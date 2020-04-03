(KMAland) -- Day 18 of blogging with no sports. This is the 16th in this 18-day period, and the 12th consecutive day with a blog.
It’s not often Brent Barnett gives us a thoughtful tweet. It’s even more of a surprise when that thoughtful tweet involves sports. You see, Brent hates sports! All inside jokes aside, he came up with an interesting idea linked here.
There are some pretty terrible choices, but there are also some pretty inspired choices by young Brent. More than anything, this was an awesome idea. He said he came up with it while re-watching the 2014 American League Wild Card. He saw Coco Crisp playing for the Athletics, and his mind went wild. You see, Crisp played one year for the Royals, so he decided to tweet what he tweeted.
I’m taking it a step further by bringing it into the blog. The rule is that they couldn’t play in more than one season with the Royals. That’s the only rule. And I actually did some pretty heavy research on this. I’m probably about 95% sure that I’m not missing anyone.
So, here it is. My All-One and Done Kansas City Royals roster:
Catcher: Jerry Grote (1981)
This one really came down to the wire. My options weren’t great, but Jerry Grote takes the top spot over Kelly Stinnett (2004), Martin Maldonado (2019), Alberto Castillo (also 2004) and Bob Melvin (1992) among others.
Among the nine players I considered, the highest total games played with the Royals was Maldonado’s 74. Certainly, Maldonado’s defense deserved consideration, but since we’re talking about a small sample size for this drill, I’m looking for offense. And Grote had the best offensive season, albeit in just 22 games played.
In 1981, Grote hit .304/.344/.446 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBI among 17 total hits in 62 plate appearances. According to Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs defensive measures, he wasn’t a negative in that regard, either.
The fun thing about this is that the Royals lured Grote out of retirement. Heck, he didn’t play in the 1979 or 1980 season, but KC came calling due to a shortage in catchers. He shared time during the season with John Wathan, and he had his best stretch in June.
On June 2nd, Grote was 3-for-4 with a double and then went 3-for-4 with a double, a grand slam and a team-record seven RBI the very next day. He had another hit and a walk on June 5th, and then two more hits – including a triple – on June 9th. He went 0-fer on June 10th and then 1-for-3 with a walk on June 11th. He didn’t play again until August 29th and was then released on September 1st. His tenure in KC only lasted 22 games, but it sure packed a punch – at least for a spell in June.
Others:
Kelly Stinnett (2004): .305/.379/.458 in 20 games (116 OPS+)
Martin Maldonado (2019): .227/.291/.366 in 74 games (72 OPS+)
Alberto Castillo (2004): .270/.365/.371 in 29 games (93 OPS+)
Bob Melvin (1992): .314/.351/.386 in 32 games (105 OPS+)
First Base: Warren Cromartie (1991)
Here’s another where I’m going with the offensive punch over the all-around game of Doug Mientkiewicz (2006). Cromartie certainly crushed in his 69 games with the Royals. In his age 37 season, Cromartie hit .313/.381/.420 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 20 RBI. He also walked 15 times and struck out just 18 times. His 122 OPS+ was easily the best offensive season among the one-and-dones.
Cromartie made his name with the Expos, playing for Montreal from 1974 through 1983. After the ’83 season, he became a free agent and then signed with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan. Wikipedia notes he was the “first, and perhaps the most prominent, American player still in his prime to sign with a Japanese baseball team.”
Cromartie played for the great Sadaharu Oh, who noticed a hitch in his swing and had him take batting practice with a book under his elbow. He ended up hitting over 30 home runs in his first three seasons with the team. He captured the MVP of the Central League in 1989 and led the Giants to the Japan Series championship. Finally, in 1991, he made his return to the states.
The Royals invited him to spring training, and he signed a one-year deal at the league minimum. He had nine multi-hit games that year, including a four-hit game against the Blue Jays on July 28th. Cromartie went 4-for-6 with a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored to run his season line to .360/.409/.470. The rest of the way he hit just .161/.297/.258 in 37 plate appearances and retired with 20 games left on the schedule.
Others:
Doug Mientkiewicz (2006): .283/.359/.411 in 91 games (99 OPS+)
Todd Benzinger (1991): .294/.338/.386 in 78 games (100 OPS+)
Carmelo Martinez (1991): .207/.351/.355 in 44 games (97 OPS+)
Hal Morris (1998): .309/.350/.381 in 127 games (90 OPS+)
Note the revolving door of one-and-dones at first base in 1991.
Second Base: Ben Zobrist (2015)
Maybe you’ve heard of this one. Zobrist came to the Royals in a trade with the Athletics for Aaron Brooks and Sean Manaea on July 28th. From then on, Zobrist hit .284/.364/.453 (120 OPS+) in 59 games and 264 plate appearances in helping the Royals to the AL Central Division championship.
