage was .474, but Babe Ruth had a .486 and Heilmann a .475. Even his slugging percentage was a terrific .765, but Ruth had a .772 to lead the league. OPS? Gehrig’s was 1.240, but Ruth’s 1.258 led the league.
Gehrig was also second in runs scored (149), second in hits (218), second in triples (18), second in home runs (47), second in walks (109) and second in fWAR (12.5). Despite all of that, Gehrig’s 12.5 WAR season is the greatest first baseman season in MLB history. Here’s why: His .373 batting average is 11th all-time among first basemen while the .474 on-base percentage is 6th. Plus, his .765 slugging percentage is the best single figure among one-baggers ever, as is his .540 wOBA and his 209 wRC+. Poor, Wally Pipp.
The rest of the top five: Jimmie Fox 11.3 (1932), Gehrig 10.7 (1934), Norm Cash 10.2 (1961), George Sisler 9.9 (1920).
Here’s Gehrig’s famous speech:
Second Base: Rogers Hornsby, St. Louis Cardinals (1924)
Rogers Hornsby has six of the top seven single-seasons among second basemen ever. His best season came in 1924 when he accumulated 12.5 WAR behind a ridiculous .424/.507/.696 triple-slash line. Every single one of those numbers led Major League Baseball, except the WAR total. Babe Ruth also accumulated 12.5 WAR, but if you go down to all the decimal points then Ruth held a slight edge. Neither Hornbsy nor Ruth won an MVP that year, though. Walter Johnson and Dazzy Vance were the winners. OK…
There’s a story involved in that, and we can’t just gloss over it. Ruth not only didn’t win the MVP in 1924, he didn’t receive a single vote. Why? Well, it’s simple. He won the 1923 MVP, and at that time, you could not be considered for the MVP if you already won an MVP award. That’s a really stupid rule, but it’s why Ruth only has one career MVP to his name. Back to Hornsby…
He also led baseball with 121 runs scored, 227 hits, 43 doubles, 89 walks, a 1.203 OPS and 373 total bases. Hornsby wasn’t a big power hitter, but he still hit 25 bombs that season. His defense was also pretty good, as he accumulated 11.4 defensive value. That wasn’t his best, but when you combine it with his ridiculous offensive season (a 221 wRC+!) it stands as the greatest second baseman season ever.
The rest of the top five: Hornsby 11.2 (1921), Hornsby 11.1 (1929), Joe Morgan 11.0 (1975), Hornsby 10.8 (1925).
Here’s Hornsby’s Hall of Fame biography:
Shortstop: Honus Wagner, Pittsburgh Pirates (1908)
Honus Wagner is one of the reasons I have to laugh hysterically when people claim Derek Jeter is the greatest shortstop of all-time. Fact is, Jeter wasn’t even the greatest shortstop of his era, but this isn’t about Derek Jeter. This is about the greatest shortstop that ever lived.
Wagner got a bump in pay prior to this season, going from $5,000 to $10,000, and he made it pay off for the Pirates in his age 34 season. He led the league in batting average (.354), on-base percentage (.415), slugging percentage (.542), OPS (.957), total bases (308), total hits (201), doubles (39), triples (19), RBI (109) and stolen bases (53).
As it pertains to single-season efforts from shortstops, Wagner’s 194 wRC+ is slightly behind the best hitting season from Nap Lajoie in 1904 and Arky Vaughan in 1935. His .459 wOBA is only behind Vaughan’s .493 in 1935 and Hughie Jennings’ .461 in 1896. He derived significant value from his terrific baserunning, as he one of the great baserunners in MLB history. His defense was also a plus, although simply OK with a 10.3 defensive value. In total, Wagner’s 11.8 fWAR in 1908 stands as the greatest.
The rest of the top five: Lou Boudreau 10.9 (1948), Wagner 10.8 (1905), Cal Ripken 10.8 (1991), Alex Rodriguez 10.0 (2002).
