The summer previews continue today with a shift over to the baseball side of the Hawkeye Ten Conference. If you missed the first installment – the softball preview of the H-10 – click here.
Atlantic Trojans – Last Year: 7-18 overall, 5-15 conference
Coach: Joe Brummer
Top returnees: The Trojans return a pair of honorable mention all-conference choices from last year in senior Brody O’Brien and junior Colin Mullenix. O’Brien was picked as a pitcher after pitching to a 3.31 ERA and striking out 33 batters in 42 1/3 innings, but he also saw success at the plate with a .343/.432/.371 hitting line and led last year’s team with 17 RBI. Mullenix was usually in center, hitting .313/.477/.388 and led the team with nine stolen bases and eight hit by pitches. He’s also their No. 2 returning pitcher after throwing 20 1/3 innings a season ago.
Seniors: Nile Petersen played a bit at first, in left and served as DH later in the season while Onesimo Garcia threw 18 innings and could be a solid No. 3 this year for the Trojans.
Juniors: The junior class is busting with experience with the potential return of catcher Bodie Johnson (23 starts, 14 walks), first baseman/pitcher Gunner Kirchhoff (.270/.357/.324, 16.1 IP), second baseman Grant Sturm (.292/.433/.306) and utility player Joe Weaver (18 starts). Garrett Reynolds also had five starts in the outfield.
Sophomores: A pair of sophomores – Garrett McLaren (.313 OBP) and Ethan Sturm – combined to make 25 starts last season, and Dayton Templeton brings back 11 innings of pitching experience from 2019.
Final word: While their top pitcher and first-team pick – Chase McLaren – is gone, Atlantic only loses two regular starters from last season. O’Brien had a very good year on the bump, and if last year’s youngsters see improvement they certainly have the makings of a nice rotation. Four of their top five hitters are also back, making for an offensive boost from a team that scored just 92 runs last season. They should definitely be improved.
Clarinda Cardinals – Last Year: 11-16 overall, 7-13 conference
Coach: Rod Eberly
Top returnees: Three of Clarinda’s four All-Hawkeye Ten choices are back this summer. Senior Parker Rock moved all over the field and picked up a second-team nod as a utility player after leading the way with a .368/.456/.448 line. He had seven doubles among a team-best 32 hits and also ranked first on the team with 17 stolen bases. Sophomore catcher Logan Green hit .321/.368/.395, led the Cardinals with 21 RBI and also grabbed a second-team honor. Honorable mention and sophomore Cooper Neal led Clarinda with 18 walks and had a .379 on-base percentage, but his biggest contributions came on the slab in posting a 2.91 ERA and striking out 20 batters in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
Seniors: Two other heavily-experienced seniors should be in a Clarinda uniform this year with Jakob Childs and Nathan Lindsay bringing back a combined 47 starts last year. Childs hit .286/.417/.327 and was third on the team with 29.2 innings pitched. He struck out 31 and posted a 4.72 ERA during his junior summer. Lindsay, meanwhile, had a 2.76 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings, played a terrific centerfield and had a .478 on-base percentage in 46 plate appearances.
Juniors: Michael Shull was a regular starter for Coach Eberly and the Cardinals, too, finishing with a terrific .367/.492/.449 hitting line. He also stole 16 bases in just 17 games and struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings pitched. Another experienced junior is Jon McCall, who made nine starts between the outfield and the mound. He ended up throwing 15 1/3 innings a year ago.
Sophomores: Along with Green and Neal, the Cardinals got contributions from Jarod McNeese, who should see a boost in his 4 1/3 innings pitched from last year.
Freshman: The Cardinals got a big summer from Wyatt Schmitt last year, as the then-8th grader threw 31.1 innings, struck out 28 and posted a 4.24 ERA. The dude beat both St. Albert and Kuemper without ever having stepped foot in high school (as a student), and he later played some shortstop while posting a .250/.392/.275 line. Heady stuff for an 8th grader. In addition, Tadyn Brown made 16 starts at second base, drove in eight runs and had a .396 OBP.
Final word: The talent is definitely there, and it’s spread across a lot of different classes. They will have a really nice 1-2-3 in the pitching rotation with Schmitt, Childs and Neal, and there are several others that can fill in around them. The lineup includes the return of their top three hitters, too. In a full season, I would take the over on the 11 wins from last year.