Zobrist played all over the field with 35 games at second, 18 in left, four at third and two in right. If there were some nice options for this spot – and a dearth of options in the outfield – I could have shifted him there. But he fits in pretty nicely here with the only real other contenders being Emilio Bonifacio and Miguel Tejada.
Some of Zobrist’s biggest contributions, though, came during the postseason as he hit .303/.365/.515 with eight doubles and two home runs among 20 hits. He also walked nine times and struck out just six. He was a dang superstar, recording at least one hit in 13 games and getting on base in 14 of them. His legacy is more than secure.
Others:
Emilio Bonifacio (2013): .285/.352/.348 in 42 games (93 OPS+)
Miguel Tejada (2013): .288/.317/.378 in 53 games (90 OPS+)
Shortstop: Jay Bell (1997)
The Royals made a big move prior to the 1997 season in sending Jeff Martin, Jeff Granger, Joe Randa and Jeff Wallace to Pittsburgh in exchange for Jay Bell and Jeff King. That has to be the single largest group of Jeffs that have ever been traded in one trade in any sport.
Regardless, the Royals got exactly what they asked for in Bell, who played in 153 games and hit .291/.368/.461 with 21 home runs, 28 doubles, three triples, 92 RBI and 89 runs scored. The Royals, though, went just 67-94 thanks to some pretty terrible pitching. Bell would sign a free agent contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks and win a World Series championship within four years.
There are no other real contenders for this spot.
Third Base: Joe Foy (1969)
I originally went with Gregg Jefferies. With a little more research, I decided Foy was the best choice here if only for the impact his departure made on the franchise. First, Foy had put together three solid seasons with the Red Sox before Kansas City took him in the expansion draft.
He would end up hitting .262/.354/.370 with 11 home runs, 71 RBI, 72 runs scored and 37 stolen bases in the Royals first season. His biggest impact, though, came in putting together enough value that KC could trade him to the Mets for….Amos Otis and Bob Johnson. Johnson, who struck out 200 batters in his one season with the Royals, was then traded for Freddie Patek.
Yes, Otis and Patek all spawned from one season of Joe Foy. That’s more than worth a spot on this team. And if you don’t agree, well…then I had already wrote this up before changing my mind:
Third Base: Gregg Jefferies (1992)
Another inspired offseason trade for the Royals, as they sent Bill Pecota and Bret Saberhagen to the Mets in exchange for Kevin McReynolds, Keith Miller and Jefferies. The former first-round choice, Jefferies hit .276/.332/.416 in five years with the Mets before the trade. He then hit .285/.329/.404 (103 OPS+) with 36 doubles, 10 home runs, three triples and 75 RBI in 152 games with the Royals.
Jefferies is another that could move around the diamond a bit, but Kansas City pretty well strictly used him at third, as he played 146 games at the hot corner. He got off to a really slow start in hitting .203/.270/.304 in April. He rebounded in May to hit .286/.303/.378 and then really heated up in June to the tune of a .329/.361/.513 line. July was even better (.333/.370/.479) and August was also very good (.326/.411/.435). September was rough, though (.231/.264/.331), and that was the last we would see of Jefferies with the Royals.
He was traded to the Cardinals with Ed Gerald for Felix Jose and Craig Wilson in February, signed with the Phillies in 1994, was traded to the Angels in 1998 and then signed for one last ride with the Tigers in 1998.
Others:
I guess you could throw Danny Valencia (.282/.328/.382 in 36 games, 98 OPS+) in there from 2014. He was also involved in a **very important** trade with the Blue Jays for Erik Kratz and Liam Hendriks. Very, very important.
Left Field: Rondell White (2003)
Ah, the great season of 2003. The Royals started 9-0 and were tied for first place in the AL Central as late as August 29th. While they didn’t finish the job, you can’t blame Rondell White.
White came to Kansas City in an August trade with the San Diego Padres (for Chris Tierney and Brian Sanches). He was supposed to provide more punch to a diminishing offense, and he did exactly that. White hit .347/.400/.613 (156 OPS+) in 22 games and 85 plate appearances. White had six doubles, four homers, a triple and 21 RBI.
He began hitting immediately, too, driving in four runs in a 9-0 win over Texas on August 27th. The Royals faded, but White was outstanding in the middle of the KC lineup. He more than earned this spot, even if it was just 22 games worth. Sorry to the Scott Podsednik fans.
Others:
Kirk Gibson (1991): .236/.341/.403 in 132 games (106 OPS+)
Scott Podsednik (2010): .310/.353/.400 in 95 games (107 OPS+)
Sandy Valdespino (1971): .317/.338/.508 in 18 games (140 OPS+)
Shane Mack (1998): .280/.345/.449 in 66 games (104 OPS+)
Center Field: Jon Jay (2018)
His time was also cut short with the Royals, but Jay put together a pretty solid 59-game span. In all, he hit .307/.363/.374 (104 OPS+) in 266 plate appearances. He played most of his games in left (27), but he also had 15 games in center before getting sent to Arizona for Elvis Luciano and Gabe Speier.
