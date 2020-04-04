(KMAland) -- Day 19 of blogging with no sports. This is the 17th blog in this 19-day period, and the 13th consecutive day with a blog.
We are in a terrible time in our lives. There’s no doubt about that. We have basically been told to do nothing, see nothing and, in some respects, be nothing. And there’s a really, really good reason for that. At this point, more people have been killed due to the coronavirus than during 9/11.
That’s not to compare the two disasters, but those are two instances that have both played hell on the citizens of the United States. So, it’s high time we get really serious about that.
Some people believe it’s still fine to go to the beach. Some are having horse auctions. Others are just going about their normal lives. Every single person really has to do their part, so we can flatten the curve, stop unnecessarily spreading this disease and get back to normal living.
I cover high school student-athletes, and right now there aren’t any high school student-athletes to cover. Even still, I hear things, and I see things. I don’t want to harp on the setbacks that spring break trips gave us, anymore. This isn’t summer vacation, folks. It’s not time to go hang out with your friends all day long.
I was completely disgusted earlier this week with some of the stuff I heard about kids, and what they were doing during this time. Of course, I know everybody is different, and I know there are parents out there that are taking this very seriously (and they should). In turn, the kids are taking it seriously.
I put out a challenge, of sorts, to find the best KMAland athlete when it comes to social distancing and self-isolating. I asked for people that were doing many of these wonderful social distancing/self-isolating things…..
-Not seen their friends since the last day of school other than on Zoom, FaceTime, etc.
-Followed all SELF workouts as directed by coaches.
-Binged at least one series on Netflix, Hulu, etc.
-Slept an AM to a PM.
-Read a book.
-Played a board game. Yes, a board game!
-Did something of value on a video game. For instance, if I were a student, I would have made it through at least 9-10 seasons of a dynasty on NCAA Football by now.
-Did some household chore or chores.
-Learned something new about a sibling.
The best thing I could offer was a t-shirt from the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week wardrobe. I have three terrific LEADERS to share with you today that are doing their part. Please, follow the leadership of these people. We need everybody to come together on this. We need to get back to normal.
Hailee Knight, Clarinda
This is kind of a difficult time for Knight, who is currently rehabbing from a serious injury. She’s been working very hard to get healthy and ready for the softball season, so she will see her physical therapist every Monday and Wednesday at 7:30 AM. There’s no AM to PM sleeping involved here.
Knight runs and does strengthening exercises for her hips. That usually lasts until about 9:45, she says, and then it’s back home to bunker down into self-isolation. But it’s not all just Netflix and chill. She has some work to do, first!
Her parents often ask her to do dishes, vacuum, dust and laundry. That kind of hard work is tiring for a teenager, so Knight says she usually takes a nap until about 1:00.
The great thing about self-isolation for Knight is that she also has an active sister. She and Jerzee usually get a softball workout in with ground balls, batting practice and a run together under the direction of their dad, Coach Brad Knight.
From there, it’s back to isolation. Knight says she watches Netflix, The Packaged Deal Softball School, plays monopoly, reads books, gets after it with Wii tennis and bowling and even does a little baking. This is how you isolate. This is how you socially distance. This is how you flatten the curve.
Eliot Shaw, St. Albert
Shaw is doing what he can to stay active, but he’s also among the greatest self-isolators in all of KMAland. He has a seven-pound weight gain to show for it.
I’m not telling you all to sit around and gain weight, but sometimes that’s what going to happen when you’re a leader. Sometimes you have to go above and beyond to show people just how it’s done.
Shaw tells me that his mom won’t let he and sister (Izabella) leave the house during this time. Good job, mom! You know how serious this is, and you know how important it is to stay the heck away from everybody else. That’s great leadership and parenting.
And Shaw is following that leadership, as he watched the whole series of All American on Netflix in two days. He says he and his sister have been working out a few times a week with stuff that they can do and use around the house. There’s all kinds of in-home workouts out there, folks.
Finally, Shaw says that the highlight of his quarantine has been seeing his friends on Zoom for an hour a week for school. Kudos to the St. Albert folks that are making this happen. It’s definitely a tough situation as an educator, and you’re making the most of it that you can.
Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
The great distance runner from Atlantic is missing out on a track season right now that she was hoping would be full of medals.
It probably would have been if not for this dang virus. Even while spring sports activities are suspended through April 30th, McCreedy says she is going to be ready for the track season if or when it comes.
She has designed the ultimate social distancing farm kid workout. McCreedy says she’s flipping tires, running on the farm and carrying five gallon buckets of water. She also says her dog acts as a supervisor and always keeps a safe six-foot distance.
Folks, this is what kids need to be doing right now. I really don’t want to come across as a lecturer, but it’s important that we start to stem this awful tide. Watch Netflix, take naps, play video games, take a run. Do what you can, but do it alone (or with your family).
Feel free to send any other examples of great isolation leadership to dmartin@kmaland.com.