Creston Panthers – Last Year: 11-22 overall, 8-12 conference
Coach: Steve Birchard
Top returnees: Creston’s first and second-team honorees from last year’s all-conference teams are back for one final run at it. Star hitter and catcher Gavin Gillam enters his senior season after a terrific junior year that saw him hit .420/.517/.640 with 13 extra-base hits and a team-best 28 RBI. Their ace pitcher/shortstop Eli Loudon is also returning after a strong junior year. He threw 39.1 innings and had 49 strikeouts and a 3.74 ERA on the mound while hitting .342/.438/.577 with 18 extra-base hits, 25 RBI and a team-high 32 runs scored.
Seniors: Two other seniors were regular starters last season, with outfielder Brayton Chesnut and infielder Luke Latham providing plenty during their junior seasons. Latham hit .278/.412/.402 with 20 RBI and 20 walks while Chesnut had 20 hits and 15 RBI a season ago.
Juniors: The junior class has plenty of returning contributors, too, led by third baseman/pitcher Evan Bruce, who had 17 hits and 14 RBI at the plate and threw 34 innings last season. Gavin Shawler also led the team with 42 innings pitched and had a 4.67 ERA. Utility player Brayden Fitzgerald (18 starts), outfielder Britain Miller (10 starts), first baseman/pitcher Keagan Smith (40 IP) and outfielder/pitcher Cole Strider (11.1 IP, 4.32 ERA) all played major roles last year. Additionally, Daniel Merritt played a little outfield and tossed seven innings as a sophomore.
Sophomores: There weren’t any starts in this class, but Gage Skarda saw action in 21 games last year. Briley Hayes (10.1 IP), Avery Fuller (1.2 IP) and Derek Paup (1.1 IP) also pitched a bit. Any experience gained last year should help them this year.
Final word: I definitely like the prospects of the Panthers seeing improvement this year. They have almost their entire lineup returning intact from last season, and all but 3.1 innings return in their pitching staff. They should have a better-than-average shot to win any time Loudon is on the mound, and the rest of that staff has something you can’t teach – experience.
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs – Last Year: 15-17 overall, 10-10 conference
Coach: Travis Wessel
Top returnees: Five players received some form all-conference honor last year for the Monarchs, and they bring back four of them. First-team pick Jack Mendlik doubled as one of the team’s top pitchers (33.1 IP, 2.10 ERA, 24 K) and one of its top hitters (.320/.447/.390, 20 RBI, team-high 20 SB). Second-team choice Braiden Heiden had a big breakout season with a .360/.517/.528 hitting line with 25 RBI and a team-best 32 runs scored. He also pitched to a 4.23 ERA and struck out 58 in 43 innings. Juniors Carter Wessel (.313/.447/.386, 9.1 IP) and Nathan Gallup (.333/.426/.473, 11 XBH, 27 RBI, 14 IP) were also honorable mention picks for the Monarchs.
Seniors: The senior class is not likely to be very big, but Logan Dahm and Carlos Salazar played in at least 10 games each last year during their junior seasons. There’s also whispers that basketball star Charlie Wiebers might be coming out for baseball for the first time. We’ll see.
Juniors: This is a really strong class. As you saw above, they have three dudes here that have some form of all-conference nod, and they also have regular starter Evan Turin, who threw 24.2 innings and posted a 4.54 ERA while playing in left field in between outings.
Sophomores: Trey Brotherton saw action in 22 games and started 10 last year during his freshman summer. He played a bit in right field and saw 12 innings of action on the mound while pitching to a 4.67 ERA. Hunter Emery is another now-sophomore that played in six games and pitched one inning last summer.
Final word: There’s plenty of top-end talent returning to the Monarchs this summer. They were right on the cusp of a winning season last year, and I don’t see any reason why they can’t jump over that line this season. They lost quite a few innings at the top of their rotation, but Heiden, Mendlik and Turin should be good to boost their innings a bit. Plus, four of their top five hitters return, and that always makes for a good thing.
Glenwood Rams – Last Year: 20-11 overall, 15-5 conference
Coach: Kurt Schulz
Top returnees: Well….Glenwood had nine players earn an all-conference honor last season. There were two first-team picks, three second-team choices and then four more that nabbed honorable mentions. And they were all seniors.
Seniors: Chad Fisher is the only then-junior and current senior that played in any games last year. Fisher had 14 appearances and 11 of those came on the mound, finishing the season with 17 2/3 innings pitched and 15 strikeouts. He also had a few pinch-hit and pinch-run opportunities, as well as an appearance at second base.
Sophomores: This year’s sophomores received a little bit of experience, but it was hard to crack that lineup a year ago. Jayme Fritts pitched 3.2 innings, Nolan Little appeared in 11 games and scored eight runs as a pinch or courtesy runner and Austin Patton scored nine runs while doing the same and threw two innings (0.00 ERA). Noah Kolle also appeared in one game last season.