In 59 games, Jay had multi-hit performances in 18 of them. After the trade, he hit just .235/.304/.325 in 320 plate appearances with Arizona. The trade would have been a clear **win** for the Royals if not for the dang Blue Jays. Luciano was a terrific arm that appeared to have a bright future in the franchise. However, he was left available in the Rule 5 Draft, and the Blue Jays took him.
He ended up becoming the first player born in the 2000s to appear in a game last season. As a 19-year-old, he made 25 appearances for the Jays, threw 33.2 innings and then eventually hit the disabled list for one of those Rule 5 injuries. There was a thought they wouldn’t be able to keep him on the Major League roster all season, and the Royals would get him back. Nope. Didn’t happen. And now the Royals are reliant on Gabe Speier to win this trade.
Others:
Coco Crisp (2009): .228/.336/.378 in 49 games (91 OPS+)
Brian Goodwin (2018): .266/.317/.415 in 27 games (99 OPS+)
Gregor Blanco (2010): .274/.348/.369 in 49 games (97 OPS+)
Scott Northey (1969): .262/.338/.410 in 20 games (109 OPS+)
Rick Ankiel (2010): .261/.317/.467 in 27 games (112 OPS+)
Note: Ankiel brought the Royals Blanco, Jesse Chavez and Tim Collins in a trade with the Braves. And I’m still mad Blanco didn’t get a chance to play a second season with KC.
Right Field: Nori Aoki (2014)
One of the finest and most entertaining one-and-done seasons for the Royals came in 2014 in right field. Aoki, while an adventure defensively at times (insert your favorite GIF), was a huge part of KC’s run to the World Series.
Aoki hit .285/.349/.360 (99 OPS+) in 132 games and 549 plate appearances. He had 22 doubles, three triples, a home run, 43 RBI and 63 runs scored. He also stole 17 bags, walked 43 times (against just 49 strikeouts) and how about his red-hot September? Aoki hit .379/.432/.494 in 24 September games.
Aoki, who came to KC in a trade with the Brewers for Will Smith, went on and signed with the enemy (the Giants) after the 2014 season and then spent time with the Mariners, Astros, Blue Jays and Mets before signing with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows after the 2017 season. But we will always remember him for his magical 2014.
Others:
Rudy Law (1986): .261/.327/.388 in 87 games (94 OPS+)
Bob Detherage (1980): .308/.333/.500 in 20 games (126 OPS+)
Juan Gonzalezx (2004): .276/.326/.441 in 33 games (97 OPS+)
Note: How did Detherage not get another shot in the bigs? He didn’t play before or again after that 20-game run in 1980. Juan-Gone was not nearly as disastrous in KC as I remember.
Designated Hitter: Chili Davis (1997)
Chili Davis was sent to the Royals by the Angels at the end of October 1996 in exchange for Mike Bovee and Mark Gubicza. He spent just one year with Kansas City, but it was a dang laser show throughout that year.
Davis hit .279/.386/.509 (131 OPS+) in 140 games and 567 plate appearances, smacking 30 homers and 20 doubles while driving in 90 runs and walking 85 times. That is a legitimately fantastic season, and it’s worth mentioning the season was shortened thanks to the 1996 strike shenanigans. It’s also worth looking at from a month to month basis:
April: .280/.390/.440, 2 HR, 10 RBI
May: .275/.422/.418, 4 HR, 13 RBI
June: .311/.402/.649, 7 HR, 25 RBI
July: .286/.381/.451, 3 HR, 8 RBI
August: .327/.407/.720, 12 HR, 26 RBI (Note: WHOA!)
September: .156/.286/.266, 2 HR, 8 RBI
The Royals, of course, were not good thanks to some putrid pitching, as previously mentioned in the Jay Bell write-up. Chili signed as a free agent with the Yankees in the offseason.
Others:
Harmon Killebrew (1975): .199/.317/.375 in 106 games (93 OPS+)
Terry Pendleton (1998: .257/.299/.338 in 79 games (65 OPS+)
Note: OK, maybe Pendleton was not worth the mention.
Starting Pitchers
I decided to pick four here…
Ervin Santana (2013): This trade (for Brandon Sisk) was not my favorite, as he had a 5.16 ERA and a 5.63 FIP the year prior with the Angels. Erv, though, smeared it all over my face with a terrific 2013 season.