Here’s the Honus Wagner Hall of Fame Biography:
Third Base: Darrell Evans, Atlanta Braves (1973)
Now, this….this is a surprise. Evans accumulated 9.7 fWAR in 1973, playing in 161 games for the Braves to edge past Adrian Beltre’s 2004 season with the Dodgers. Beltre played in a respectable 156 games, but if he had just played one or two more games he probably edges Evans.
Now, Evans was a nice player. He was a regular in an everyday lineup from 1971 through 1989, but he only appeared in two all-star games and his highest ranking for any MVP vote was 12th in 1987. This particular 1973 season was one of his All-Star campaigns, but he only received down-ballot MVP votes in finishing 18th behind such luminaries as Felix Millan and a reliever named Mike Marshall.
The reason Evans’ season probably wasn’t seen in the best light by MVP voters is because he hit just .281 for the season. People were batting average-gazers back then. It’s an OK statistic, but it never tells you the whole story or even half the story. Evans led the league in walks that year, and he walked 20 more times (124) than he struck out (104). His .403 on-base percentage was a solid seventh in the NL, but he had the highest slugging percentage among those top seven.
Evans also ranked third in the NL with 331 total bases and was one of just three players in the NL to hit 40 home runs (he had 41). His 158 wRC+ isn’t even among the best 30 third base seasons ever and his .421 wOBA isn’t either. So, what’s behind this 9.7 WAR? Well, 1973 was a difficult time to hit baseballs. The league average third baseman hit .256/.333/.396 and the league average hitter hit .257/.325/.379.
Pitchers dominated. While Evans wasn’t the best hitter in the league that season (that was Willie Stargell), he was third with a 158 wRC+, and he was a plus defensively and on the bases. So, you get a 9.7 fWAR. Crazy. By the way, if Harold Baines is in the Hall of Fame then Darrell Evans should be in the Hall of Fame, but there are a lot of other people that would fit that description, too.
The rest of the top five: Adrian Beltre 9.7 (2004), Alex Rodriguez 9.6 (2007), Ron Santo 9.5 (1967), Mike Schmidt 9.4 (1974).
Here’s Darrell later in his career with the Tigers smashing a home run:
Right Field: Babe Ruth, New York Yankees (1923)
If you were going to pick a year for Babe Ruth to win the MVP, this was the right one (and he did). The single greatest fWAR season in baseball history, Ruth is the only player to accumulate 15.0 WAR in one year. He’s also the only player to accumulate 14 or more WAR. And it all came in this unbelievable 1923 year.
Ruth led the league in on-base percentage (.545), slugging percentage (.764), OPS (1.309), total bases (399), walks (170), RBI (130), home runs (41), runs (151) and…strikeouts (93). Hey, you have to take some liberties somewhere.
Ruth’s 1923 season lands in this spot since he played 73 games in right and 68 games in left. There’s nothing much more to say about this season other than it’s the greatest of all-time by the greatest of all-time.
The rest of the top five: Ruth 13.3 (1920), Ruth 13.0 (1927), Ruth 12.5 (1924), Ruth 12.0 (1926).
Left Field: Babe Ruth, New York Yankees (1923)
I’ll skip over center field here, so we can just talk more about Ruth. In 1923, he played 132 games in left and none in right. He also played 20 games in center, which I’m sure was not great.
Anyway, in 1921, Ruth led the league with a .512 on-base percentage, an .846 slugging percentage, a 1.359 OPS and a career-high 457 total bases. He was also tops with 59 home runs, 168 RBI, 145 walks and 177 runs scored. There were also 44 doubles and a career-best 16 triples. Yes, the big man got around the bases, I guess. Heck, he even had a career-high 17 swipes. It was actually the only season in his career he was a positive – a slight positive – baserunner.
It was also one of his best seasons at not striking out, as his K% was only 11.7. In all, he was worth 13.9 fWAR. FanGraphs also includes his 1923 15.0 WAR season in left, but as noted, I made a decision to put that in right field.