Final word: There’s not a lot to say right now, at least from my perspective. Most of the roster bided their time and waited their turn behind 14(!) seniors on last year’s team. I know there’s definitely plenty of talent in the names mentioned, and it will be interesting to see how this year plays out.
Harlan Cyclones – Last Year: 26-8 overall, 15-5 conference
Coach: Steve Daeges
Top returnees: Harlan had a typically strong senior class last year, but the league’s best player returns for the Cyclones. Connor Bruck was a first-team honoree after putting together a terrific year. He hit .368/.511/.472 with nine extra-base hits, 26 walks, 32 RBI, 35 runs scored and 20 stolen bases. Meanwhile, he was nearly unhittable while tossing 57.2 innings, striking out 63, posting a 1.21 ERA and walking just 14 batters. Sophomore Joey Moser was a second-team choice and finished with a .349/.486/.453 line while stealing a team-high 24 bags and had 11 extra-base hits among his 37. He also threw 21 innings and had a 3.00 ERA.
Juniors: Harlan only had one junior last year, so the only senior is likely to be Bruck. In this year’s junior class, outfielder Isaiah Ahrenholtz will look to continue his success at the plate after hitting .287/.380/.352 with 26 RBI as a sophomore. Outfielder/catcher Brenden Bartley also had a good year with a .424 OBP and finished with 10 extra-base hits. Trey Gross had 17.1 innings pitched, 15 strikeouts and a 3.63 ERA, and Ben Muenchrath received 11 games of experience as a pinch or courtesy runner.
Sophomores: Along with Moser, Luke Musich was a regular starter in the outfield last year and had a .345 on-base percentage to help turn the lineup over. Alex Monson was a pinch and courtesy runner on offense, but he also saw four innings of experience on the bump.
Final word: Harlan lost seven seniors, including five regular starters, but if there’s any baseball program in the area that can handle something like that, it’s this one. They have elite talents in Bruck and Moser that should help stem any tide while some of the new faces work their way through what will mostly be new experiences. When it comes down to it, the expectations – a state tournament appearance – never change here. And that’s likely being hammered home even more after missing state for the first time in nine years in 2019.
Kuemper Catholic Knights – Last Year: 18-14 overall, 11-9 conference
Coach: Randy Snyder
Top returnees: First-team All-Hawkeye Ten catcher Kyle Berg is one of the area’s top-returning hitters. Berg finished last season with a .400/.454/.562 line, ending up with 11 extra-base hits among his 42 total, driving in 20 runs and scored 24 times. He also pitched seven innings, struck out seven and had a 2.00 ERA. Junior Jake Hugeback was an honorable mention third baseman and hit .309/.398/.345 during his sophomore season. He also threw a few innings (6 1/3 to be exact) and pitched to a 3.15 ERA.
Seniors: Outfielders Kyle Feauto and Truman Haukap (.344 OBP, 16 SB) are back as other returning regulars while Kurtis Ramsey (.333 OBP) returns as the regular first baseman. Sam Poland played in 30 games as an outfielder and courtesy runner while Josh Tigges had 25 appearances mostly as a courtesy runner, too.
Juniors: The middle infield returns intact with the junior class. Second baseman Luke Hicks had a .402 on-base percentage and finished with seven extra-base hits last year. Shortstop/pitcher Blake Pottebaum had 24 hits and 15 RBI for the Knights, and he threw 37 innings with a 3.41 ERA and 38 strikeouts. Austin Tigges was also really good on the mound with 58.2 innings pitched, a 2.74 ERA and 51 strikeouts.
Sophomores: A trio of sophomores saw varsity time last year with Will Schenkelberg throwing 13.1 innings, striking out 13 and finishing with a 3.68 ERA. Michael Pottebaum also saw some time, mostly running, and could see some more time in the outfield this year. Further, Cal Wanninger pitched and ran a bit for the Knights.
Freshman: Logan Sibenaller got a taste of varsity last year, running as a pinch and courtesy runner in eight games.
Final word: Kuemper was extra young last year, but they were still able to make it work with some top-end talent on the mound and behind the plate. They should be in good shape again this year with Tigges and Pottebaum on the bump, Berg behind the plate and six of their top eight offensive players returning. Watch them climb the standings.
Lewis Central Titans – Last Year: 23-14 overall, 18-2 conference
Coach: Jim Waters
Top returnees: The Titans had four first-team picks last year, and they bring back three of those. Seniors Easton Dermody and Jordan Wardlow and junior Jonah Pomrenke all landed on the first team. Dermody – an infielder/pitcher – hit .319/.401/.405 with seven doubles and a home run among 37 hits and also threw 38 innings with 58 strikeouts and a 3.68 ERA. Outfielder/first baseman/pitcher Wardlow had a powerful season with a .301/.463/.680 line that included nine doubles, eight homers and three triples. He also threw 28 1/3 innings with a 4.20 ERA and 38 strikeouts.