Santana threw 211 innings, struck out 161 batters and posted a 3.24 ERA with a 3.93 FIP. His 127 ERA+ proved to be the best one-and-done number in Royals franchise history (at least from my research). He signed with the Braves in free agency, granting the Royals a draft pick in the 2014 draft.
Bob Johnson (1970): Johnson, who I mentioned above, won the 1969 World Series with the Mets and the 1971 World Series with the Pirates. In between that, he played for the Royals in their second year of existence. He threw 214 innings, struck out 206 batters and had a terrific 2.51 SO/W ratio.
Johnson, of course, was sent to Kansas City along with Amos Otis for Joe Foy, and then he was shipped out to the Pirates in a deal that involved Freddie Patek. After moving around MLB for the next several years, he did sign with Kansas City as a free agent in June 1976. However, he never pitched for the Royals again, making him eligible for this team.
Tom Murphy (1972): Murphy had many stops during his MLB career, but he had especially solid stint with the Royals in 1972. He was traded by the Angels in May 1972 to the Royals for Bob Oliver. Almost one year later, he was sent to the Cardinals for Al Santorini. He was traded two other times in his career after that.
His time in KC was pretty good, as he made nine starts and appeared in 18 games while posting a 3.07 ERA in 70.1 innings pitched. His ERA+ of 99 was right around league average, but FIP loves him even more. He posted a 2.93 FIP thanks to a 2.13 SO/W ratio. If you’re wondering about May 1973, he never appeared in a game for KC during the ’73 season before his trade to St. Louis. So, he is also eligible for this thing.
Johnny Cueto (2015): The overall regular season numbers were not great for Cueto, who came over from the Reds near the trade deadline for a trio of pitchers that haven’t done much of anything in MLB. Cueto threw 81.1 innings with the Royals in the regular season, and he had just an 88 ERA+ and a 4.06 FIP. But…and this is a huge but….
Cueto made two of the most important starts in franchise history in the postseason. He went eight innings, struck out eight and allowed just two runs on two hits in Game 5 of their ALDS triumph over Houston. Later, he threw a complete game in Game 2 of the World Series, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out four. That’s more than enough for me.
Others:
Homer Bailey (2019): 90 IP, 98 ERA+, 4.48 FIP
Scott Bankhead (1986): 121 IP, 92 ERA+, 3.71 FIP
Steve Renko (1983): 121.1 IP, 95 ERA+, 3.72 FIP
Gaylord Perry (1983): 84.1 IP, 96 ERA+, 3.69 FIP
Mark Redman (2006): 167 IP, 82 ERA+, 4.99 FIP (ALL-STAR!)
Nate Karns (2017): 45.1 IP, 108 ERA+, 4.48 FIP
Relief Pitchers
Here’s another four choices…
Mike Minor (2017): What a year. Minor threw 77.2 innings, struck out 10.2 per nine innings and posted a 2.55 ERA (176 ERA+) and a 2.62 FIP. He’s since turned into an All-Star starter with the Rangers, but he was unhittable out of the pen in 2017.
Ryan Madson (2015): Another reclamation project that turned up aces for Dayton Moore. Madson pitched 63.1 innings and posted a 2.13 ERA (197 ERA+) with a 3.09 FIP. He had a 4.14 K/BB ratio for the season, and most importantly, three scoreless appearances against the Mets in the World Series.
John Davis (1987): Davis was a 7th round draft pick by the Royals in 1981 and made his debut in the 87 season. He was really good, throwing 43.2 innings and posting a 2.27 ERA (203 ERA+) with a 3.07 FIP. The BB/9 number (5.4) keeps that FIP high, but the actual results show a pretty impressive season. He was traded after the season with Chuck Mount, Greg Hibbard and Melido Perez for Floyd Bannister and Dave Cochrane.
Ramon Ramirez (2008): Ramirez tossed 71.2 innings in his one season with the Royals, pitching to a 2.64 ERA (164 ERA+) and a 2.84 FIP thanks to 8.8 K/9. The Rockies sent Ramirez to the Royals in March 2008 for Jorge De La Rosa. KC then sent Ramirez to Boston for Coco Crisp in November 2008.
Others:
Jake Diekman (2019): 41.2 IP, 100 ERA+, 3.36 FIP
Elmer Dessens (2006): 54 IP, 105 ERA+, 3.55 FIP
Franklin Morales (2015): 62.1 IP, 132 ERA+, 3.52 FIP
Octavio Dotel (2007): 23 IP, 118 ERA+, 4.37 FIP
Joe Nelson (2006): 44.2 IP, 107 ERA+, 4.31 FIP
Jose Mijares (2012): 38.2 IP, 164 ERA+, 3.51 FIP
Note: If you want to replace Morales for Ramon Ramirez, I’m OK with that given the whole won the World Series thing.
There it is. Brent Barnett makes a tweet, and I drop about 3400 words on it. What a time to be alive.