The rest of the top five: Ruth 13.3 (1920), Ruth 13.0 (1927), Barry Bonds 12.7 (2002), Ruth 12.5 (1924), Bonds 12.5 (2001).
The Babe Ruth biography:
Center Field: Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees (1956)
I’m starting to get the feeling the New York Yankees have had some good players over the years. Mantle’s 11.5 fWAR edges past Ty Cobb’s 11.5 fWAR from 1917 by mere decimal points.
This was the first of three MVP seasons for Mantle, who led the league with a .353 batting average, a .705 slugging percentage and a 1.169 OPS. He was also tops with 52 home runs, 130 RBI, 132 runs scored and 376 total bases. So, Mantle won the Triple Crown, as you can see. He also had a .464 on-base percentage thanks to 112 walks (against just 99 strikeouts).
It wasn’t actually the best hitting season of his career. That was in 1957 when he hit .365/.512/.665 with a 217 wRC+, but he was a better defender in 1956. The baserunning between those two seasons were about the same. For the purposes of this exercise, the 1956 season has a very slight edge as the best center field season ever.
The rest of the top five: Ty Cobb 11.5 (1917), Mantle 11.4 (1957), Stan Musial 11.1 (1948), Cobb 11.0 (1911).
The Mick also went deep in the 1956 World Series:
Starting Pitcher: Pedro Martinez, Boston Red Sox (1999)
While everybody in baseball was hitting bombs on bombs on bombs, Pedro was absolutely dominating all of them. The greatest pitching season in MLB history came from the mercurial and most intimidating 5-foot-11, 195-pound athlete in sports history.
Martinez had 11.6 WAR that season, striking out 13.22 batters per nine innings and walking just 1.56 per nine over 208.1 innings. He led the league with a 1.39 FIP, a 0.923 WHIP, an 8.46 strikeout/walk ratio and with 23 wins. He, of course, won the Cy Young and finished second in the MVP vote to Ivan Rodriguez, which was completely ridiculous, by the way.
I’m one of those people that believes it’s very, very hard for anybody to bring enough value over a 162-game season by playing every fifth day. But…this was the year where that was the truth. Pedro was insane! He should have been the MVP, and it’s a stain on the game that he wasn’t.
The rest of the top five: Steve Carlton 11.1 (1972), Bert Blyleven 10.8 (1973), Roger Clemens 10.7 (1997), Sandy Koufax 10.0 (1965).
Note: I sorted pitchers from 1910 to the present. The game in the 1880s and 1890s and early 1900s was too different to consider those folks. Anyway, here’s Petey slicing and dicing the Yankees:
Relief Pitcher: Bruce Sutter, Chicago Cubs (1977)
The top reliever seasons are mostly going to come before the 2000s when everybody became one-inning or even one-out specalists. Sutter threw 107.1 innings and appeared in 62 games in 1977.
Sutter finished with a 1.34 ERA and a 1.61 FIP that season, struck out 10.82 batters per nine and walked just 1.93 per nine. He also limited home runs, allowing just 0.42 per nine innings. It was a pretty strong and dominant season. Was it actually the best reliever season ever? It’s hard to say that. WAR is an accumulating stat that goes up or down the more times you play. Frankly, Craig Kimbrel striking out 16.66 per nine and posting a 0.78 FIP is better than Sutter’s 1977.
Oh, one more thing. Back in the 1970s and 1980s, writers used to vote for relievers for the Cy Young and MVP awards. Sutter won the Cy Young in 1979 (so, two years after this year we're highlighting) and six times received MVP votes. Crazy.
The rest of the top five: Mark Eichhorn 4.9 (1986), Sutter 4.8 (1979), Jim Kern 4.7 (1979), Eric Gagne 4.7 (2003).
Here’s your Hall of Fame Biography on Sutter:
There you have it. Put those 10 players together in those seasons, and you would simply have the greatest team ever assembled.