Pomrenke – who plays mostly in left field – was the team’s top hitter last season with a .417/.521/.567 line with 10 doubles and a co-team-high 29 RBI. He also led the Titans with 41 runs scored, 14 HBP and eight stolen bases. Senior outfielder Bryson Sharon hit .419/.469/.617 with nine doubles and led LC with 50.1 innings pitched, 59 strikeouts and a 2.23 ERA on his way to earning a second-team pick.
Seniors: Yes, there’s even more. Nolan Miller played second and catcher and pitched some, finishing last year with 11 innings and a 3.18 ERA. Designated hitter Colbey Roth had 21 BRI and a .309/.444/.381 line. Catcher Tevin Statzer was also a key component last year and started 33 games behind the plate. Tyler Huttmann threw 16 1/3 innings, and Nathan Fields worked a few games as a courtesy runner.
Juniors: Middle infielder Cael Malskeit started 36 games last year and finished the season with 22 hits and a .319 on-base percentage. Yet another returning starter.
Sophomores: There aren’t a whole lot of openings on this roster, but JC Dermody should get plenty of time this year as an everyday player. He played in 14 games last year, pitching 31 1/3 innings with a terrific 1.56 ERA and 28 strikeouts.
Final word: The defending conference champions lost the legendary Lee Toole to retirement. Jim Waters takes over, and he should have the most talented team in the conference. They are loaded with five of their top six hitters and their top four pitchers. They’re going to be one tough team to beat.
Red Oak Tigers – Last Year: 10-18 overall, 6-14 conference
Coach: Mark Erickson
Top returnees: Red Oak’s lone all-conference choice – Carter Bruce – has graduated. He was one of six seniors on last year’s roster that got regular starts throughout the season. The rest…
Seniors: Or more appropriately, “senior.” Wyatt Sederburg was the only junior on last year’s team, and he returns after 26 starts and 27 games played. He finished with 14 hits, including a pair of doubles, and returns at a very key position (catcher). He also pitched a bit in his junior season, throwing 3 2/3 innings.
Juniors: Another class that may have just one in it. Outfielder Garrett Couse had a really nice season, hitting .310/.410/.408 with 22 total hits, a team-high 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and a team-best 17 stolen bases. He will be among their top two pitchers this year, too, as he threw 15 2/3 innings.
Freshmen: The Tigers also leaned on their 8th grade class last year, including standout Dawson Bond, who hit .267/.351/.279 with 23 total hits. He actually played every single position in the outfield and saw time at third, short and second while also throwing 16 innings. That’s the highest returning total among last year’s pitchers. Others in the class that saw time in some form that will likely be pieces this year: Landon Couse, Chase Roeder, AJ Schmid and Braden Woods.
Final word: They were led by six seniors last year, and they will potentially only have two total players sophomore and above this year. That said, there are some talented freshmen in this class, and I’m a big Coach Erickson fan. He’ll have them improving throughout the season.
Shenandoah Mustangs – Last Year: 7-23 overall, 2-18 conference
Coach: Brett Roberts
Top returnees: In theory, Shenandoah is returning their two honorable mention choices from last season. Senior AJ Herold and junior Owen McCunn both had solid seasons last year with Herold hitting slugging .500 thanks to six home runs and drove in a team-high 27 runs. He had offseason arm surgery and may get a chance to hit by the end of the year. The Mustangs backstop, McCunn, led the team with 24 hits last season and also had 10 walks and three hit by pitches to finish the year with a .366 on-base percentage.
Seniors: The rest of the senior class is also very experienced with infielder/pitcher Kyle Cerven leading the charge. He had 17 hits and 20 walks and posted a .388 on-base percentage at the plate and threw 14 1/3 innings (2.93 ERA). Anthony Stogdill played most of the year in center, finishing the season with 18 hits, 14 RBI and 11 stolen bases. Devin Morelock played a bit in the outfield and DH’ed, posting 16 hits and 13 RBI, and Nick Mather led the team with 44 2/3 innings pitched on his way to a 4.70 ERA and 34 strikeouts.
Juniors: This is a pretty strong class, too. Along with McCunn, Braden Knight was the everyday shortstop and ranked second on the team with 23 hits and third with 19 walks. Cain Lorimor topped the squad with a .406 on-base percentage and had 23 total hits for the season. He also threw 34 1/3 innings and struck out 19 batters. Blake Doyle ranked second on the team last year with 39 innings and with 27 strikeouts while posting a solid 3.77 ERA. When he wasn’t pitching, he played mostly on the infield and had 16 hits with 13 RBI. Second baseman Brody Owen, corner infielder Carter Ruzek and pinch/courtesy runner Couper Gile were others that saw experience last year during their sophomore summers.
Sophomores: Logan Dickerson threw 15 2/3 innings for Coach Roberts last season and allowed just a .227 batting average. He also played in the outfield some and did some courtesy and pinch-running for the ‘Stangs.
Freshman: We could see the emergence of Blake Herold this summer, as he threw 8 innings during his 8th grade year. He also had 63 at bats while playing on the corners and behind the plate. Additionally, Beau Gardner saw a varsity suit and appeared in one game as a pinch runner.
Final word: Certainly, it’s tough to see AJ Herold limited for his senior year, but there are still a lot of guys here that saw experience last year. I mean, literally, every single player that played last year is back. I believe that makes them the only Hawkeye Ten team that can say that.
St. Albert Falcons – Last Year: 24-14 overall, 13-7 conference
Coach: Duncan Patterson
Top returnees: All four of their first and second-team all-conference picks from last year are back, including half of those four for two more years. First-team honors went to Cy Patterson and Lance Wright. Patterson hit .500/.612/.849 with 22 extra-base hits, 37 RBI, 34 runs scored, 22 walks and 17 stolen bases, and Wright finished with a .371/.541/.610 line that included 16 extra-base hits, 34 RBI, 22 walks and 22 stolen bags. Wright also threw 31 1/3 innings with a 1.56 ERA. Second-teamers Ryan Genereux and Isaac Sherrill are also returning with Genereux coming back after a .348/.444/.446 line and Sherrill returning with a .381/.432/.584 season. They combined for 28 extra-base hits, 60 RBI, 69 runs scored and 36 stolen bases.
Seniors: Wright and Genereux are joined by regular returning starter Bennett Heisterkamp, who had a terrific .441 on-base percentage thanks to 22 walks, seven hit by pitches and 23 total hits. He also tossed 17 1/3 innings and pitched to a 4.44 ERA in 2019. Braden Scott and Ian Sommerville are a pair of other seniors that combined to play in 19 games last season.
Juniors: This class is highly-talented, and it’s not just Patterson and Sherrill. Utility player and pitcher Jeff Miller hit .281/.343/.302 last year and threw 35 2/3 innings with 26 strikeouts. Luke Hubbard also threw 24 innings with 19 strikeouts and a 4.96 ERA while Eric Matthai tossed 16 innings and had a 3.06 ERA. Matthai and Brett Klussman, who hit .308/.413/.333, saw additional time in the outfield.
Sophomores: It was a tough lineup to crack if you were a freshman last year, but Daniel McGrath, Mason Myers and Carter White all saw some time. McGrath picked up 23 at bats while White threw 6 1/3 innings.
Freshman: Someone to watch in this class: Brendan Monahan played in nine games, started three and was 3-for-9 and scored eight runs during his 8th grade summer. He and Cael Hobbs also got a couple innings on the mound.
Final word: Lewis Central is the most talented team in the conference, and Harlan is…well, Harlan. But this team is really, really good, too. The Falcons did lose their top pitcher (Ethan Bernard) and a couple of their top hitters, but they’re more than set in the lineup and in the rotation. They should be a preseason top five team in Class 1A.
CONCLUSION: If you read through the previous 3,900+ words, you understand that the three teams that are very, very likely to finish in the top three this year are Harlan, Lewis Central and St. Albert.
I would give an edge to the Titans as the league favorite, but it’s very hard to discount Harlan and St. Albert. The Cyclones have arguably the top player in the league and always have others ready to step in while St. Albert is just completely loaded up and down the lineup and in the rotation.
Others that I really like are Clarinda, Creston, Denison-Schleswig and Kuemper Catholic. The Cardinals have a bunch of returning talent and more on the way, Creston is senior-laden and in a really good spot pitching-wise, Denison-Schleswig has the arms and the bats to contend on most nights and a youthful Kuemper bunch has the best catcher in the conference and are a year older.
Glenwood will be fun to watch grow, but I can’t even begin to scratch out a lineup with 14 seniors gone. Red Oak lost a strong senior class and will be very, very young (but talented). And Shenandoah brings back 100% of their production from last year, although their best player will be limited due to injury/surgery.
Regardless, the Hawkeye Ten Conference is always a bear. Let’s all cross our fingers that we get to see this thing play out.
